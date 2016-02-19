Computer Assisted Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080281117, 9781483299051

Computer Assisted Learning, Volume .

1st Edition

Selected Proceedings from the CAL 81 Symposium, University of Leeds, 8-10 April 1981

Editors: P. R. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483299051
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st December 1981
Page Count: 190
Table of Contents

Preface

Organising committee

The impact of microtechnology, a case for reassessing the role of computers in learning

Multi-computer systems for the support of inventive learning

The evolution of graphics in CAL

Some principles of screen design and software for their support

A marriage of convenience: videotex and computer assisted learning

A portable program to present courseware on microcomputers

An investigation of the microcomputer as a mathematics teaching aids

Some benefits of microcomputers in teaching statistics

Computer assisted support for blind students, the use of a microcomputer linked voice synthesizer

Representation of knowledge in CAL courseware

Specifying control and data in the design of educational software

Teaching style and program design

Teaching mathematics through programming in the classroom

LOGO building blocks: student teachers using computer-based mathematics apparatus

Adaptive features of a CAL system based on information retrieval

Description

Provides an important international forum for those interested in the theory and practice of computer-assisted learning in education and training. The papers are grouped under 4 main themes: hardware interaction with CAL; fundamental aspects of CAL; experimental studies in CAL; and developments and future directions

Readership

For CAL researchers and practitioners; Teachers at all levels interested in CAL

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483299051

About the Editors

P. R. Smith Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Queen Mary College, London, UK

