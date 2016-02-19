Computer Assisted Learning, Volume .
1st Edition
Selected Proceedings from the CAL 81 Symposium, University of Leeds, 8-10 April 1981
Table of Contents
Preface
Organising committee
The impact of microtechnology, a case for reassessing the role of computers in learning
Multi-computer systems for the support of inventive learning
The evolution of graphics in CAL
Some principles of screen design and software for their support
A marriage of convenience: videotex and computer assisted learning
A portable program to present courseware on microcomputers
An investigation of the microcomputer as a mathematics teaching aids
Some benefits of microcomputers in teaching statistics
Computer assisted support for blind students, the use of a microcomputer linked voice synthesizer
Representation of knowledge in CAL courseware
Specifying control and data in the design of educational software
Teaching style and program design
Teaching mathematics through programming in the classroom
LOGO building blocks: student teachers using computer-based mathematics apparatus
Adaptive features of a CAL system based on information retrieval
Description
Provides an important international forum for those interested in the theory and practice of computer-assisted learning in education and training. The papers are grouped under 4 main themes: hardware interaction with CAL; fundamental aspects of CAL; experimental studies in CAL; and developments and future directions
Readership
For CAL researchers and practitioners; Teachers at all levels interested in CAL
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st December 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299051
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
P. R. Smith Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen Mary College, London, UK