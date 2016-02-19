Computer Assisted Learning, Volume .

Preface

Organising committee

The impact of microtechnology, a case for reassessing the role of computers in learning

Multi-computer systems for the support of inventive learning

The evolution of graphics in CAL

Some principles of screen design and software for their support

A marriage of convenience: videotex and computer assisted learning

A portable program to present courseware on microcomputers

An investigation of the microcomputer as a mathematics teaching aids

Some benefits of microcomputers in teaching statistics

Computer assisted support for blind students, the use of a microcomputer linked voice synthesizer

Representation of knowledge in CAL courseware

Specifying control and data in the design of educational software

Teaching style and program design

Teaching mathematics through programming in the classroom

LOGO building blocks: student teachers using computer-based mathematics apparatus

Adaptive features of a CAL system based on information retrieval