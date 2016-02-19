Computer-Assisted Instruction at Stanford, 1966-68 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126768565, 9781483257938

Computer-Assisted Instruction at Stanford, 1966-68

1st Edition

Data, Models, and Evaluation of the Arithmetic Programs

Authors: Patrick Suppes Mona Morningstar
eBook ISBN: 9781483257938
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 544
Description

Computer-Assisted Instruction at Stanford, 1966–68: Data, Models, and Evaluation of the Arithmetic Programs provides an analysis and assessment of the arithmetic programs in computer-assisted instruction at Stanford for the years 1966–68. This book focuses on behavioral data, the application of models to these data, and an assessment of the effectiveness of the programs.

Organized into two parts encompassing nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the drill-and-practice program that was run in a large number of elementary schools in California, Mississippi, and Kentucky. This text then explains the application of models to individual student behavior. Other chapters consider the analysis of student performance in computer-assisted instructions. This book discusses as well the application of automation models to some area of the same data of the drill-and-practice program. The final chapter deals with individual student analyses.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, sociologists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Issues Raised by Computer-Assisted Instruction

1.2 Overview of the 1966-68 Mathematics Programs

1.3 Overview of the Book

Part I. Drill-and-Practice Program

Chapter 2. Curriculum and Students

2.1 Curriculum, 1966-67 and 1967-68

2.2 Levels

2.3 Tests

2.4 Procedure 1966-67 and 1967-68

2.5 Branching Criteria 1966-67 and 1967-68

2.6 Students

Chapter 3. Regression Modelsand Response Data for 1966-67

3.1 Grade 1, Counting and Addition

3.2 Grade 2, Addition and Subtraction

3.3 Grades, 3, 4, and 5, Addition and Subtraction

3.4 Grades 5 and 6, Multiplication

3.5 Some General Conclusions

Chapter 4. Automaton Models of Student Performance

4.1 Automaton Models for Addition

4.2 Automaton Models for Subtraction

4.3 Automaton Model for Multiplication

4.4 Evaluation of Automaton-Model Performance

4.5 Evaluation of the Automaton Models for Addition

4.6 Evaluation of the Automaton Models for Subtraction

4.7 Evaluation of the Automaton Model for Multiplication

4.8 Summary

Chapter 5. Data on Learning and Evaluation

5.1 Analysis of Learning: Proportion Correct on Pretests and Post tests

5.2 Evaluation

Part II Tutorial Program

Chapter 6. Stanford-Brentwood Laboratory and Program

Chapter 7. Curriculum and Operation of the Laboratory

7.1 Content of First-grade Curriculum, 1966-67

7.2 Classroom Work, First Grade

7.3 Content of Second-grade Curriculum, 1967-68

7.4 Classroom Work, Second Grade

7.5 Operation of the Laboratory

Chapter 8. Analysis of Response Data

8.1 Sets

8.2 Geometry

8.3 Counting

8.4 Addition

8.5 Subtraction

8.6 Correlations for Grade 1

8.7 Numbers, Grade 2

8.8 Relations, Grade 2

8.9 Miscellaneous Lessons, Grade 2

8.10 Conclusions

Chapter 9. Analysis of Individual Student Data

9.1 Curriculum Concept Blocks

9.2 Models

9.3 Results

9.4 Latency

9.5 Conclusions

Appendix A. Concept Blocks and Level of Difficulty for Arithmetic Drill and Practice, 1967-68

Appendix B. Teacher's Report on Arithmetic Drill and Practice

Appendix C. List of Participating Schools in Drill-and-Practice Program

Appendix D. Stanford-Brentwood 1966-67 Mathematics Curriculum (Books 1-25) for First Grade

Appendix E. Stanford-Brentwood 1967-68 Mathematics Curriculum (Books 1-50) for Second Grade

References

About the Author

Patrick Suppes

Mona Morningstar

