Computer-Assisted Instruction at Stanford, 1966–68: Data, Models, and Evaluation of the Arithmetic Programs provides an analysis and assessment of the arithmetic programs in computer-assisted instruction at Stanford for the years 1966–68. This book focuses on behavioral data, the application of models to these data, and an assessment of the effectiveness of the programs.

Organized into two parts encompassing nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the drill-and-practice program that was run in a large number of elementary schools in California, Mississippi, and Kentucky. This text then explains the application of models to individual student behavior. Other chapters consider the analysis of student performance in computer-assisted instructions. This book discusses as well the application of automation models to some area of the same data of the drill-and-practice program. The final chapter deals with individual student analyses.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, sociologists, and research workers.