Computer-Assisted Instruction at Stanford, 1966-68
1st Edition
Data, Models, and Evaluation of the Arithmetic Programs
Computer-Assisted Instruction at Stanford, 1966–68: Data, Models, and Evaluation of the Arithmetic Programs provides an analysis and assessment of the arithmetic programs in computer-assisted instruction at Stanford for the years 1966–68. This book focuses on behavioral data, the application of models to these data, and an assessment of the effectiveness of the programs.
Organized into two parts encompassing nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the drill-and-practice program that was run in a large number of elementary schools in California, Mississippi, and Kentucky. This text then explains the application of models to individual student behavior. Other chapters consider the analysis of student performance in computer-assisted instructions. This book discusses as well the application of automation models to some area of the same data of the drill-and-practice program. The final chapter deals with individual student analyses.
This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, sociologists, and research workers.
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Issues Raised by Computer-Assisted Instruction
1.2 Overview of the 1966-68 Mathematics Programs
1.3 Overview of the Book
Part I. Drill-and-Practice Program
Chapter 2. Curriculum and Students
2.1 Curriculum, 1966-67 and 1967-68
2.2 Levels
2.3 Tests
2.4 Procedure 1966-67 and 1967-68
2.5 Branching Criteria 1966-67 and 1967-68
2.6 Students
Chapter 3. Regression Modelsand Response Data for 1966-67
3.1 Grade 1, Counting and Addition
3.2 Grade 2, Addition and Subtraction
3.3 Grades, 3, 4, and 5, Addition and Subtraction
3.4 Grades 5 and 6, Multiplication
3.5 Some General Conclusions
Chapter 4. Automaton Models of Student Performance
4.1 Automaton Models for Addition
4.2 Automaton Models for Subtraction
4.3 Automaton Model for Multiplication
4.4 Evaluation of Automaton-Model Performance
4.5 Evaluation of the Automaton Models for Addition
4.6 Evaluation of the Automaton Models for Subtraction
4.7 Evaluation of the Automaton Model for Multiplication
4.8 Summary
Chapter 5. Data on Learning and Evaluation
5.1 Analysis of Learning: Proportion Correct on Pretests and Post tests
5.2 Evaluation
Part II Tutorial Program
Chapter 6. Stanford-Brentwood Laboratory and Program
Chapter 7. Curriculum and Operation of the Laboratory
7.1 Content of First-grade Curriculum, 1966-67
7.2 Classroom Work, First Grade
7.3 Content of Second-grade Curriculum, 1967-68
7.4 Classroom Work, Second Grade
7.5 Operation of the Laboratory
Chapter 8. Analysis of Response Data
8.1 Sets
8.2 Geometry
8.3 Counting
8.4 Addition
8.5 Subtraction
8.6 Correlations for Grade 1
8.7 Numbers, Grade 2
8.8 Relations, Grade 2
8.9 Miscellaneous Lessons, Grade 2
8.10 Conclusions
Chapter 9. Analysis of Individual Student Data
9.1 Curriculum Concept Blocks
9.2 Models
9.3 Results
9.4 Latency
9.5 Conclusions
Appendix A. Concept Blocks and Level of Difficulty for Arithmetic Drill and Practice, 1967-68
Appendix B. Teacher's Report on Arithmetic Drill and Practice
Appendix C. List of Participating Schools in Drill-and-Practice Program
Appendix D. Stanford-Brentwood 1966-67 Mathematics Curriculum (Books 1-25) for First Grade
Appendix E. Stanford-Brentwood 1967-68 Mathematics Curriculum (Books 1-50) for Second Grade
References
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257938