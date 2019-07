Computer-Assisted Analysis and Model Simplification deals with problems associated with the implementation, understanding, and management of large-scale, computer-resident models.

This book focuses on five general research areas—structural modeling, qualitative economics, mathematical programming systems, relational databases, and combinatorics. In these topics, this compilation discusses the scope of computer-assisted analysis and model, structural models and graph theory, and qualitative stability of matrices and economic theory. The strong sign-solvability and weak satisfiability, automatic identification of embedded structure in large-scale optimization models, and query systems for linear programming models are also deliberated.

This publication is a good source for students, specialists, and researchers interested in computer-assisted analysis and model simplification.