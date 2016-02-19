Please note this is a Short Discount publication.

This year's edition of Computer Architecture Technology Trends analyses the trends which are taking place in the architecture of computing systems today. Due to the sheer number of different applications to which computers are being applied, there seems no end to the different adoptions which proliferate. There are, however, some underlying trends which appear. Decision makers should be aware of these trends when specifying architectures, particularly for future applications.

This report is fully revised and updated and provides insight into the fundamentals of computer architecture – what it is, and how it is applied to fit a particular problem definition. Also discussed is where the future leads, given current trends in computer architecture.