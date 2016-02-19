Computer Architecture Technology Trends - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856171199, 9781483285061

Computer Architecture Technology Trends

1st Edition

Authors: Architecture Technology Corpor
eBook ISBN: 9781483285061
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st October 1991
Description

This year's edition of Computer Architecture Technology Trends analyses the trends which are taking place in the architecture of computing systems today. Due to the sheer number of different applications to which computers are being applied, there seems no end to the different adoptions which proliferate. There are, however, some underlying trends which appear. Decision makers should be aware of these trends when specifying architectures, particularly for future applications.

This report is fully revised and updated and provides insight into the fundamentals of computer architecture – what it is, and how it is applied to fit a particular problem definition. Also discussed is where the future leads, given current trends in computer architecture.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Machine architecture. Machines organization. SISD, SIMD, MIMD. Other models of computation. Instruction set. System architecture. Processor configurations. I/O issues. Storage issues. Interconnection structures. Evaluation criteria. Requirements. Attributes. Process. Trends in computer architecture. Conclusion.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483285061

