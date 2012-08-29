Computer Animation
3rd Edition
Algorithms and Techniques
Description
Driven by demand from the entertainment industry for better and more realistic animation, technology continues to evolve and improve. The algorithms and techniques behind this technology are the foundation of this comprehensive book, which is written to teach you the fundamentals of animation programming.
In this third edition, the most current techniques are covered along with the theory and high-level computation that have earned the book a reputation as the best technically-oriented animation resource. Key topics such as fluids, hair, and crowd animation have been expanded, and extensive new coverage of clothes and cloth has been added. New material on simulation provides a more diverse look at this important area and more example animations and chapter projects and exercises are included. Additionally, spline coverage has been expanded and new video compression and formats (e.g., iTunes) are covered.
Key Features
- Includes companion site with contemporary animation examples drawn from research and entertainment, sample animations, and example code
- Describes the key mathematical and algorithmic foundations of animation that provide you with a deep understanding and control of technique
- Expanded and new coverage of key topics including: fluids and clouds, cloth and clothes, hair, and crowd animation
- Explains the algorithms used for path following, hierarchical kinematic modelling, rigid body dynamics, flocking behaviour, particle systems, collision detection, and more
Readership
Students studying computer animation in courses with an emphasis on understanding algorithms and programming. Technical directors, animators, artists, and game developers looking to understand the foundations of animation to improve studio work
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Overview
Organization of the Book
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Motion perception
1.2 The heritage of animation
1.3 Animation production
1.4 Computer animation production
1.5 A brief history of computer animation
1.6 Summary
References
Chapter 2. Technical Background
2.1 Spaces and transformations
2.2 Orientation representation
2.3 Summary
References
Chapter 3. Interpolating Values
3.1 Interpolation
3.2 Controlling the motion of a point along a curve
3.3 Interpolation of orientations
3.4 Working with paths
3.5 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 4. Interpolation-Based Animation
4.1 Key-frame systems
4.2 Animation languages
4.3 Deforming objects
4.4 Three-dimensional shape interpolation
4.5 Morphing (two-dimensional)
4.6 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 5. Kinematic Linkages
5.1 Hierarchical modeling
5.2 Forward kinematics
5.3 Inverse kinematics
5.4 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 6. Motion Capture
6.1 Motion capture technologies
6.2 Processing the images
6.3 Camera calibration
6.4 Three-dimensional position reconstruction
6.5 Fitting to the skeleton
6.6 Output from motion capture systems
6.7 Manipulating motion capture data
6.8 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 7. Physically Based Animation
7.1 Basic physics—a review
7.2 Spring animation examples
7.3 Particle systems
7.4 Rigid body simulation
7.5 Cloth
7.6 Enforcing soft and hard constraints
7.7 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 8. Fluids: Liquids and Gases
8.1 Specific fluid models
8.2 Computational fluid dynamics
8.3 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 9. Modeling and Animating Human Figures
9.1 Overview of virtual human representation
9.2 Reaching and grasping
9.3 Walking
9.4 Coverings
9.5 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 10. Facial Animation
10.1 The human face
10.2 Facial models
10.3 Animating the face
10.4 Lip-sync animation
10.5 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 11. Behavioral Animation
11.1 Primitive behaviors
11.2 Knowledge of the environment
11.3 Modeling intelligent behavior
11.4 Crowds
11.6 Chapter summary
References
Chapter 12. Special Models for Animation
12.1 Implicit surfaces
12.2 Plants
12.3 Subdivision surfaces
12.4 Chapter summary
References
APPENDIX A: Rendering Issues
APPENDIX B: Background Information and Techniques
B.1 Vectors and matrices
B.2 Geometric computations
B.3 Transformations
B.4 Denevit and Hartenberg representation for linked appendages
B.5 Interpolating and approximating curves
B.6 Randomness
B.7 Physics primer
B.8 Numerical integration techniques
B.9 Optimization
B.10 Standards for moving pictures
B.11 Camera calibration
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2012
- Published:
- 29th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124159730
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158429
About the Author
Rick Parent
Rick Parent is an Associate Professor at Ohio State University, where he teaches computer graphics and computer animation. His research in computer animation focuses on its relation to modeling and animating the human figure, with special emphasis on geometric modeling and implicit surfaces. Rick earned a Ph.D. in computer science from Ohio State University and a Bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Dayton. In 1977, he was awarded "Outstanding Ph.D. Thesis Award" (one of four given nationally) by the NCC. He has served on numerous SIGGRAPH committees, in addition to the Computer Graphics International 2000 Program Committee and the Computer Animation '99 Program Committee and is on the editorial board of the Visual Computer Journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
is a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Ohio State University, where he teaches computer graphics and computer animation. He has taught Computer Animation for over 25 years and has worked in the field for over 35. His research interests include the modeling and animating of the human figure.
Reviews
"This text is for advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students in computer science; it will also be of interest to graphics programmers and digital animators. Coverage is intentionally limited to practical aspects of computer algorithms and programming techniques for specifying and generating motion for graphical objects in 3D computer animation, with no discussion of theory, aesthetics, or production." --Reference and Research Book News, February 2013