Computer-Aided Design International Yearbook 1985 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408255547, 9781483140797

Computer-Aided Design International Yearbook 1985

1st Edition

Editors: Alison Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483140797
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th November 1984
Page Count: 64
Description

Computer-Aided Design International Yearbook 1985 covers developments and trends in computer-aided design. This book examines the role of the computer in making design decisions and surveys the CAD industry. This text also presents a run-down of the latest acquisitions of companies in the field and a survey of the major firms working in CAD. The main part of this yearbook is taken up by a directory of products and vendors and manufacturers of CAD equipment. This yearbook consists of 13 chapters and begins with a discussion on the importance of computers in design decision-making, as well as historical precedents in the evolutionary stages in the development of human's control over his environment. The next chapter presents an overview of the status of the CAD industry. After providing a profile of Scottish company Lattice Logic, this book turns to Plessey Airports of the UK and its investment in CAD. A directory of products and manufacturers of CAD equipment follows. Entries are organized alphabetically by vendor and are grouped under four headings: turnkey systems, software, system components, and services. This book also provides lists of useful addresses and product indexes. This monograph will be of interest to CAD users and vendors alike.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Computers in Design Decision-Making

The CAD Industry Today

Lattice Logic

Case Study: Plessey in CAD

CAD Turnkey Systems

CAD Software

CAD System Components

CAD Services

CAD Product Guide

Buyers Guide

Advertisers Index

Further Information

Calendar

Details

No. of pages:
64
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483140797

About the Editor

Alison Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Tutor Sonographer, Women's Health & Fetal Medicine, Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

