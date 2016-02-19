Computer-Aided Design International Yearbook 1985
1st Edition
Description
Computer-Aided Design International Yearbook 1985 covers developments and trends in computer-aided design. This book examines the role of the computer in making design decisions and surveys the CAD industry. This text also presents a run-down of the latest acquisitions of companies in the field and a survey of the major firms working in CAD. The main part of this yearbook is taken up by a directory of products and vendors and manufacturers of CAD equipment. This yearbook consists of 13 chapters and begins with a discussion on the importance of computers in design decision-making, as well as historical precedents in the evolutionary stages in the development of human's control over his environment. The next chapter presents an overview of the status of the CAD industry. After providing a profile of Scottish company Lattice Logic, this book turns to Plessey Airports of the UK and its investment in CAD. A directory of products and manufacturers of CAD equipment follows. Entries are organized alphabetically by vendor and are grouped under four headings: turnkey systems, software, system components, and services. This book also provides lists of useful addresses and product indexes. This monograph will be of interest to CAD users and vendors alike.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Computers in Design Decision-Making
The CAD Industry Today
Lattice Logic
Case Study: Plessey in CAD
CAD Turnkey Systems
CAD Software
CAD System Components
CAD Services
CAD Product Guide
Buyers Guide
Advertisers Index
Further Information
Calendar
Details
- No. of pages:
- 64
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 27th November 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140797
