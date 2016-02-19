Computer Aided Design in Control and Engineering Systems
1st Edition
Advanced Tools for Modern Technology
Description
Computer Aided Design in Control and Engineering Systems contains the proceedings of the 3rd International Federation of Automatic Control/International Federation for Information Processing Symposium held in Lyngby, Denmark, from July 31 to August 2, 1985. The papers review the state of the art and the trends in development of computer aided design (CAD) of control and engineering systems, techniques, procedures, and concepts. This book is comprised of 74 chapters divided into 17 sections and begins with a description of a prototype computer environment that combines expert control system analysis and design tools. The discussion then turns to decision support systems which could be used to address problems of management and control of large-scale multiproduct multiline batch manufacturing outside the mechanical engineering industries. The following chapters focus on the use of CAD in control education, industrial applications of CAD, and hardware/software systems. Some examples of universal and specialized CAD packages are presented, and applications of CAD in electric power plants, process control systems, and transportation systems are highlighted. The remaining chapters look at CAD/computer aided engineering/computer aided manufacturing systems as well as the use of mathematical methods in CAD. This monograph will be of interest to practitioners in computer science, computer engineering, and industrial engineering.
Table of Contents
Plenary Papers
Expert Systems Techniques in a Computer-based Control System Analysis and Design Environment
Decision Aids for the Management of Large Non-job Shop Type Manufacturing Systems
Panel Discussion Report
Standardization of Software for CACSD
Computer Aided Design in Control Education
CAD for Education of Digital Control Systems
CAD in Robot Control Education
Computer Aided Design of Control Systems-An Integrated Approach
CAD in Control Engineering Education
A New Generation of CAD Systems
The Interactive System Blaise for Control Engineering
An Integrated Environment for Computer Aided Control Systems Engineering
An Expert System Architecture for Coping with Complexity in Computer Aided Control Engineering
Computer-Aided Control Engineering Environment for Non-linear Systems Analysis and Design
Industrial Applications of Computer Aided Design
Industrial Applications in Japan of Computer Aided Design Packages for Control Systems
Industrial Applications in The Netherlands of Computer Aided Design Packages for Control Systems; Trends and Practice
Industrial Applications of CAD Packages for Control Systems in the PRC
Computer Aided Design of Control Systems in the united Kingdom
Industrial Applications of CAD Packages for Control Systems in the USSR
Input/Output Communication
INTEGRA, An Input Translation Facility for Computer Aided Control Systems Engineering
Computer Aided Design and Validation of Interactive Images for a Process Control System, an Integrated, Data-base Founded Approach
A Flexible Data Interpreter for Computer Aided Design and Simulation of Dynamics Systems
An Interactive Computer Graphics Environment for CAD of Control Systems in Parameter Space
A Flexible Man-Machine Interface for CACSD Applications
Development and Evaluation of Hardware/Software Systems
Evaluation of Computer Systems for Control System Design
Integrated Computer Support for the Development and Project Management of Software/Hardware Systems
Modeling System Specifications on a Finite State Machine
Universal CAD Packages
SUNS: The Sussex University Non-linear Control Systems Software
SIRENA+: A Versatile Interactive System for Simulation, Identification and Control Design
Recent Advances in the L-A-S Software used in CAD of Control Systems
Outline of a New Approach to Computer Aided Design of Control Systems
CADOCS - Computer Aided Design of Multi-variable Control Systems - Methods and the Software Package
Interactive Optimization of Controller and Plant Parameters in the Case of Multiple Design Objectives
SYSLAB: An Interactive System for Analysis and Design of Linear Multi-variable Systems
Interactive Program Package ANA for System Analysis and Control Design
Specialized CAD Packages
TDP - A Distributed Parameter Systems Simulator
Self-tuning CAD Package and Its Application
Interactive Graphic Design of Signal Flow Diagrams for Simulation
A Digital Simulation System of Linear and Bilinear Processes with Observers for State Feedback Control Design
Computer Aided Design of Decentralized Control Systems by Dynamic Decoupling Interactions in Dynamical Systems Identification
Interactive Package for the Identification of the Elements of a Control Loop
A Program Package for Multi-criteria Optimal Design of Hierarchical and Decentralized Linear Control Systems
A CAD Package for Multi-variable Control Systems Represented by Polynomial Matrices
MAX - A Program System for Symbolic Manipulation of Polynomial Matrices
The Frequency Domain Design of Approximately Decoupling and Normalizing Compensators for Multi-variable System
Electric Power Plants
A Database for Process Automation Design
Computer Aided Control System Design for Power Generation Plant
STABO - A Program Package for Design and Simulation of Steam Boilers
Electric Power Systems
DIPOS: A Database for Computer Aided Design in Electric Power Systems
Computer Aided Design of Electric Distribution Network
Computer-Aided Design of Industrial Electrical Distribution Networks
Design and Verification of Sequence Control Systems with Timed Petri Nets
Electrical Networks and Electronics
Computer Aided Design for Electrical Systems
Design and Tuning of Controllers in Distributed Computer Control
Process Control Systems 1
Design of a Controller in an Underground Gasification Plant
Sequential Design of Decentralized Controllers with Identification and Self-tuning Control Methods
Computer Aided Design of Industrial Automation
Computer Aided Design System for Instrumentation Engineering
Computer Aided Configuration and Start-up of Process Control Systems
Process Control Systems 2
Interactive Tool with Transparent Real Time System Software for Process Control
Application of a Multi-variable Robust Controller Design Method to Hard-coal Preparation
Towards Support System for Elementary Technological Unit Design
A Flexible Computer Program for Calculation of Energy and Material Balances in a Sugar Factory
Practical CAD Tools for Mathematical Modeling
Transportation Systems
Computer Aided Design of Ship Control Systems
Computer Aided Design of Robust Multi-variable Structure Control Systems
Computer Aided Design of Spacecraft Control Systems
Computer Aided Design of Variable Structure (WS) Control Systems
Computer Aided Design of Aircraft Flight Control System
Computer Aided Design of a Hydrofoil Control System
CAD/CAE/CAM Systems
On-line Decision Aids in Computer Integrated Manufacturing
Selection and Evaluation of CAD/CAM Systems for the Mechanical Industry
The Specification of a Computer Aided System for the Design and Manufacture of Lighting Columns
Mathematical Methods
A Numerically Reliable Algorithm for Fitting a Sum of Exponentials or Sinusoids to Noisy Data
Computer Aided Design of Digital Controllers for Multi-variable Processes
Based on Series Expansions Approach
The Interaction Vector Approach to the Design of Linear Multi-input Multi-output Control Systems
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152950