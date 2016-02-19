Computer Aided Design in Control and Engineering Systems contains the proceedings of the 3rd International Federation of Automatic Control/International Federation for Information Processing Symposium held in Lyngby, Denmark, from July 31 to August 2, 1985. The papers review the state of the art and the trends in development of computer aided design (CAD) of control and engineering systems, techniques, procedures, and concepts. This book is comprised of 74 chapters divided into 17 sections and begins with a description of a prototype computer environment that combines expert control system analysis and design tools. The discussion then turns to decision support systems which could be used to address problems of management and control of large-scale multiproduct multiline batch manufacturing outside the mechanical engineering industries. The following chapters focus on the use of CAD in control education, industrial applications of CAD, and hardware/software systems. Some examples of universal and specialized CAD packages are presented, and applications of CAD in electric power plants, process control systems, and transportation systems are highlighted. The remaining chapters look at CAD/computer aided engineering/computer aided manufacturing systems as well as the use of mathematical methods in CAD. This monograph will be of interest to practitioners in computer science, computer engineering, and industrial engineering.

Table of Contents



Plenary Papers

Expert Systems Techniques in a Computer-based Control System Analysis and Design Environment

Decision Aids for the Management of Large Non-job Shop Type Manufacturing Systems

Panel Discussion Report

Standardization of Software for CACSD

Computer Aided Design in Control Education

CAD for Education of Digital Control Systems

CAD in Robot Control Education

Computer Aided Design of Control Systems-An Integrated Approach

CAD in Control Engineering Education

A New Generation of CAD Systems

The Interactive System Blaise for Control Engineering

An Integrated Environment for Computer Aided Control Systems Engineering

An Expert System Architecture for Coping with Complexity in Computer Aided Control Engineering

Computer-Aided Control Engineering Environment for Non-linear Systems Analysis and Design

Industrial Applications of Computer Aided Design

Industrial Applications in Japan of Computer Aided Design Packages for Control Systems

Industrial Applications in The Netherlands of Computer Aided Design Packages for Control Systems; Trends and Practice

Industrial Applications of CAD Packages for Control Systems in the PRC

Computer Aided Design of Control Systems in the united Kingdom

Industrial Applications of CAD Packages for Control Systems in the USSR

Input/Output Communication

INTEGRA, An Input Translation Facility for Computer Aided Control Systems Engineering

Computer Aided Design and Validation of Interactive Images for a Process Control System, an Integrated, Data-base Founded Approach

A Flexible Data Interpreter for Computer Aided Design and Simulation of Dynamics Systems

An Interactive Computer Graphics Environment for CAD of Control Systems in Parameter Space

A Flexible Man-Machine Interface for CACSD Applications

Development and Evaluation of Hardware/Software Systems

Evaluation of Computer Systems for Control System Design

Integrated Computer Support for the Development and Project Management of Software/Hardware Systems

Modeling System Specifications on a Finite State Machine

Universal CAD Packages

SUNS: The Sussex University Non-linear Control Systems Software

SIRENA+: A Versatile Interactive System for Simulation, Identification and Control Design

Recent Advances in the L-A-S Software used in CAD of Control Systems

Outline of a New Approach to Computer Aided Design of Control Systems

CADOCS - Computer Aided Design of Multi-variable Control Systems - Methods and the Software Package

Interactive Optimization of Controller and Plant Parameters in the Case of Multiple Design Objectives

SYSLAB: An Interactive System for Analysis and Design of Linear Multi-variable Systems

Interactive Program Package ANA for System Analysis and Control Design

Specialized CAD Packages

TDP - A Distributed Parameter Systems Simulator

Self-tuning CAD Package and Its Application

Interactive Graphic Design of Signal Flow Diagrams for Simulation

A Digital Simulation System of Linear and Bilinear Processes with Observers for State Feedback Control Design

Computer Aided Design of Decentralized Control Systems by Dynamic Decoupling Interactions in Dynamical Systems Identification

Interactive Package for the Identification of the Elements of a Control Loop

A Program Package for Multi-criteria Optimal Design of Hierarchical and Decentralized Linear Control Systems

A CAD Package for Multi-variable Control Systems Represented by Polynomial Matrices

MAX - A Program System for Symbolic Manipulation of Polynomial Matrices

The Frequency Domain Design of Approximately Decoupling and Normalizing Compensators for Multi-variable System

Electric Power Plants

A Database for Process Automation Design

Computer Aided Control System Design for Power Generation Plant

STABO - A Program Package for Design and Simulation of Steam Boilers

Electric Power Systems

DIPOS: A Database for Computer Aided Design in Electric Power Systems

Computer Aided Design of Electric Distribution Network

Computer-Aided Design of Industrial Electrical Distribution Networks

Design and Verification of Sequence Control Systems with Timed Petri Nets

Electrical Networks and Electronics

Computer Aided Design for Electrical Systems

Design and Tuning of Controllers in Distributed Computer Control

Process Control Systems 1

Design of a Controller in an Underground Gasification Plant

Sequential Design of Decentralized Controllers with Identification and Self-tuning Control Methods

Computer Aided Design of Industrial Automation

Computer Aided Design System for Instrumentation Engineering

Computer Aided Configuration and Start-up of Process Control Systems

Process Control Systems 2

Interactive Tool with Transparent Real Time System Software for Process Control

Application of a Multi-variable Robust Controller Design Method to Hard-coal Preparation

Towards Support System for Elementary Technological Unit Design

A Flexible Computer Program for Calculation of Energy and Material Balances in a Sugar Factory

Practical CAD Tools for Mathematical Modeling

Transportation Systems

Computer Aided Design of Ship Control Systems

Computer Aided Design of Robust Multi-variable Structure Control Systems

Computer Aided Design of Spacecraft Control Systems

Computer Aided Design of Variable Structure (WS) Control Systems

Computer Aided Design of Aircraft Flight Control System

Computer Aided Design of a Hydrofoil Control System

CAD/CAE/CAM Systems

On-line Decision Aids in Computer Integrated Manufacturing

Selection and Evaluation of CAD/CAM Systems for the Mechanical Industry

The Specification of a Computer Aided System for the Design and Manufacture of Lighting Columns

Mathematical Methods

A Numerically Reliable Algorithm for Fitting a Sum of Exponentials or Sinusoids to Noisy Data

Computer Aided Design of Digital Controllers for Multi-variable Processes

Based on Series Expansions Approach

The Interaction Vector Approach to the Design of Linear Multi-input Multi-output Control Systems

Author Index

Subject Index