Computer-Aided Architectural Design Futures contains the proceeding of the International Conference on Computer-Aided Architectural Design, held at Department of Architecture, Technical University of Delft, The Netherlands on September 18-19, 1985. Organized into four parts, the book underlines concepts on computer-aided architectural design. These include systematic design; drawing and visualization; artificial intelligence and knowledge engineering; and implications for practice. This book will be a major reference text for students, researchers, and practitioners.

Table of Contents



Part One: Systematic Design

1 Any Progress in Systematic Design?

2 Design Methodology: How I Understand and Develop it

3 Layout Design Problems: Systematic Approaches

4 The Profits of CAAD Can Be Increased by an Integrated Participatory Design Approach

Part Two: Drawing and Visualization

5 Computer Graphics and Visualization

6 Three-Dimensional Input and Visualization

7 3RM: A Spatial Relational Reference Model

8 Three-Dimensional Visualization: A Case Study

Part Three: Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge Engineering

9 An Overview of Knowledge Engineering and its Relevance to CAAD

10 Requirements for Knowledge-Based Systems in Design

11 Designing with Words and Pictures in a Logic Modeling Environment

12 Constraint-Bounded Design Search

13 Representing the Structure of Design Problems

Part Four: Implications for Practice

14 CAD in the Netherlands: Integrated CAD

15 CAAD: Shorter-Term Gains; Longer-Term Costs?

16 How Can CAD Provide for the Changing Role of the Architect?

17 A Unified Model for Building

18 Problems in CAD Practice

19 CAD in Polish Building

