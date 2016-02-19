Computer-Aided Architectural Design Futures
1st Edition
Editors: Alan Pipes
eBook ISBN: 9781483162270
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th February 1987
Page Count: 260
Description
Computer-Aided Architectural Design Futures contains the proceeding of the International Conference on Computer-Aided Architectural Design, held at Department of Architecture, Technical University of Delft, The Netherlands on September 18-19, 1985. Organized into four parts, the book underlines concepts on computer-aided architectural design. These include systematic design; drawing and visualization; artificial intelligence and knowledge engineering; and implications for practice. This book will be a major reference text for students, researchers, and practitioners.
Table of Contents
Part One: Systematic Design
1 Any Progress in Systematic Design?
2 Design Methodology: How I Understand and Develop it
3 Layout Design Problems: Systematic Approaches
4 The Profits of CAAD Can Be Increased by an Integrated Participatory Design Approach
Part Two: Drawing and Visualization
5 Computer Graphics and Visualization
6 Three-Dimensional Input and Visualization
7 3RM: A Spatial Relational Reference Model
8 Three-Dimensional Visualization: A Case Study
Part Three: Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge Engineering
9 An Overview of Knowledge Engineering and its Relevance to CAAD
10 Requirements for Knowledge-Based Systems in Design
11 Designing with Words and Pictures in a Logic Modeling Environment
12 Constraint-Bounded Design Search
13 Representing the Structure of Design Problems
Part Four: Implications for Practice
14 CAD in the Netherlands: Integrated CAD
15 CAAD: Shorter-Term Gains; Longer-Term Costs?
16 How Can CAD Provide for the Changing Role of the Architect?
17 A Unified Model for Building
18 Problems in CAD Practice
19 CAD in Polish Building
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 25th February 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162270
About the Editor
Alan Pipes
