Computed Electron Micrographs And Defect Identification
1st Edition
Description
Computed Electron Micrographs and Defect Identification illustrates a technique for identifying defects in crystalline solids by the comparison of their images, which are produced in the electron microscope, with corresponding theoretical images.
This book discusses the diffraction of electrons by a crystal; the two-beam dynamical equations; the absorption parameters; the deviation of the crystal from the Bragg reflecting position; the extinction distance; the displacement vector; and the foil normal. Chapter three presents the experimental techniques for determination of beam direction, defect line normal, foil normal, foil thickness, and extinction distance.
Chapters four to seven explore ONEDIS and TWODIS and their principles. Chapters eight and nine focus on the application and limitations of the technique, while the last chapter explores the different computer programs related to the technique. Post-graduate students, as well as researchers using transmission electron microscopy for studying defects in crystalline solids, will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. Introduction to the Basic Theory
2.1. Introduction
2.2. The diffraction of electrons by a crystal
2.3. The two-beam dynamical equations
2.4. The absorption parameters
2.4.1. The normal absorption coefficient n
2.4.2. The anomalous absorption coefficient A
2.5. The deviation of the crystal from the Bragg reflecting position
2.5.1. The deviation vector sg
2.6. The extinction distance
2.6.1. The theoretical two-beam extinction distance ℰg
2.6.2. The apparent extinction distance ℰga
2.7. The displacement vector R
2.7.1. The displacement due to a stacking fault
2.7.2. The displacement vector R for a dislocation
2.8. The foil normal F
3. Experimental Techniques
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Image-diffraction pattern rotation
3.3. Crystal tilting technique
3.4. Specific indexing of the orientation map and diffracting vectors
3.4.1. Experimental examples
3.5. Determination of beam direction Β
3.6. Determination of defect line direction u
3.7. Determination of foil normal F
3.8. Extinction distance
3.9. Determination of w
3.10. Determination of foil thickness
3.11. Anomalous absorption coefficient
4. Principles of Onedis
4.1. Introduction
4.2. The two basic principles
4.2.1. The generalised cross-section
4.2.2. Linear combinations
4.3. Modifications to the generalised cross-section to accomodate experimental situations
4.3.1. Tilted foils
4.3.2. Changes in the magnification and in the framing of computed micrographs
4.3.3. Variable foil thickness
4.4. Program geometry
4.5. The grey scale and printing the micrograph
5. Matching with Onedis
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Aluminium
5.3. β -brass
6. Principles of Twodis
6.1. Introduction
6.2. The two basic principles
6.2.1. The generalised cross-section
6.2.2. Linear combinations
6.3. The operation of the program
6.3.1. Examples of the cases which may be computed with TWODIS
6.3.2. Check sums and conventions
6.4. Program geometry and arrangement of the calculation
6.5. Extension of the program to more complex configurations
7. Matching with Twodis
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Example 1, defect A
7.3. Example 2, defect Β
8. Applications of the Technique
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Influence of elastic anisotropy on the invisibility of dislocations
8.3. Effective invisibility of images due to large values of w
8.4. Diffraction contrast from lines of dilation
8.5. Apparent anomalous absorption
8.6. Nature of stacking faults
8.7. Identification of bent dislocations
8.8. A dissociation reaction in β-brass
8.9. Contrast from partial dislocations
8.9.1. Partial dislocations bordering a single stacking fault
8.9.2. Partial dislocations separating intrinsic and extrinsic faults
8.10. Dissociated Frank dislocations
8.11. Growth of Frank loops by fault climb
8.12. Dislocation dipoles in nickel
8.13. Contrast from overlapping faults
8.14. Analysis of partial dislocations and stacking faults on closely spaced planes
9. Discussion of the Applications and Limitations of the Technique
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Uniqueness and the amount of information necessary to identify defects
9.3. Optimisation of the technique
9.4. Limitations in the theory
9.5. Restrictions inherent in the programs
10. Computer Programs
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Computer environment
10.1.2. Program speed
10.1.3. Program size
10.1.4. Program options
10.1.5. General conventions
10.2. Program ONEDIS for one dislocation and cubic crystals
10.2.1. General description
10.2.2. Data
10.2.3. Geometry
10.2.4. Error messages
10.2.5. Anisotropic elasticity
10.2.6. Picture output
10.2.7. Howie- Whelan differential equations
10.2.8. Picture legend
10.2.9. Listing of program ONEDIS
10.3. Subroutines
10.3.1. Subroutine ANCALC for cubic crystals
10.3.2. Subroutine NEWTON
10.3.3. Subroutine RKM
10.3.4. Subroutine DERIV for one dislocation
10.4. Special test version of program ONEDIS
10.5. Subroutine HALFTN
10.6. Programs for other crystal systems
10.6.1. Introduction
10.6.2. Program modification - general discussion
10.6.3. The tetragonal system - modification TETDIS
10.6.4. The hexagonal system - modification HEXDIS
10.6.5. The testing of programs developed for non-cubic crystal systems
10.6.6. Modification of other programs for non-cubic systems
10.7. Isotropic elasticity
10.8. Modification DELUGE
10.9. Program 'TWODIS for cubic crystals
10.9.1. Introduction
10.9.2. Program TWODIS
10.9.3. Listing of program TWODIS
10.9.4. Subroutine DERIV for two dislocations
10.10. Dark field pictures
Appendix
A.l. Introduction
A.2. Single dislocations
A.3. Single stacking faults
A.4. Relations between dislocation-stacking fault images
A.5. The symmetry of dislocation dipole images
A.6. The effect of elastic symmetry on dislocation images
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601476