Computational welding mechanics (CWM) provides an important technique for modelling welding processes. Welding simulations are a key tool in improving the design and control of welding processes and the performance of welded components or structures. CWM can be used to model phenomena such as heat generation, thermal stresses and large plastic deformations of components or structures. It also has a wider application in modelling thermomechanical and microstructural phenomena in metals. This important book reviews the principles, methods and applications of CWM.



The book begins by discussing the physics of welding before going on to review modelling methods and options as well as validation techniques. It also reviews applications in areas such as fatigue, buckling and deformation, improved service life of components and process optimisation. Some of the numerical methods described in the book are illustrated using software available from the author which allows readers to explore CWM in more depth.



Computational welding mechanics is a standard work for welding engineers and all those researching welding processes and wider thermomechanical and microstructural phenomena in metals.