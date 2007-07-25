Computational Welding Mechanics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The multi-physics of welding; Couplings and reference frames; Thermo-mechanics of welding; Nonlinear heat flow; Nonlinear deformation; Numerical methods and modelling for efficient simulations; Calibration and validation strategy; Modelling options in computational welding mechanics (CWM); Modelling strategy; Robustness and stability; The current state of computational welding mechanics (CWM); Using computational welding mechanics (CWM) in practice: The Volvo Aero story.
Description
Computational welding mechanics (CWM) provides an important technique for modelling welding processes. Welding simulations are a key tool in improving the design and control of welding processes and the performance of welded components or structures. CWM can be used to model phenomena such as heat generation, thermal stresses and large plastic deformations of components or structures. It also has a wider application in modelling thermomechanical and microstructural phenomena in metals. This important book reviews the principles, methods and applications of CWM.
The book begins by discussing the physics of welding before going on to review modelling methods and options as well as validation techniques. It also reviews applications in areas such as fatigue, buckling and deformation, improved service life of components and process optimisation. Some of the numerical methods described in the book are illustrated using software available from the author which allows readers to explore CWM in more depth.
Computational welding mechanics is a standard work for welding engineers and all those researching welding processes and wider thermomechanical and microstructural phenomena in metals.
Key Features
- Highlights the principles, methods and applications of CWM
- Discusses the physics of welding
- Assesses modelling methods and validation techniques
Readership
Welding engineers and all those researching welding processes and wider thermomechanical and microstructural phenomena in metals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 25th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845693558
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845692216
Reviews
Some of the numerical methods described in the book are illustrated using software available from the author which allows readers to explore CWM in more depth., Welding and Cutting