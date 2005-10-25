Computational Systems Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120887866, 9780080459349

Computational Systems Biology

1st Edition

Editors: Andres Kriete Roland Eils
eBook ISBN: 9780080459349
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120887866
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300075
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th October 2005
Page Count: 424
Description

Systems Biology is concerned with the quantitative study of complex biosystems at the molecular, cellular, tissue, and systems scales. Its focus is on the function of the system as a whole, rather than on individual parts.

This exciting new arena applies mathematical modeling and engineering methods to the study of biological systems. This book is the first of its kind to focus on the newly emerging field of systems biology with an emphasis on computational approaches. The work covers new concepts, methods for information storage, mining and knowledge extraction, reverse engineering of gene and metabolic networks, as well as modelling and simulation of multi-cellular systems. Central themes include strategies for predicting biological properties and methods for elucidating structure-function relationships.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in Bioinformatics, Biocomputing, Theoretical Biology, Biochemistry/Biophysics, and Cell Biology.

Table of Contents

CONTENT

  1. Introducing Computational Systems Biology. A Kriete and R Eils I. Enabling Information and Integration Technologies for Systems Biology:
  2. Databases for Systems Biology. J Eils, C Lawerenz, K Astrahantseff, M Ginkel, and R Eils Natural Language Processing and Ontology-enhanced Biomedical Literature Mining for Systems Biology. X Hu Integrated Imaging Informatics. B Parvin, G Fontenay, Q Yang, and MH Barcellos-Hoff Simpathica: A Computational Systems Biology Tool within the Valis Bioinformatics Environment. B Mishra, M Antoniotti, S Paxia and N Ugel Standards, Platforms and Applications. HM Sauro II. Foundations of Biochemical Network Analysis and Modeling
  3. Introduction to Computational Models of Biochemical Reaction Networks. FJ Bruggeman, BM Bakker, JJ Hornberg, and HV Westerhoff
  4. Biological Foundations of Signal Transduction and the Systems Biology Perspective. U Klingmüller
  5. Reconstruction of Metabolic Network from Genome Information and Its Structural and Functional Analysis. H-W Ma and A-P Zeng
  6. Integrated Regulatory and Metabolic Models. M.W. Covert III. Computer Simulations of Dynamic Networks
  7. A Discrete Approach to Network Modeling. R Laubenbacher and P Mendes
  8. Gene Networks: Estimation, Modeling and Simulation. S Imoto, H Matsuno, and S Miyano
  9. Computational models for circadian rhythms: Deterministic versus stochastic approaches. J-C Leloup, D Gonze, and A Goldbeter IV. Multi-Scale Representations of Cells and Emerging Phenotypes
  10. Multistability and Multicellularity: Cell Fates as High-dimensional Attractors of Gene Regulatory Networks. S Huang
  11. Spatio-Temporal Systems Biology. A Ghosh, D Miller, R Zou, B Sokhansanj,and A Kriete
  12. Cytomics—from cell states to predictive medicine. G Valet, RF Murphy, JP Robinson, A Tárnok, A Kriete
  13. The IUPS Physiome Project: Progress and Plans. P Hunter, K Burrowes, J Fernandez, P Nielsen, N Smith, and M Tawhai Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080459349
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120887866
Paperback ISBN:
9781493300075

About the Editor

Andres Kriete

Associate Professor for Bioinformation Engineering at Drexel University, Philadelphia and Director of the Biocomputing Laboratory at the Coriell Institute for Medical Research

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA and Coriell Institute for Medical Research, Camden, NJ, USA

Roland Eils

Professor of Bioinformatics at the University of Heidelberg and Director of the Division of Theoretical Bioinformatics at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Theoretical Bioinformatics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, and Bioinformatics and Functional Genomics, Institute of Pharmacy and Molecular Biotechnology, University of Heidelberg, Germany

