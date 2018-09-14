Computational Structural Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128154922, 9780128156421

Computational Structural Mechanics

1st Edition

Static and Dynamic Behaviors

Authors: Snehashish Chakraverty Karan Kumar Pradhan
eBook ISBN: 9780128156421
Paperback ISBN: 9780128154922
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th September 2018
Page Count: 336
Description

Computational Structural Mechanics: Static and Dynamic Behaviors provides a cutting-edge treatment of functionally graded materials and the computational methods and solutions of FG static and vibration problems of plates. Using the Rayleigh-Ritz method, static and dynamic problems related to behavior of FG rectangular, Levy, elliptic, skew and annular plates are discussed in detail. A thorough review of the latest research results, computational methods and applications of FG technology make this an essential resource for researchers in academia and industry.

Key Features

  • Explains application-oriented treatments of the functionally graded materials used in industry
  • Addresses relevant algorithms and key computational techniques
  • Provides numerical solutions of static and vibration problems associated with functionally graded beams and plates of different geometries

Readership

Researchers and postgraduate students in materials and mechanics of materials, and designers of thermal resistant technology for nuclear power generation, aerospace, automotive and structural engineering

Table of Contents

1. Overview of functionally graded materials
2. Rayleigh-Ritz Method
3. DQ and GDQ Methods
4. Finite Element Method
5. Static analysis of FG beams
6. Vibration of FG beams
7. Static Analysis of FG Plates
8. Vibration of thick rectangular Plates
9. Vibration of FG skew plates
10. Vibration of FG Annular plates
11. Vibration of FG plates on elastic foundations

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128156421
Paperback ISBN:
9780128154922

About the Author

Snehashish Chakraverty

Snehashish Chakraverty is a recipient of various awards viz. the Indian Science Congress Association’s Platinum Jubilee Lecture Award, CSIR Young Scientist, BOYSCAST, INSA International Bilateral Exchange awards etc. and the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Fuzzy Computation and Modelling. His research focuses on the application of numerical modelling to a broad range of problems, and he has been widely published in both books and peer-reviewed journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Department of Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Group), National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India

Karan Kumar Pradhan

Karan Kumar Pradhan is the Assistant Professor (NPIU, TEQIP-III) in Department of Basic Science, Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur (Odisha). Formerly, he was the Senior Research Fellow, Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India and also the recipient of SERB National Post-Doctoral Fellowship. KK Pradhan’s research interests are numerical modeling, vibration problems, and structural members.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, Dept of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India

