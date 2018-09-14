Computational Structural Mechanics
1st Edition
Static and Dynamic Behaviors
Description
Computational Structural Mechanics: Static and Dynamic Behaviors provides a cutting-edge treatment of functionally graded materials and the computational methods and solutions of FG static and vibration problems of plates. Using the Rayleigh-Ritz method, static and dynamic problems related to behavior of FG rectangular, Levy, elliptic, skew and annular plates are discussed in detail. A thorough review of the latest research results, computational methods and applications of FG technology make this an essential resource for researchers in academia and industry.
Key Features
- Explains application-oriented treatments of the functionally graded materials used in industry
- Addresses relevant algorithms and key computational techniques
- Provides numerical solutions of static and vibration problems associated with functionally graded beams and plates of different geometries
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in materials and mechanics of materials, and designers of thermal resistant technology for nuclear power generation, aerospace, automotive and structural engineering
Table of Contents
1. Overview of functionally graded materials
2. Rayleigh-Ritz Method
3. DQ and GDQ Methods
4. Finite Element Method
5. Static analysis of FG beams
6. Vibration of FG beams
7. Static Analysis of FG Plates
8. Vibration of thick rectangular Plates
9. Vibration of FG skew plates
10. Vibration of FG Annular plates
11. Vibration of FG plates on elastic foundations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 14th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156421
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128154922
About the Author
Snehashish Chakraverty
Snehashish Chakraverty is a recipient of various awards viz. the Indian Science Congress Association’s Platinum Jubilee Lecture Award, CSIR Young Scientist, BOYSCAST, INSA International Bilateral Exchange awards etc. and the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Fuzzy Computation and Modelling. His research focuses on the application of numerical modelling to a broad range of problems, and he has been widely published in both books and peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Group), National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India
Karan Kumar Pradhan
Karan Kumar Pradhan is the Assistant Professor (NPIU, TEQIP-III) in Department of Basic Science, Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur (Odisha). Formerly, he was the Senior Research Fellow, Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India and also the recipient of SERB National Post-Doctoral Fellowship. KK Pradhan’s research interests are numerical modeling, vibration problems, and structural members.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Dept of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India