Computational Structural Mechanics & Fluid Dynamics

Computational structural mechanics (CSM) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) have emerged in the last two decades as new disciplines combining structural mechanics and fluid dynamics with approximation theory, numerical analysis and computer science. Their use has transformed much of theoretical mechanics and abstract science into practical and essential tools for a multitude of technological developments which affect many facets of our life. This collection of over 40 papers provides an authoritative documentation of major advances in both CSM and CFD, helping to identify future directions of development in these rapidly changing fields. Key areas covered are fluid structure interaction and aeroelasticity, CFD technology and reacting flows, micromechanics, stability and eigenproblems, probabilistic methods and chaotic dynamics, perturbation and spectral methods, element technology (finite volume, finite elements and boundary elements), adaptive methods, parallel processing machines and applications, and visualization, mesh generation and artificial intelligence interfaces.