Computational Structural Mechanics & Fluid Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080371979, 9781483287041

Computational Structural Mechanics & Fluid Dynamics

1st Edition

Advances and Trends

Editors: A.K. Noor D.L. Dwoyer
eBook ISBN: 9781483287041
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 25th November 1988
Description

Computational structural mechanics (CSM) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) have emerged in the last two decades as new disciplines combining structural mechanics and fluid dynamics with approximation theory, numerical analysis and computer science. Their use has transformed much of theoretical mechanics and abstract science into practical and essential tools for a multitude of technological developments which affect many facets of our life. This collection of over 40 papers provides an authoritative documentation of major advances in both CSM and CFD, helping to identify future directions of development in these rapidly changing fields. Key areas covered are fluid structure interaction and aeroelasticity, CFD technology and reacting flows, micromechanics, stability and eigenproblems, probabilistic methods and chaotic dynamics, perturbation and spectral methods, element technology (finite volume, finite elements and boundary elements), adaptive methods, parallel processing machines and applications, and visualization, mesh generation and artificial intelligence interfaces.

Readership

For mechanical, structural and aeronautical engineers, computer scientists and materials technologists.

Table of Contents

(partial) Fluid Structure Interaction and Aeroelasticity: Interaction of fluids and structures for aircraft applications, G P Guruswamy. Aeroelastic computations of flexible configurations, V Shankar & H Ide. CFD Technology and Reacting Flows: CFD technology for hypersonic vehicle design, G C Paynter. Solutions of the Euler equations for transonic and supersonic aircraft, G Volpe. Micromechanics, Deformable Media and Damage Mechanics: Micromechanics of failure at high strain rates: theory, experiments and computations, S Nemat-Nasser. Some advances in the analysis of semideformable media, K J Bathe & T Sussman. Stability and Eigenproblems: Swirling flows of viscoelastic fluids, K R Rajagopal. Solution of eigenproblems for damped structural systems by the Lanczos algorithm, H C Chen & R L Taylor. Probabilistic Methods and Chaotic Mechanics: Probabilistic structural analysis methods and applications, T A Cruse et al. Chaotic oscillations in mechanical systems, E Dowell. Perturbation and Spectral Methods: Numerical-perturbation methods in mechanics, A H Nayfeh. Element Technology (Finite Volume, Finite Elements and Boundary Elements): The use of projectors to improve finite element performance, C C Rankin & B Nour-Omid. Adaptive Methods: An adaptive finite element solver for transient problems with moving bodies, R Lohner. Parallel Processing Machines and Applications: Architecture and operation of a systolic engine for finite element computations, S W Hammond & K H Law. Visualization, Mesh Generation and Artificial Intelligence Interfaces: Numerical flow field visualization, R E Smith & E L Everton.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287041

About the Editor

A.K. Noor

D.L. Dwoyer

Affiliations and Expertise

NASA Langley Research Center, Hampton, VA, USA

