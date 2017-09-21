Computational Psychiatry
1st Edition
Mathematical Modeling of Mental Illness
Description
Computational Psychiatry: Mathematical Modeling of Mental Illness is the first systematic effort to bring together leading scholars in the fields of psychiatry and computational neuroscience who have conducted the most impactful research and scholarship in this area. It includes an introduction outlining the challenges and opportunities facing the field of psychiatry that is followed by a detailed treatment of computational methods used in the service of understanding neuropsychiatric symptoms, improving diagnosis and guiding treatments.
This book provides a vital resource for the clinical neuroscience community with an in-depth treatment of various computational neuroscience approaches geared towards understanding psychiatric phenomena. Its most valuable feature is a comprehensive survey of work from leaders in this field.
Key Features
- Offers an in-depth overview of the rapidly evolving field of computational psychiatry
- Written for academics, researchers, advanced students and clinicians in the fields of computational neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, psychiatry, clinical psychology, neurology and cognitive neuroscience
- Provides a comprehensive survey of work from leaders in this field and a presentation of a range of computational psychiatry methods and approaches geared towards a broad array of psychiatric problems
Readership
Academics, researchers, advanced students, and clinicians in the fields of computational neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, psychiatry, clinical psychology, neurology, and cognitive neuroscience
Table of Contents
Meeting Emerging Challenges and Opportunities in Psychiatry Through Computational Neuroscience
Alan Anticevic, John D. Murray and John H. Krystal
Section I. Applying Circuit Modeling to Understand Psychiatric Symptoms
1. Cortical Circuit Models in Psychiatry: Linking Disrupted Excitation-Inhibition Balance to Cognitive Deficits Associated with Schizophrenia
John D. Murray and Xiao-Jing Wang
2. Serotonergic Modulation of Cognition in Prefrontal Cortical Circuits in Major Depression
Juan P. Ramirez-Mahaluf and Albert Compte
3. Dopaminergic Neurons in the Ventral Tegmental Area and their Dysregulation in Nicotine Addiction
Gregory Dumont, Reinaud Maex and Boris Gutkin
Section II. Modeling Neural System Disruptions in Psychiatric Illness
4. Computational Models of Dysconnectivity in Large-Scale Resting-State Networks
Murat Demirtas and Gustavo Deco
5. Dynamic Causal Modelling and its Application to Psychiatric Disorders
Jakob Heinzle and Klaas Enno Stephan
6. Systems Level Modeling of Cognitive Control in Psychiatric Disorders: A focus on schizophrenia
Deanna Barch, Adam Culbreth and Julia Sheffield
7. Computational Psychiatry: Mathematical Modeling of Mental Illness
Rick A. Adams
Section III: Characterizing Complex Psychiatric Symptoms via Mathematical Models
8. A Case Study in Computational Psychiatry: Addiction as Failure Modes of the Decision-Making System
Cody J. Walters and A. David Redish
9. Modeling Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia
Matthew A. Albrecht, James A. Waltz, Michael J. Frank and James M. Gold
10. Bayesian Approaches to Learning and Decision Making
Quentin J.M. Huys
11. Computational Phenotypes Revealed by Interactive Economic Games
P. Read Montague
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 21st September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098264
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128098257
About the Editor
Alan Anticevic
Alan Anticevic, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology at Yale University School of Medicine, where he co-directs a research division and laboratory focused on the integration of cognitive, computational and clinical neuroimaging approaches with the objective of understanding the neurobiology of neuropsychiatric disorders. He received his Ph.D. in Clinical Neuropsychology and Cognitive Neuroscience from Washington University in St. Louis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
John Murray
John D. Murray, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Neuroscience, and Physics at Yale University School of Medicine, where he directs a research program in computational neuroscience with a focus on computational models of neuropsychiatric disorders. He received his Ph.D. in Physics from Yale University, and was a postdoctoral researcher at New York University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA