Computational Probability is a collection of papers presented at the Actuarial Research Conference on Computational Probability and related topics, held at Brown University on August 28-30, 1975.

This 19-chapter book explores the development of computational techniques in probability and statistics and their application to problems in insurance. It covers six general topics, including computational probability, computational statistics, computational risk theory, analysis of algorithms, numerical methods, and notation and computation. Applications covered both life and nonlife insurance.

This book will prove useful to applied mathematicians, statisticians, and computer scientists.