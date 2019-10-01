Computational Modeling in Bioengineering and Bioinformatics
1st Edition
Description
Computational Modeling in Bioengineering and Bioinformatics promotes complementary disciplines that hold great promise for the advancement of research and development in complex medical and biological systems, and in the environment, public health, drug design, and so on. It provides a common platform by bridging these two very important and complementary disciplines into an interactive and attractive forum. Chapters cover biomechanics and bioimaging, biomedical decision support system, data mining, personalized diagnoses, bio-signal processing, protein structure prediction, tissue and cell engineering, biomedical image processing, analysis and visualization, high performance computing and sports bioengineering.
The book's chapters are the result of many international projects in the area of bioengineering and bioinformatics done at the Research and Development Center for Bioengineering BioIRC and by the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Kragujevac, Serbia.
Key Features
- Presents recent advances at the crossroads of biomedical engineering and bioinformatics, one of the hottest areas in biomedical and clinical research
- Discusses a wide range of leading-edge research topics, including biomechanics and bioimaging, biomedical decision support systems, data mining, personalized diagnoses, bio-signal processing, protein structure prediction, tissue and cell engineering, amongst others
- Includes coverage of biomechanical, bioengineering and computational methods of treatment and diagnosis
Readership
Researchers and students in biomedical engineering and computational biology, as well as physicians and other clinical personnel
Table of Contents
1. Computational modeling of atherosclerosis
2. Data mining approach for breast cancer prognosis prediction
3. Topological and parametric optimization of stent design - numerical methods
4. Lab-on-a-chip and epithelial lung cells modeling
5. Aortic Dissection: Numerical Modeling, Virtual Surgery
6. The biomechanics of lower human extremities
7. Different theoretical approaches to investigation of antioxidative mechanisms
8. Computational modelling of dry powder inhalers for pulmonary drug delivery
9. Computer modeling of cochlea mechanics
10. Numerical modeling of cell separation in microfluidic chips
11. Computational analysis of abdominal aortic aneurysm before and after endovascular aneurysm repair
12. Sports biomechanics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195833
About the Author
Nenad Filipovic
Dr. Nenad Filipovic is full Professor in the faculty of Engineering and Head of the Center for Bioengineering at the University of Kragujevac, Serbia. He was Research Associate at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, USA. His research interests are in the area of biomedical engineering, cardiovascular disease, fluid-structure interaction, biomechanics, multi-scale modeling, data mining, software engineering, parallel computing, computational chemistry and bioprocess modeling. He is author and co-author of 11 textbooks and 5 monographs, over 200 publications in peer reviewed journals and over 10 software programs for modeling with finite element methods and discrete methods from fluid mechanics and multiphysics. He also leads a number of national and international projects in EU and USA in the area of bioengineering and bioinformatics. He is the Director of Center for Bioengineering at University of Kragujevac and leads joint research projects with Harvard University and the University of Texas in the area of bio-nano-medicine computer simulation. He also leads a number of national and international projects in the area of bioengineering and bioinformatics. He is a Managing Editor for Journal of Serbian Society for Computational Mechanics and member of the European Society of Biomechanics (ESB) and the European Society for Artificial Organs (ESAO).
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor and Head of Center for Bioengineering, University of Kragujevac, Serbia