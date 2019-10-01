Computational Modeling in Bioengineering and Bioinformatics

Dr. Nenad Filipovic is full Professor in the faculty of Engineering and Head of the Center for Bioengineering at the University of Kragujevac, Serbia. He was Research Associate at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, USA. His research interests are in the area of biomedical engineering, cardiovascular disease, fluid-structure interaction, biomechanics, multi-scale modeling, data mining, software engineering, parallel computing, computational chemistry and bioprocess modeling. He is author and co-author of 11 textbooks and 5 monographs, over 200 publications in peer reviewed journals and over 10 software programs for modeling with finite element methods and discrete methods from fluid mechanics and multiphysics. He also leads a number of national and international projects in EU and USA in the area of bioengineering and bioinformatics. He is the Director of Center for Bioengineering at University of Kragujevac and leads joint research projects with Harvard University and the University of Texas in the area of bio-nano-medicine computer simulation. He also leads a number of national and international projects in the area of bioengineering and bioinformatics. He is a Managing Editor for Journal of Serbian Society for Computational Mechanics and member of the European Society of Biomechanics (ESB) and the European Society for Artificial Organs (ESAO).