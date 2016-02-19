Computational Methods in Nonlinear Structural and Solid Mechanics covers the proceedings of the Symposium on Computational Methods in Nonlinear Structural and Solid Mechanics. The book covers the development of efficient discretization approaches; advanced numerical methods; improved programming techniques; and applications of these developments to nonlinear analysis of structures and solids. The chapters of the text are organized into 10 parts according to the issue they tackle. The first part deals with nonlinear mathematical theories and formulation aspects, while the second part covers computational strategies for nonlinear programs. Part 3 deals with time integration and numerical solution of nonlinear algebraic equations, while Part 4 discusses material characterization and nonlinear fracture mechanics, and Part 5 tackles nonlinear interaction problems. The sixth part discusses seismic response and nonlinear analysis of concrete structure, and the seventh part tackles nonlinear problems for nuclear reactors. Part 8 covers crash dynamics and impact problems, while Part 9 deals with nonlinear problems of fibrous composites and advanced nonlinear applications. The last part discusses computerized symbolic manipulation and nonlinear analysis software systems. The book will be of great interest to numerical analysts, computer scientists, structural engineers, and other professionals concerned with nonlinear structural and solid mechanics.

1. Nonlinear Mathematical Theories and Formulation Aspects

A Nonlinear Theory of General Thin-walled Beams

Stability Analysis of Structures via a New Complementary Energy Method

A Large Deformation Formulation for Shell Analysis by the Finite Element Method

2. Computational Strategies for Nonlinear Problems

Recent Advances in Reduction Methods for Nonlinear Problems

Adaptive Load Incrementation in Elastic-plastic Finite Element Analysis

A Fast Incremental/Iterative Solution Procedure That Handles "Snap Through"

An Efficient and Accurate Iterative Method, Allowing Large Incremental Steps, to Solve Elasto-Plastic Problems

Computational Strategies for the Solution of Large Nonlinear Problems via Quasi-Newton Methods

Optimal Finite Element Discretization for Nonlinear Constitutive Relations

3. Time Integration Techniques and Numerical Solution of Nonlinear Algebraic Equations

Experiments with Direct Integration Algorithms for Ordinary Differential Equations in Structural Dynamics

Stability of Some Explicit Difference Schemes for Fluid-structure Interaction Problems

Numerical Analysis of Continuation Methods for Nonlinear Structural Problems

Methods for Optimal Engineering Design Problems Based on Globally Convergent Methods

4. Material Characterization and Nonlinear Fracture Mechanics

Nonlinear Viscoelasticity Based on Free Volume Consideration

A Theory for Analysis of Thermoplastic Materials

Prediction of Stable Crack Growth in Type 304 Stainless Steel

Fracture Analysis of Notched Composites

5. Nonlinear Interaction Problems

Computational Method for Soil/Structure Interaction Problems

Fluid Structure Coupling Algorithm

Finite Element Solution of Nonlinear Fluid-structure Interaction Problems under Hydrodynamic Shock Conditions

Finite Element Modeling of Fluid/Thermal/Structural Interaction for a Gas-cooled Fast Reactor Core

6. Seismic Response and Nonlinear Analysis of Concrete Structures

Transient Response Analysis of Structural Systems with Nonlinear Behavior

Inelastic Analysis of Three-dimensional Mixed Steel and Reinforced Concrete Seismic Building Systems

Coupling in the Dynamic Response of Nonlinear Unsymmetric Structures

Elastic-plastic Seismic Response Analysis of Structures Supporting Steam Generators

Models for the Post-cracking Behavior of Plain Concrete under Short Term Monotonie Loading

Nonlinear Analysis of Reinforced Concrete Frames

7. Nonlinear Problems for Nuclear Reactors

Future Needs for Inelastic Analysis in Design of High-temperature Nuclear Plant Components

Elastic-plastic Bending and Buckling of Pipes and Elbows

High Temperature Inelastic Analysis

Dynamic Analysis of Elasto-plastic Piping Systems undergoing Large Deformations

Aircraft Impact on Reinforced Concrete Shells. Influence of Material Nonlinearities on Equipment Response Spectra

8. Crash Dynamics and Impact Problems

Theory and Application of Finite Element Analysis to Structural Crash Simulation

Projectile Impact Damage Analysis

Nonlinear Analysis of a Mitigating Steel Nose Cone

Computer Design of a High Explosive Velocity Augmented Kinetic Energy Penetrator

Strain Rate Effects on Turbine Missile Casing Impact

9. Nonlinear Problems of Fibrous Composites and Advanced Nonlinear Applications

Finite Element Analysis of Elastic-plastic Fibrous Composite Structures

Large Deformation Analysis of Laminated Shells by Finite Element Method

Large-deflection and Large Amplitude Free Vibrations of Laminated Composite Material Plates

On Numerical Nonlinear Analysis of Highly Flexible Spinning Cantilevers

Elastic-plastic Analysis with NASTRAN User Elements

Large Elasto-plastic Strain Analysis of Flanged Hole Forming

Monte Carlo Simulations of Responses of a non-symmetric Dynamic System to Random Excitations

10. Computerized Symbolic Manipulation and Nonlinear Analysis Software Systems

Computerized Symbolic Manipulation in Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis

Architecture of a Distributed Analysis Network for Computational Mechanics

MAGNA: A Finite Element System for Three-Dimensional Nonlinear Static and Dynamic Structural Analysis

Survey of Computer Programs for Solution of Nonlinear Structural and Solid Mechanics Problems

