Computational Methods for Fracture in Porous Media

Dr. René de Borst is the Centenary Professor of Civil Engineering, University of Sheffield. Started his career at TNO and obtained his doctorate in 1986 at Delft University of Technology (with distinction). In 1988 was appointed Professor of Computational Mechanics at the Faculty of Civil Engineering of Delft University of Technology and in 1999 as Professor of Engineering Mechanics at the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering at the same university. In 2000 he was appointed as Distinguished Professor.

In 2007 was appointed Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Distinguished Professor at Eindhoven University of Technology.

Dr. De Borst has worked on several topics in engineering mechanics and in materials engineering, such as the mechanical properties of concrete, soils, composites and rubbers, in particular the development of mathematical and numerical models. His most significant work is on fracture mechanics, computational mechanics, and frictional materials. His research is of importance in civil engineering, structural engineering, and aerospace engineering.