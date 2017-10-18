Computational Methods for Fracture in Porous Media
1st Edition
Isogeometric and Extended Finite Element Methods
Description
Computational Methods for Fracture in Porous Media: Isogeometric and Extended Finite Element Methods provides a self-contained presentation of new modeling techniques for simulating crack propagation in fluid-saturated porous materials. This book reviews the basic equations that govern fluid-saturated porous media. A multi-scale approach to modeling fluid transport in joins, cracks, and faults is described in such a way that the resulting formulation allows for a sub-grid representation of the crack and fluid flow in the crack. Interface elements are also analyzed with their extension to the hydromechanical case. The flexibility of Extended Finite Element Method for non-stationary cracks is also explored and their formulation for fracture in porous media described. This book introduces Isogeometric finite element methods and its basic features and properties. The rapidly evolving phase-field approach to fracture is also discussed.
The applications of this book’s content cover various fields of engineering, making it a valuable resource for researchers in soil, rock and biomechanics.
Key Features
- Teaches both new and upcoming computational techniques for simulating fracture in (partially) fluid-saturated porous media
- Helps readers learn how to couple modern computational methods with non-linear fracture mechanics and flow in porous media
- Presents tactics on how to simulate fracture propagation in hydraulic fracturing
Readership
Researchers in Geotechnical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Civil, Materials and Mechanical Engineering
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Fractured or fracturing fluid-saturated porous media
3. Fracture mechanics
4. Interface elements and remeshing
5. The Extended Finite Element Method
6. Fracture modelling using isogeometric analysis
7. Phase-field methods for fracture
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 18th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009239
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081009178
About the Author
René de Borst
Dr. René de Borst is the Centenary Professor of Civil Engineering, University of Sheffield. Started his career at TNO and obtained his doctorate in 1986 at Delft University of Technology (with distinction). In 1988 was appointed Professor of Computational Mechanics at the Faculty of Civil Engineering of Delft University of Technology and in 1999 as Professor of Engineering Mechanics at the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering at the same university. In 2000 he was appointed as Distinguished Professor.
In 2007 was appointed Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Distinguished Professor at Eindhoven University of Technology.
Dr. De Borst has worked on several topics in engineering mechanics and in materials engineering, such as the mechanical properties of concrete, soils, composites and rubbers, in particular the development of mathematical and numerical models. His most significant work is on fracture mechanics, computational mechanics, and frictional materials. His research is of importance in civil engineering, structural engineering, and aerospace engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centenary Professor of Civil Engineering, University of Sheffield, UK