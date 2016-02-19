Computational Fluid Mechanics
1st Edition
Selected Papers
Description
Computational Fluid Mechanics: Selected Papers compiles papers on computational fluid dynamics written between 1967 and 1982. This book emphasizes the numerical solution of the equations of fluid mechanics in circumstances where the viscosity is small. The vortex and projection methods, numerical solution of problems in kinetic theory, combustion theory, and gas dynamics are also discussed. This publication elaborates that turbulence in fluids is dominated by the mechanics of vorticity, and many of the methods are based on vortex representations of the flow. The convergence of vortex calculations in three space dimensions and motion of vortex filaments are likewise deliberated. This compilation is a good source for physicists and students researching on computational fluid mechanics.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. A Numerical Method for Solving Incompressible Viscous Flow Problems
Journal of Computational Physics, 2(1), pp. 12-26, 1967
2. Numerical Solution of the Navier-Stokes Equations
Mathematics of Computation, 22(104), pp. 745-762, 1968
3. On the Convergence of Discrete Approximations to the Navier-Stokes Equations
Mathematics of Computation, 23(106), pp. 341-353, 1969
4. Numerical Solution of Boltzmann's Equation
Communications on Pure and Applied Mathematics, 25, pp. 171-186, 1972
5. Numerical Study of Slightly Viscous Flow
Journal of Fluid Mechanics, 57(4), pp. 785-796, 1973
6. Discretization of a Vortex Sheet, with an Example of Roll-Up
With P. Bernard. Journal of Computational Physics, 13(3), pp. 423-429, 1973
7. Random Choice Solution of Hyperbolic Systems
Journal of Computational Physics, 22(4), pp. 517—533, 1976
8. Random Choice Methods with Applications to Reacting Gas Flow
Journal of Computational Physics, 25(3), pp. 253-272, 1977
9. Vortex Sheet Approximation of Boundary Layers
Journal of Computational Physics, 27(3), pp. 428-442, 1978
10. Flame Advection and Propagation Algorithms
Journal of Computational Physics, 35(1), pp. 1-11, 1980
11. Vortex Models and Boundary Layer Instability
SIAM Journal on Scientific and Statistical Computing, 1(1), pp. 1-21, 1980
12. Numerical Methods for Use in Combustion Modeling
Computing Methods in Applied Sciences and Engineering, R. Glowinski and J.L. Lions (eds.), pp. 229-236, North-Holland, 1980
13. Numerical Modelling of Turbulent Flow in a Combustion Tunnel
With A.F. Ghoniem and A.K. Oppenheim. Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London, Series A, 304, pp. 303-325, 1982
14. The Evolution of a Turbulent Vortex
Communications in Mathematical Physics, 83, pp. 517-535, 1982
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th November 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271552