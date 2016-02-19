Computational Fluid Mechanics: Selected Papers compiles papers on computational fluid dynamics written between 1967 and 1982. This book emphasizes the numerical solution of the equations of fluid mechanics in circumstances where the viscosity is small. The vortex and projection methods, numerical solution of problems in kinetic theory, combustion theory, and gas dynamics are also discussed. This publication elaborates that turbulence in fluids is dominated by the mechanics of vorticity, and many of the methods are based on vortex representations of the flow. The convergence of vortex calculations in three space dimensions and motion of vortex filaments are likewise deliberated. This compilation is a good source for physicists and students researching on computational fluid mechanics.

Table of Contents



Introduction

1. A Numerical Method for Solving Incompressible Viscous Flow Problems

Journal of Computational Physics, 2(1), pp. 12-26, 1967

2. Numerical Solution of the Navier-Stokes Equations

Mathematics of Computation, 22(104), pp. 745-762, 1968

3. On the Convergence of Discrete Approximations to the Navier-Stokes Equations

Mathematics of Computation, 23(106), pp. 341-353, 1969

4. Numerical Solution of Boltzmann's Equation

Communications on Pure and Applied Mathematics, 25, pp. 171-186, 1972

5. Numerical Study of Slightly Viscous Flow

Journal of Fluid Mechanics, 57(4), pp. 785-796, 1973

6. Discretization of a Vortex Sheet, with an Example of Roll-Up

With P. Bernard. Journal of Computational Physics, 13(3), pp. 423-429, 1973

7. Random Choice Solution of Hyperbolic Systems

Journal of Computational Physics, 22(4), pp. 517—533, 1976

8. Random Choice Methods with Applications to Reacting Gas Flow

Journal of Computational Physics, 25(3), pp. 253-272, 1977

9. Vortex Sheet Approximation of Boundary Layers

Journal of Computational Physics, 27(3), pp. 428-442, 1978

10. Flame Advection and Propagation Algorithms

Journal of Computational Physics, 35(1), pp. 1-11, 1980

11. Vortex Models and Boundary Layer Instability

SIAM Journal on Scientific and Statistical Computing, 1(1), pp. 1-21, 1980

12. Numerical Methods for Use in Combustion Modeling

Computing Methods in Applied Sciences and Engineering, R. Glowinski and J.L. Lions (eds.), pp. 229-236, North-Holland, 1980

13. Numerical Modelling of Turbulent Flow in a Combustion Tunnel

With A.F. Ghoniem and A.K. Oppenheim. Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London, Series A, 304, pp. 303-325, 1982

14. The Evolution of a Turbulent Vortex

Communications in Mathematical Physics, 83, pp. 517-535, 1982