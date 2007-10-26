Computational Fluid Dynamics enables engineers to model and predict fluid flow in powerful, visually impressive ways and is one of the core engineering design tools, essential to the study and future work of many engineers. This textbook is designed to explcitly meet the needs engineering students taking a first course in CFD or computer-aided engineering. Fully course matched, with the most extensive and rigorous pedagogy and features of any book in the field, it is certain to be a key text.

Preface<BR id=""CRLF"">Acknowledgements<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 Advantages of Computational Fluid Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 Overview of Computational Fluid Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 Application of Computational Fluid Dynamics <BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.1 As a Research Tool<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.2 As an Education Tool to Learn Basic Thermal-Fluid Science<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.3 As a Design Tool<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.4 Aerospace <BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.5 Automotive Engineering<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.6 Biomedical Science engineering<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.7 Chemical and Mineral Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.8 Civil and Environmental Engineering<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.9 Power Generation<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.10 Sports<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 The Future of Computational Fluid Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">1.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">2. CFD Solution Procedure ¡V A Beginning<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Problem Set-Up ¡V Preprocess<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2.1 Creation of Geometry ¡V Step 1<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2.2 Mesh Generation ¡V Step 2<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2.3 Selection of Physics and Fluid Properties ¡V Step 3<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2.4 Specification of Boundary Conditions ¡V Step 4<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 Numerical Solution ¡V CFD Solver<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3.1 Initialization and Iteration ¡V Step 5<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3.2 Monitoring Solution ¡V Step 6<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 Result Report and Visualization ¡V Postprocess <BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.1 XY Plots<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.2 Vector Plots<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.3 Contour Plots<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.4 Other Plots<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.5 Data Report and Output <BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.6 Animation<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">3. Governing Equations for CFD ¡V Fundamentals<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 The Continuity Equation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.1 Mass Conservation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.2 Physical Interpretation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.3 Comments <BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 The Momentum Equation <BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.1 Force Balance<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.2 Physical Interpretation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.3 Comments <BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 The Energy Equation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.1 Energy Conservation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.2 Physical Interpretation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.3 Comments <BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 The Additional Equations for Turbulent Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5.1 What is Turbulence<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5.2 k-ƒÕ Two-Equation Turbulence Model<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5.3 Comments <BR id=""CRLF"">3.6 Generic Form of the Governing Equations for CFD<BR id=""CRLF"">3.7 Physical Boundary Conditions of the Governing Equations<BR id=""CRLF"">3.8 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">4. CFD Techniques ¡V Basics <BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 Discretisation of Governing Equations <BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.1 Finite Difference Method <BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.2 Finite Volume Method <BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.3 Converting Governing Equations to Algebraic Equation System<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 Numerical Solution of Algebraic Equation System<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.1 Direct Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.2 Iterative Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.3 Pressure-Velocity Coupling - SIMPLE Scheme<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">5. CFD Solution Analysis - Essentials<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Consistency<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3 Stability<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4 Convergence<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.1 What is Convergence<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.2 Residuals and Convergence Tolerance<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.3 Convergence Difficulty and Using Under-Relaxation <BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.4 Accelerating Convergence<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5 Accuracy<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5.1 Source of Solution Errors<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5.2 Controlling the Solution Errors <BR id=""CRLF"">5.5.3 Verification and Validation <BR id=""CRLF"">5.6 Efficiency<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7 Case Studies<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7.1 Test Case A: Channel Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7.2 Test Case B: Flow over a 90o Bend<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">6. Practical Guidelines on CFD Simulation and Analysis <BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Guidelines on Grid Generation<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.1 Overview of Grid Generation <BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.2 Guidelines on Grid Quality and Grid Design<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.3 Local Refinement and Solution Adaptation<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 Guidelines on Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.1 Overview of Setting Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.2 Guidelines on Inlet Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.3 Guidelines on Outlet Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.4 Guidelines on Wall Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.5 Guidelines on Symmetry and Periodicity Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Guidelines on Turbulence Modeling<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4.1 Overview of Turbulence Modeling Approaches <BR id=""CRLF"">6.4.2 Strategy for Selecting Turbulence Models<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4.3 Near-Wall Treatments<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4.4 Setting Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4.5 Test Case: Assessment of Two-Equation Turbulence Modeling for Hydrofoil Flows<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">7. Some Applications of CFD with Examples <BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 To Assist in Design Process ¡V As a Design Tool <BR id=""CRLF"">7.2.1 Indoor Airflow Distribution <BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 To Enhance Understanding ¡V As a Research Tool <BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.1 Gas-Particle Flow in a 90o Bend<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 Other Important Applications<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.1 Heat Transfer Coupled with Fluid Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.1.1 Heat Exchanger<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.1.2 Conjugate and Radiation Heat Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.2 A Buoyant Free Standing Fire<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.3 Flow over Vehicle Platoon<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.4 Air/Particle in the Human Nasal Cavity<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.5 High Speed Flows<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.5.1 Supersonic Flow over a Flat Plate<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.5.2 Subsonic and Supersonic Flows over a Wing<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">8. Some Advanced Topics in CFD <BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 Advance in Numerical Methods and Techniques <BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.1 For Incompressible Flows<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.2 Compressible Flows<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.2.1 High Resolution Schemes<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.2.2 Adaptive Meshing<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.3 Moving Grids<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.4 Multi-Grid Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.5 Parallel Computing<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.6 Immersed Boundary Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 Advance in Computational Models<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.1 Direct Numerical Simulation (DNS)<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.2 Large Eddy Simulation (LES)<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.3 RANS-LES Coupling for Turbulent Flows <BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.4 Multiphase Flows<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.5 Combustion<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.6 Fluid-Structure Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.7 Physiological Fluid Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4 Other Numerical Approaches for Computational Fluid Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4.1 Lattice Boltzman Method<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4.2 Monte Carlo Method<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4.3 Particle Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">8.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix A Full Derivation of Conservation Equations<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix B Upwind Schemes<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix C Explicit and Implicit Methods<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix D Learning Program<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix E CFD Assignments and Guideline for CFD Project<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">References and Further Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Subject Index