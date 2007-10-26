Computational Fluid Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750685634, 9780080556857

Computational Fluid Dynamics

1st Edition

A Practical Approach

Authors: Jiyuan Tu Guan Heng Yeoh Chaoqun Liu Jiyuan Tu Guan Heng Yeoh Chaoqun Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780080556857
Paperback ISBN: 9780750685634
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th October 2007
Page Count: 480
Description

Computational Fluid Dynamics enables engineers to model and predict fluid flow in powerful, visually impressive ways and is one of the core engineering design tools, essential to the study and future work of many engineers. This textbook is designed to explcitly meet the needs engineering students taking a first course in CFD or computer-aided engineering. Fully course matched, with the most extensive and rigorous pedagogy and features of any book in the field, it is certain to be a key text.

Key Features

  • The only course text available specifically designed to give an applications-lead, commercial software oriented approach to understanding and using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).
  • Meets the needs of all engineering disciplines that use CFD.
  • The perfect CFD teaching resource: clear, straightforward text, step-by-step explanation of mathematical foundations, detailed worked examples, end-of-chapter knowledge check exercises, and homework assignment questions

Readership

Senior level undergraduate and graduate students of mechanical, aerospace, civil, chemical, environmental and marine engineering. Beginner users of commercial CFD software tools (including CFX and FLUENT)

Table of Contents

Preface<BR id=""CRLF"">Acknowledgements<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">1.1 Advantages of Computational Fluid Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">1.2 Overview of Computational Fluid Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3 Application of Computational Fluid Dynamics <BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.1 As a Research Tool<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.2 As an Education Tool to Learn Basic Thermal-Fluid Science<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.3 As a Design Tool<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.4 Aerospace <BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.5 Automotive Engineering<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.6 Biomedical Science engineering<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.7 Chemical and Mineral Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.8 Civil and Environmental Engineering<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.9 Power Generation<BR id=""CRLF"">1.3.10 Sports<BR id=""CRLF"">1.4 The Future of Computational Fluid Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">1.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">2. CFD Solution Procedure ¡V A Beginning<BR id=""CRLF"">2.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF"">2.2 Problem Set-Up ¡V Preprocess<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2.1 Creation of Geometry ¡V Step 1<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2.2 Mesh Generation ¡V Step 2<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2.3 Selection of Physics and Fluid Properties ¡V Step 3<BR id=""CRLF"">2.2.4 Specification of Boundary Conditions ¡V Step 4<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3 Numerical Solution ¡V CFD Solver<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3.1 Initialization and Iteration ¡V Step 5<BR id=""CRLF"">2.3.2 Monitoring Solution ¡V Step 6<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4 Result Report and Visualization ¡V Postprocess <BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.1 XY Plots<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.2 Vector Plots<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.3 Contour Plots<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.4 Other Plots<BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.5 Data Report and Output <BR id=""CRLF"">2.4.6 Animation<BR id=""CRLF"">2.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">3. Governing Equations for CFD ¡V Fundamentals<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2 The Continuity Equation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.1 Mass Conservation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.2 Physical Interpretation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2.3 Comments <BR id=""CRLF"">3.3 The Momentum Equation <BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.1 Force Balance<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.2 Physical Interpretation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.3.3 Comments <BR id=""CRLF"">3.4 The Energy Equation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.1 Energy Conservation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.2 Physical Interpretation<BR id=""CRLF"">3.4.3 Comments <BR id=""CRLF"">3.5 The Additional Equations for Turbulent Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5.1 What is Turbulence<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5.2 k-ƒÕ Two-Equation Turbulence Model<BR id=""CRLF"">3.5.3 Comments <BR id=""CRLF"">3.6 Generic Form of the Governing Equations for CFD<BR id=""CRLF"">3.7 Physical Boundary Conditions of the Governing Equations<BR id=""CRLF"">3.8 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">4. CFD Techniques ¡V Basics <BR id=""CRLF"">4.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2 Discretisation of Governing Equations <BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.1 Finite Difference Method <BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.2 Finite Volume Method <BR id=""CRLF"">4.2.3 Converting Governing Equations to Algebraic Equation System<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3 Numerical Solution of Algebraic Equation System<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.1 Direct Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.2 Iterative Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3.3 Pressure-Velocity Coupling - SIMPLE Scheme<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">5. CFD Solution Analysis - Essentials<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1 Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2 Consistency<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3 Stability<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4 Convergence<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.1 What is Convergence<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.2 Residuals and Convergence Tolerance<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.3 Convergence Difficulty and Using Under-Relaxation <BR id=""CRLF"">5.4.4 Accelerating Convergence<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5 Accuracy<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5.1 Source of Solution Errors<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5.2 Controlling the Solution Errors <BR id=""CRLF"">5.5.3 Verification and Validation <BR id=""CRLF"">5.6 Efficiency<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7 Case Studies<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7.1 Test Case A: Channel Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">5.7.2 Test Case B: Flow over a 90o Bend<BR id=""CRLF"">5.8 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">6. Practical Guidelines on CFD Simulation and Analysis <BR id=""CRLF"">6.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF"">6.2 Guidelines on Grid Generation<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.1 Overview of Grid Generation <BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.2 Guidelines on Grid Quality and Grid Design<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2.3 Local Refinement and Solution Adaptation<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3 Guidelines on Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.1 Overview of Setting Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.2 Guidelines on Inlet Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.3 Guidelines on Outlet Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.4 Guidelines on Wall Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3.5 Guidelines on Symmetry and Periodicity Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4 Guidelines on Turbulence Modeling<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4.1 Overview of Turbulence Modeling Approaches <BR id=""CRLF"">6.4.2 Strategy for Selecting Turbulence Models<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4.3 Near-Wall Treatments<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4.4 Setting Boundary Conditions<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4.5 Test Case: Assessment of Two-Equation Turbulence Modeling for Hydrofoil Flows<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">7. Some Applications of CFD with Examples <BR id=""CRLF"">7.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF"">7.2 To Assist in Design Process ¡V As a Design Tool <BR id=""CRLF"">7.2.1 Indoor Airflow Distribution <BR id=""CRLF"">7.3 To Enhance Understanding ¡V As a Research Tool <BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.1 Gas-Particle Flow in a 90o Bend<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4 Other Important Applications<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.1 Heat Transfer Coupled with Fluid Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.1.1 Heat Exchanger<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.1.2 Conjugate and Radiation Heat Transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.2 A Buoyant Free Standing Fire<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.3 Flow over Vehicle Platoon<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.4 Air/Particle in the Human Nasal Cavity<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.5 High Speed Flows<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.5.1 Supersonic Flow over a Flat Plate<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4.5.2 Subsonic and Supersonic Flows over a Wing<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">8. Some Advanced Topics in CFD <BR id=""CRLF"">8.1 Introduction <BR id=""CRLF"">8.2 Advance in Numerical Methods and Techniques <BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.1 For Incompressible Flows<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.2 Compressible Flows<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.2.1 High Resolution Schemes<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.2.2 Adaptive Meshing<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.3 Moving Grids<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.4 Multi-Grid Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.5 Parallel Computing<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2.6 Immersed Boundary Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3 Advance in Computational Models<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.1 Direct Numerical Simulation (DNS)<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.2 Large Eddy Simulation (LES)<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.3 RANS-LES Coupling for Turbulent Flows <BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.4 Multiphase Flows<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.5 Combustion<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.6 Fluid-Structure Interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">8.3.7 Physiological Fluid Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4 Other Numerical Approaches for Computational Fluid Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4.1 Lattice Boltzman Method<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4.2 Monte Carlo Method<BR id=""CRLF"">8.4.3 Particle Methods<BR id=""CRLF"">8.5 Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> Review Questions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix A Full Derivation of Conservation Equations<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix B Upwind Schemes<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix C Explicit and Implicit Methods<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix D Learning Program<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix E CFD Assignments and Guideline for CFD Project<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">References and Further Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080556857
Paperback ISBN:
9780750685634

About the Author

Jiyuan Tu

Professor and Deputy Head, Research and Innovation, Department of Aerospace, Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

RMIT University, Australia, University of New South Wales, Australia, Tsinghua University, P.R. China

Guan Heng Yeoh

Guan Heng Yeoh is a professor at the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, UNSW, and a principal research scientist at ANSTO. He is the founder and editor of the Journal of Computational Multiphase Flows and the group leader of Computational Thermal-Hydraulics of OPAL Research Reactor, ANSTO. He has approximately 250 publications including 10 books, 12 book chapters, 156 journal articles and 115 conference papers with an H-index of 33 and over 4490 citations. His research interests are computational fluid dynamics (CFD); numerical heat and mass transfer; turbulence modelling using Reynolds averaging and large eddy simulation; combustion, radiation heat transfer, soot formation and oxidation, and solid pyrolysis in fire engineering; fundamental studies in multiphase flows: free surface, gas-particle, liquid-solid (blood flow and nanoparticles), and gas-liquid (bubbly, slug/cap, churn-turbulent, and subcooled nucleate boiling flows); computational modelling of industrial systems of single-phase and multiphase flows.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mechanical Engineering (CFD), University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, University of New South Wales, Australia

Chaoqun Liu

Director of the Center for Numerical Simulation and Modeling, University of Texas at Arlington

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Numerical Simulation and Modeling, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas, USA

Jiyuan Tu

Jiyuan Tu has 33 years of academic and industry experience in this field. He has authored 9 books, is an editor on 6 journals, has over 300 journal articles published and is in service of expert committee members to the United Nations (UN) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In the last 10 years, he has won 6 awards for excellence in research and teaching. His areas of research and consulting expertise are: Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and numerical heat transfer (NHT); computational and experimental modelling of multiphase flows; fluid-structure interaction; biomedical engineering: optimal design of drug delivery devices; prediction of aerosol deposition in human airways and nasal cavity; and simulation of blood flow in arteries.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Engineering, RMIT University, Australia; and Distinguished Professor, Tsinghua University, China

Guan Heng Yeoh

Guan Heng Yeoh is a professor at the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, UNSW, and a principal research scientist at ANSTO. He is the founder and editor of the Journal of Computational Multiphase Flows and the group leader of Computational Thermal-Hydraulics of OPAL Research Reactor, ANSTO. He has approximately 250 publications including 10 books, 12 book chapters, 156 journal articles and 115 conference papers with an H-index of 33 and over 4490 citations. His research interests are computational fluid dynamics (CFD); numerical heat and mass transfer; turbulence modelling using Reynolds averaging and large eddy simulation; combustion, radiation heat transfer, soot formation and oxidation, and solid pyrolysis in fire engineering; fundamental studies in multiphase flows: free surface, gas-particle, liquid-solid (blood flow and nanoparticles), and gas-liquid (bubbly, slug/cap, churn-turbulent, and subcooled nucleate boiling flows); computational modelling of industrial systems of single-phase and multiphase flows.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mechanical Engineering (CFD), University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, University of New South Wales, Australia

Chaoqun Liu

Director of the Center for Numerical Simulation and Modeling, University of Texas at Arlington

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Numerical Simulation and Modeling, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas, USA

