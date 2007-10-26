Computational Fluid Dynamics
1st Edition
A Practical Approach
Description
Computational Fluid Dynamics enables engineers to model and predict fluid flow in powerful, visually impressive ways and is one of the core engineering design tools, essential to the study and future work of many engineers. This textbook is designed to explcitly meet the needs engineering students taking a first course in CFD or computer-aided engineering. Fully course matched, with the most extensive and rigorous pedagogy and features of any book in the field, it is certain to be a key text.
Key Features
- The only course text available specifically designed to give an applications-lead, commercial software oriented approach to understanding and using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).
- Meets the needs of all engineering disciplines that use CFD.
- The perfect CFD teaching resource: clear, straightforward text, step-by-step explanation of mathematical foundations, detailed worked examples, end-of-chapter knowledge check exercises, and homework assignment questions
Readership
Senior level undergraduate and graduate students of mechanical, aerospace, civil, chemical, environmental and marine engineering. Beginner users of commercial CFD software tools (including CFX and FLUENT)
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 26th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556857
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750685634
About the Author
Jiyuan Tu
Professor and Deputy Head, Research and Innovation, Department of Aerospace, Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
RMIT University, Australia, University of New South Wales, Australia, Tsinghua University, P.R. China
Guan Heng Yeoh
Guan Heng Yeoh is a professor at the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, UNSW, and a principal research scientist at ANSTO. He is the founder and editor of the Journal of Computational Multiphase Flows and the group leader of Computational Thermal-Hydraulics of OPAL Research Reactor, ANSTO. He has approximately 250 publications including 10 books, 12 book chapters, 156 journal articles and 115 conference papers with an H-index of 33 and over 4490 citations. His research interests are computational fluid dynamics (CFD); numerical heat and mass transfer; turbulence modelling using Reynolds averaging and large eddy simulation; combustion, radiation heat transfer, soot formation and oxidation, and solid pyrolysis in fire engineering; fundamental studies in multiphase flows: free surface, gas-particle, liquid-solid (blood flow and nanoparticles), and gas-liquid (bubbly, slug/cap, churn-turbulent, and subcooled nucleate boiling flows); computational modelling of industrial systems of single-phase and multiphase flows.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering (CFD), University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, University of New South Wales, Australia
Chaoqun Liu
Director of the Center for Numerical Simulation and Modeling, University of Texas at Arlington
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Numerical Simulation and Modeling, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas, USA
