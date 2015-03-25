Computational Fluid Dynamics: Principles and Applications, Third Edition presents students, engineers, and scientists with all they need to gain a solid understanding of the numerical methods and principles underlying modern computation techniques in fluid dynamics. By providing complete coverage of the essential knowledge required in order to write codes or understand commercial codes, the book gives the reader an overview of fundamentals and solution strategies in the early chapters before moving on to cover the details of different solution techniques.

This updated edition includes new worked programming examples, expanded coverage and recent literature regarding incompressible flows, the Discontinuous Galerkin Method, the Lattice Boltzmann Method, higher-order spatial schemes, implicit Runge-Kutta methods and parallelization.

An accompanying companion website contains the sources of 1-D and 2-D Euler and Navier-Stokes flow solvers (structured and unstructured) and grid generators, along with tools for Von Neumann stability analysis of 1-D model equations and examples of various parallelization techniques.