Computational Fluid Dynamics
3rd Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
Computational Fluid Dynamics: Principles and Applications, Third Edition presents students, engineers, and scientists with all they need to gain a solid understanding of the numerical methods and principles underlying modern computation techniques in fluid dynamics. By providing complete coverage of the essential knowledge required in order to write codes or understand commercial codes, the book gives the reader an overview of fundamentals and solution strategies in the early chapters before moving on to cover the details of different solution techniques.
This updated edition includes new worked programming examples, expanded coverage and recent literature regarding incompressible flows, the Discontinuous Galerkin Method, the Lattice Boltzmann Method, higher-order spatial schemes, implicit Runge-Kutta methods and parallelization.
An accompanying companion website contains the sources of 1-D and 2-D Euler and Navier-Stokes flow solvers (structured and unstructured) and grid generators, along with tools for Von Neumann stability analysis of 1-D model equations and examples of various parallelization techniques.
Key Features
- Will provide you with the knowledge required to develop and understand modern flow simulation codes
- Features new worked programming examples and expanded coverage of incompressible flows, implicit Runge-Kutta methods and code parallelization, among other topics
- Includes accompanying companion website that contains the sources of 1-D and 2-D flow solvers as well as grid generators and examples of parallelization techniques
Readership
Practicing engineers and researchers in the wide range of disciplines using CFD, including mechanical, aerospace, automotive, marine, and environmental and civil engineers
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- List of Symbols
- Subscripts
- Superscripts
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- Chapter 2: Governing Equations
- Abstract
- 2.1 The Flow and Its Mathematical Description
- 2.2 Conservation Laws
- 2.3 Viscous Stresses
- 2.4 Complete System of the Navier-Stokes Equations
- Chapter 3: Principles of Solution of the Governing Equations
- Abstract
- 3.1 Spatial Discretization
- 3.2 Temporal Discretization
- 3.3 Turbulence Modeling
- 3.4 Initial and Boundary Conditions
- Chapter 4: Structured Finite-Volume Schemes
- Abstract
- 4.1 Geometrical Quantities of a Control Volume
- 4.2 General Discretization Methodologies
- 4.3 Discretization of the Convective Fluxes
- Chapter 5: Unstructured Finite-Volume Schemes
- Abstract
- 5.1 Geometrical Quantities of a Control Volume
- 5.2 General Discretization Methodologies
- 5.3 Discretization of the Convective Fluxes
- 5.4 Discretization of the Viscous Fluxes
- Chapter 6: Temporal Discretization
- Abstract
- 6.1 Explicit Time-Stepping Schemes
- 6.2 Implicit Time-Stepping Schemes
- 6.3 Methodologies for Unsteady Flows
- Chapter 7: Turbulence Modeling
- Abstract
- 7.1 Basic Equations of Turbulence
- 7.2 First-Order Closures
- 7.3 Large-Eddy Simulation
- Chapter 8: Boundary Conditions
- Abstract
- 8.1 Concept of Dummy Cells
- 8.2 Solid Wall
- 8.3 Far-Field
- 8.4 Inlet/Outlet Boundary
- 8.5 Injection Boundary
- 8.6 Symmetry Plane
- 8.7 Coordinate Cut
- 8.8 Periodic Boundaries
- 8.9 Interface Between Grid Blocks
- 8.10 Flow Gradients at Boundaries of Unstructured Grids
- Chapter 9: Acceleration Techniques
- Abstract
- 9.1 Local Time-Stepping
- 9.2 Enthalpy Damping
- 9.3 Residual Smoothing
- 9.4 Multigrid
- 9.5 Preconditioning for Low Mach Numbers
- 9.6 Parallelization
- Chapter 10: Consistency, Accuracy, and Stability
- Abstract
- 10.1 Consistency Requirements
- 10.2 Accuracy of Discretization Scheme
- 10.3 Von Neumann Stability Analysis
- Chapter 11: Principles of Grid Generation
- Abstract
- 11.1 Structured Grids
- 11.2 Unstructured Grids
- Chapter 12: Software Applications
- Abstract
- 12.1 Programs for Stability Analysis
- 12.2 Structured 1-D Grid Generator
- 12.3 Structured 2-D Grid Generators
- 12.4 Structured to Unstructured Grid Converter
- 12.5 Quasi 1-D Euler Solver
- 12.6 Structured 2-D Euler/Navier-Stokes Solver
- 12.7 Unstructured 2-D Euler/Navier-Stokes Solver
- 12.8 Parallelization
- Appendix
- Abstract
- Keywords
- Contents
- A.1 Governing Equations in Differential Form
- A.2 Quasilinear Form of the Euler Equations
- A.3 Mathematical Character of the Governing Equations
- A.4 Navier-Stokes Equations in Rotating Frame of Reference
- A.5 Navier-Stokes Equations Formulated for Moving Grids
- A.6 Thin Shear Layer Approximation
- A.7 PNS Equations
- A.8 Axisymmetric Form of the Navier-Stokes Equations
- A.9 Convective Flux Jacobian
- A.10 Viscous Flux Jacobian
- A.11 Transformation from Conservative to Characteristic Variables
- A.12 GMRES Algorithm
- A.13 Tensor Notation
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 25th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011720
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080999951
About the Author
Jiri Blazek
Jiri Blazek received his MSc in Aerospace Engineering from the Institute of Technology in Aachen, Germany in 1989. He continued his research at the German Aerospace Center, DLR, and in 1995 obtained his PhD in Aerospace Engineering, focusing on CFD methods for high-speed flows, from the University of Braunschweig, Germany. Following this, Dr. Blazek worked as a research scientist at ABB Turbosystems in Baden, Switzerland, moving to ABB Corporate Research Ltd. (now ALSTOM Power Ltd.) as researcher and project leader for CFD code development in the fields of gas and steam turbines. He was appointed as senior research scientist at the Center for Simulation of Advanced Rockets, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA and in 2005 founded his own consultancy and software development firm, CFD Consulting and Analysis, in Sankt Augustin, Germany.
Dr. Blazek’s main research interests include: CFD code development - especially in the area of unstructured grids, aircraft and turbomachinery aerodynamics; shape optimization; and data visualization.
Affiliations and Expertise
CFD Consulting & Analysis, Sankt Augustin, Germany