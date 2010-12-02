"...would benefit its target audience, especially now that a lot of mathematics courses eschew proofs...As with Enderton's well-known text in mathematical logic,...this is a thoughtfully written account of the basic facts, and I for one will likely use it in the future." --Mathematical Reviews, Computability Theory

"This textbook on basic computability theory is at the upper-undergraduate level." --Zentralblatt MATH, 2012

"Enderton (U. of California, Los Angeles) has written a clear, focused, and surprisingly literate textbook — it is a rare mathematician who is this adept with words — describing the history and theory of recursion theory that will be ideal for one-semester advanced courses in mathematics and computer science. After the concepts and theories are introduced, the equivalence of computable partial function and recursive partial function are demonstrated, in part through proofs of the unsolvability of the halting problem and of the enumeration theorem. Other chapters describe the properties of recursively enumerable sets, the link between computability theory and Gödel's incompleteness theorem, relative computability and degrees of unsolvability, and polynomial time computability. Appendices are included on Mathspeak, countability, and decadic notation." --SciTechBookNews

"Computability is concerned with the question of what computers can do in principle. Since Enderton directly contributed to the very areas that this book covers (computability and computational complexity), he is able to provide a concise and comprehensive firsthand view on the subject. As a scholar in the field, as well as in the history of logic, he frequently includes historical passages when presenting new concepts in the book…. This is a beautifully written and beautifully printed book.... The book fits perfectly as a textbook, covering standard material for one- or two-semester courses in computability or recursion theory. It is also an excellent study guide and reference for students and researchers in related areas. It is a lovely, short book that contains great ideas." --Computing Reviews