CompTIA Network+ Certification Study Guide: Exam N10-004
2nd Edition
Exam N10-004 2E
Description
CompTIA Network+ Certification Study Guide: Exam N10-004, Second Edition, offers a practical guide for those interested in pursuing CompTIA Network+ certification. It presents the fundamental terminology needed to perform duties as a network technician and to pass the CompTIA Network+ exam.
The book begins with a brief history of the development of networks, including their origins and where they are heading. It describes network models such as centralized and decentralized, and distinguishes between a local area network (LAN) and a wide area network (WAN). The discussions include cable connections and termination for the Network+ exam; the meaning of convergence; and the most common network devices being used on small and large networks, including the Internet. The role of switches in improving network functionality and enhancing security is described. The book also contains chapters on wireless networking; Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model; Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP); wide area network (WAN) technologies; network security; and network management and troubleshooting.
Key Features
- New to this edition in accordance with the newly revised exam is an intensified focus on network security
- Two NEW practice exams to help eliminate test-day jitters
- Tiered chapter ending questions that allow for graduated learning
- Covers everything from test taking techniques to advanced topics - keeping the beginner and intermediate IT professional in mind
- Layout of the guide parallels the Network+ N10-004 objectives for ease of study
Readership
New to intermediate IT professionals wishing quantify their Networking knowledge and learn general networking techniques and procedures
Table of Contents
About the Authors
Chapter 1 Network Fundamentals
Introduction
What Is a Network?
Logical Networking Topologies
Physical Networking Models
Network Types
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 2 Network Media
Introduction
Cabling and Connectors Overview
Media Issues
Cable Testers and Troubleshooting
Simplex, Half-Duplex, and Full-Duplex
Cabling
Cable Management
LAN Technologies and Standards
Media Standards
Connectors
Recognizing Category 3, 5, 5e, and 6 UTP, STP, Coaxial Cable, SMF Optics Cable, MMF Optic Cable, and Optic Cable
Other Media
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 3 Network Devices
Introduction
Network Devices
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 4 Switching
Introduction
Understanding Switches
Basic Switches
Multilayer Switches
Content Switches
Advanced Features of a Switch
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 5 Wireless Networking
Introduction
Radio Frequency and Antenna Behaviors and Characteristics
Wireless Network Concepts
Common Exploits of Wireless Networks
Configuring Windows Client Computers for Wireless Network Security
Site Surveys
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 6 The OSI Model and Networking Protocols
Introduction
The OSI Model
The DoD Networking Model
Networking Protocols
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 7 TCP/IP and Routing
Introduction
TCP/IP
IPv4
IPv6
Understanding IP Addressing
Understanding Subnetting
Understanding Subnet Masking
Strategies to Conserve Addresses
Private Network Addresses
Multicast, Broadcast, and Unicast
Understanding Basic IP Routing
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 8 Wide Area Networking
Introduction
Switching Methods
WAN Protocols and Properties
Internet Access Methods
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 9 Security Standards and Services
Introduction
Hardware and Software Security Devices
Security Zones
Network Ports, Services, and Threats
Network Access Security
Summary
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 10 Network Management
Introduction
Network Management
Configuration Management
Network Monitoring
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 11 Network Troubleshooting Tools
Introduction
A Troubleshooting Methodology
The OSI Model
Windows Tools
Linux Tools
NetWare Tools
Other Network Troubleshooting Tools
Importance of Network Documentation
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 12 Network Troubleshooting Methodology
Introduction
How to Use the OSI Model in Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting the Physical Layer
Troubleshooting the Data Link Layer
Troubleshooting the Network Layer
Troubleshooting the Transport Layer
Troubleshooting the Session Layer
Troubleshooting the Presentation Layer
Troubleshooting the Application Layer
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Appendix A
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)
Appendix B
Understanding Request for Comments
Appendix C
Network+ Exam N10-004
Chapter 1: Network Fundamentals
Chapter 2: Network Media
Chapter 3: Network Devices
Chapter 4: Switching
Chapter 5: Wireless Networking
Chapter 6: The OSI Model and Networking Protocols
Chapter 7: TCP/IP and Routing
Chapter 8: Wide Area Networking
Chapter 9: Security Standards and Services
Chapter 10: Network Management
Chapter 11: Network Troubleshooting Tools
Chapter 12: Network Troubleshooting Methodology
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2009
- Published:
- 30th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597494885
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597494298
About the Author
Robert Shimonski
Rob Shimonski (www.shimonski.com) is an experienced entrepreneur and an active participant in the business community. Rob is a best-selling author and editor with over 15 years experience developing, producing and distributing print media in the form of books, magazines and periodicals. To date, Rob has successfully created over 100 books that are currently in circulation. Rob has worked for countless companies to include CompTIA, Entrepreneur Magazine, Microsoft, McGraw Hill Education, Cisco, the National Security Agency and Digidesign. Rob has an extremely diverse background in the print media industry filling roles such as author, co-author, technical editor, copy editor and developmental editor. Since print media shifted to the digital domain, Rob has focused the past decade on developing all of the needed skills to produce professional audio and video media. An expert in Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) design and video production, Rob has created over 500 different media packages to include commercials for TV, online advertising clips, audio podcasts and much more. Rob started to train others while in the US Marine Corps. Since, Rob has held a NY State teaching certificate as well as multiple trainer roles in colleges and trade schools across the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
is a networking and security veteran with over 20 years' experience in military, corporate and educational environments.