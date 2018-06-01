Compressor Performance - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128142196, 9780128142202

Compressor Performance

3rd Edition

Aerodynamics for the User

Authors: Theodore Gresh
eBook ISBN: 9780128142202
Paperback ISBN: 9780128142196
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st June 2018
Page Count: 286
Description

Compressor Performance: Aerodynamics for the User, Third Edition continues the book's 25 year history as a trusted reference on compressor design and maintenance. This new edition is updated throughout to cover new regulations and technology relevant to compressors, with new content adding coverage of strings of equipment, including gas turbines. Users will find sections that run the full spectrum of information needed for an individual to select, operate, test and maintain axial or centrifugal compressors. In addition, basic aerodynamic theory provides users with the how's and why's of compressor design, and troubleshooting guidelines help maintenance engineers save time in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides detailed instructions for best practice field performance tests to ASME standards
  • Includes illustrations with detailed diagrams of compressor equipment
  • Presents new case studies of equipment string analysis
  • Includes extensive reference material in an appendix, including Mollier diagrams, permissible deviations and fluctuations, and surge identification procedures

Readership

Turbomachinery Engineers, Project Engineers, Field Inspectors, Plant Engineers, Facilities Engineers

Table of Contents

Part I THEORY
1. Introduction to Aerodynamics
2. Thermodynamics
3. Aerodynamic Components
4. Compressor Characteristics

PART II APPLICATION
5. Equipment Selection 
6. Operation
7. Field Performance Testing 
8. Troubleshooting
9. Flow Meters
10. Multi-section Compressors
11. Equipment String Analysis: Case Studies

PART III REFERENCE MATERIAL
Appendix A. Gas Properties
Appendix B. Mollier Diagrams
Appendix C. Conversion Tables
Appendix D. Permissible Deviations and Fluctuations
Appendix E. Thermal Expansion Factor
Appendix F. Surge Identification

About the Author

Theodore Gresh

M. Theodore Gresh is president of Flexware, Inc., Grapeville, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. He has been involved in the design of high efficiency centrifugal compressor staging, field-testing of compressors and steam turbines, troubleshooting various field problems including performance problems, rotor dynamics issues, impeller failures and seal problems for over 40 years. While some of this time was in the Technical Services Dept of Elliott Co., Jeannette, PA, USA, he is presently with Flexware, Inc. a company focused on turbomachinery engineering consulting services, training seminars and software for turbomachinery performance analysis. Gresh received a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1971.

Affiliations and Expertise

Flexware, Inc., Grapeville, Pennsylvania, USA

