Compression Machinery for Oil and Gas
1st Edition
Description
Compression Machinery for Oil and Gas is the go-to source for all oil and gas compressors across the industry spectrum. Covering multiple topics from start to finish, this reference gives a complete guide to technology developments and their applications and implementation, including research trends. Including information on relevant standards and developments in subsea and downhole compression, this book aids engineers with a handy, single resource that will help them stay up-to-date on the compressors needed for today's oil and gas applications.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the latest technology, along with a detailed discussion of engineering
- Delivers on the efficiency, range and limit estimations for machines
- Pulls together multiple contributors to balance content from both academics and corporate research
Readership
Oil and gas engineers, petroleum engineering researchers
Table of Contents
Section 1: Fundamentals of Compression
1. Oil and Gas Compressor Basics
2. Centrifugal Compressors
3. Reciprocating Compressors
4. Compression System Design and Analysis
5. Compressor Testing
Section 2: Types of Equipment
6. Centrifugal Compressor
7. Reciprocating Compressor
8. Screw Compressor
9. Integrally Geared Compressors
10. Drivers
Section 3: Applications
11. Upstream Gas Gathering
12. Reinjection
13. Gas Lift
14. Gas Plant
15. Pipeline Compression
16. Gas Storage
17. Refinery
18. LNG
19. Fuel Gas Compression
20. Relevant Standards
Section 4: Technology Developments
21. Wet Gas Compression
22. Subsea Compression
23. Downhole Compression
24. Hermetically Sealed Compression
25. Linear Motor Compression
26. Supersonic Compression
27. Isothermal Compression
28. Dry Gas Seals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 627
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 10th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146842
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128146835
About the Editor
Klaus Brun
Dr. Brun is the Machinery Program Director at Southwest Research Institute. In this position he leads an organization of over 60 engineers and scientists that focuses on research and development on energy systems, rotating machinery, and pipeline technology. Dr. Brun’s experience includes positions in engineering, project management, and management at Solar Turbines, General Electric, and Alstom. He holds seven patents, authored over 250 technical papers, and co-authored two textbooks on gas turbines. Dr. Brun won an R&D 100 award in 2007 for his Semi-Active Valve invention and ASME Oil & Gas Committee Best Paper/Tutorial awards in 1998, 2000, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016. He was chosen to the “40 under 40” by the San Antonio Business Journal. He is the current chair of the ASME Supercritical CO2 Power Plant committee and the past chair of the ASME-IGTI Board of Directors and the ASME Oil & Gas Applications Committee. He is also a member of the Global Power & Propulsion Society Executive Board, the API SOME, the Asia Turbomachinery Symposiums, the Fan Conference Advisory Committee, and the Supercritical CO2 Symposium Advisory Committee. Dr. Brun is the Executive Correspondent of Turbomachinery International Magazine and an Associate Editor of the ASME Journal of Gas Turbines for Power.
Affiliations and Expertise
Machinery Program Director, Southwest Research Institute
Rainer Kurz
Rainer Kurz is the Manager, Systems Analysis at Solar Turbines Incorporated, in San Diego, California. His organization is responsible for predicting compressor and gas turbine performance, for conducting application studies, and for field performance testing. Dr. Kurz attended the Universitaet der Bundeswehr in Hamburg Germany, where he received the degree of a Dr.-Ing. in 1991. He joined Solar Turbines in 1993, and holds his current position since 1995. Dr. Kurz is the past chair of the ASME/IGTI Oil and Gas Applications Committee, a member of the Gas Machinery Research Council Project Supervisory Committee, the GMC Conference Organizing Committee, the Texas A&M Turbomachinery Symposium Advisory Committee, the Asian Turbomachinery Symposium Advisory Committee, and the SDSU Aerospace Engineering Advisory Committee. He was elected ASME Fellow in 2003. He has authored numerous publications on turbomachinery related topics, with an emphasis on compressor applications, dynamic behavior, and gas turbine operation and degradation. Many of his publications were considered of archive quality and were accepted for publications in Engineering Journals. He has received several ‘Best Paper’ and ‘Best Tutorial’ Awards at the ASME TurboExpo Conferences and is the recipient of the 2013 Industrial Gas Turbine Technology award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, Systems Analysis at Solar Turbines Incorporated, San Diego, California, USA