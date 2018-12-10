Compression Machinery for Oil and Gas

Dr. Brun is the Machinery Program Director at Southwest Research Institute. In this position he leads an organization of over 60 engineers and scientists that focuses on research and development on energy systems, rotating machinery, and pipeline technology. Dr. Brun’s experience includes positions in engineering, project management, and management at Solar Turbines, General Electric, and Alstom. He holds seven patents, authored over 250 technical papers, and co-authored two textbooks on gas turbines. Dr. Brun won an R&D 100 award in 2007 for his Semi-Active Valve invention and ASME Oil & Gas Committee Best Paper/Tutorial awards in 1998, 2000, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016. He was chosen to the “40 under 40” by the San Antonio Business Journal. He is the current chair of the ASME Supercritical CO2 Power Plant committee and the past chair of the ASME-IGTI Board of Directors and the ASME Oil & Gas Applications Committee. He is also a member of the Global Power & Propulsion Society Executive Board, the API SOME, the Asia Turbomachinery Symposiums, the Fan Conference Advisory Committee, and the Supercritical CO2 Symposium Advisory Committee. Dr. Brun is the Executive Correspondent of Turbomachinery International Magazine and an Associate Editor of the ASME Journal of Gas Turbines for Power.