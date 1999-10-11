Compression Algorithms for Real Programmers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127887746, 9780080502434

Compression Algorithms for Real Programmers

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Wayner
eBook ISBN: 9780080502434
Paperback ISBN: 9780127887746
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 11th October 1999
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
42.99
30.09
30.09
30.09
34.39
30.09
30.09
34.39
5200.00
3900.00
3640.00
3900.00
4160.00
3900.00
3900.00
4160.00
63.64
44.55
44.55
44.55
50.91
44.55
44.55
50.91
61.95
43.37
43.37
43.37
49.56
43.37
43.37
49.56
47.95
33.56
33.56
33.56
38.36
33.56
33.56
38.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
44.95
31.46
31.46
31.46
35.96
31.46
31.46
35.96
35.99
25.19
25.19
25.19
28.79
25.19
25.19
28.79
58.95
41.27
41.27
41.27
47.16
41.27
41.27
47.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Book Notes. 1. Introduction 1.1 Grading Compression Algorithms 1.2 Philosophical Hurdles 1.3 How to Use this Book 2. Statistical Basics 2.1 Huffman Encoding 2.2 Shannon-Fano Encoding 2.3 Entropy and Information Theory 2.4 Character Grouping Schemes 2.5 Conclusion 3. Dictionary Techniques 3.1 Basic Lempel-Ziv-Welch 3.2 Simple Windows with LZSS 3.3 Coding Notes 3.4 Variations 3.5 Commercially Available Standards 3.6 Conclusions 4. Arithmetic Compression 4.1 Three Examples 4.2 Programming Arithmetic Coding 4.3 Products Using Arithmetic Coding 4.4 Conclusion 5. Adaptive Compression 5.1 Escape Codes 5.2 Adaptive Huffman Coding 5.3 Windows of Data 5.4 Conclusion 6. Grammar Compression 6.1 SEQUITUR 6.2 Code Compression 6.3 Conclusion 7. Programmatic Solutions 7.1 PostScript 7.2 Conclusion 8. Quantization 8.1 Basic Quantization 8.2 Adaptive Quantization 8.3 Vector Quantization 8.4 Dimension Reduction 8.5 Conclusion 9. Wavelet Transforms 9.1 Basic Fourier Mathematics 9.2 Discrete Cosine Transform 9.3 Two-Dimensional Approaches 9.4 Other Wavelet Functions 9.5 Conclusion 10. JPEG 10.1 JPEG Overview 10.2 Basic JPEG 10.3 JPEG Enhancements 10.4 Lossless JPEG 10.5 Progressive Transmission 10.6 Hierarchical Transmission 10.7 Conclusions 11. Video Compression 11.1 Pixel Details 11.2 Motion Estimation 11.3 Quantization and Bit Packaging 11.4 MPEG-2 11.5 Conclusions 12. Audio Compression 12.1 Digitization 12.2 Subband Coding 12.3 Speech Compression 12.4 MPEG and MP3 12.5 Conclusion 13. Fractal Compression 13.1 Conclusion 14. Steganography 14.1 Statistical Coding 14.2 JPEG and Jsteg 14.3 Quantization 14.4 Grammars 14.5 Conclusions Appendix A: Patents A.1 Statistical Patents A.2 Dictionary Algorithm Patents A.3 Arithmetic Algorithm Patents A.4 Adaptive Algorithm Patents A.5 Grammar Algorithm Patents A.6 Quantization Algorithm Patents A.7 Image Algorithm Patents A.8 Fractal Algorithm Patents A.9 Other Patents Appendix B: Bibliography Index

Description

In life, time is money, and on the Internet, the size of data is money. Small programs and small files take less disk space and cost less to send over the Internet. Compression Algorithms for Real Programmers describes the basic algorithms and approaches for compressing information so you can create the smallest files possible. These new algorithms are making it possible for people to take impossibly large audio and video files and compress them enough that they can flow over the Internet.

Key Features

  • Examines the classic algorithms like Huffman coding, arithmetic compression, and dictionary-based schemes in depth
  • Describes the basic approaches used to squeeze audio and video signals by factors of as much as 100:1
  • Discusses the philosophy of compression to illustrate the underlying trade-offs in the algorithms
  • Explores the use of wavelets and other modeling techniques that use repetitive functions to squeeze audio and video
  • Shows how programming solutions like Adobe PostScript can save space and make networks more efficient
  • Describes new approaches using fractals and grammars just being explored by the compression community
  • Shows how to extend the algorithms and use them for copyright protection

Readership

programmers, software engineers

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080502434
Paperback ISBN:
9780127887746

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Peter Wayner Author

Peter Wayner is a writer living in Baltimore and is the author of Digital Cash and Agents at Large (both Academic Press). His writings appear in numerous academic journals as well as the pages of more popular forums such as MacWorld and the New York Times. He has taught various computer science courses at Cornell University and Georgetown University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Writer, Baltimore, MD, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.