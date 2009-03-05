Compressibility, Turbulence and High Speed Flow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080445656, 9780080559124

Compressibility, Turbulence and High Speed Flow

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Gatski Jean-Paul Bonnet
eBook ISBN: 9780080559124
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080445656
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th March 2009
Page Count: 296
Description

This book introduces the reader to the field of compressible turbulence and compressible turbulent flows across a broad speed range through a unique complimentary treatment of both the theoretical foundations and the measurement and analysis tools currently used. For the computation of turbulent compressible flows, current methods of averaging and filtering are presented so that the reader is exposed to a consistent development of applicable equation sets for both the mean or resolved fields as well as the transport equations for the turbulent stress field. For the measurement of turbulent compressible flows, current techniques ranging from hot-wire anemometry to PIV are evaluated and limitations assessed. Characterizing dynamic features of free shear flows, including jets, mixing layers and wakes, and wall-bounded flows, including shock-turbulence and shock boundary-layer interactions, obtained from computations, experiments and simulations are discussed.

Key Features

  • Describes prediction methodologies including the Reynolds-averaged Navier Stokes (RANS) method, scale filtered methods and direct numerical simulation (DNS)
  • Presents current measurement and data analysis techniques
  • Discusses the linkage between experimental and computational results necessary for validation of numerical predictions
  • Meshes the varied results of computational and experimental studies in both free and wall-bounded flows to provide an overall current view of the field

Readership

Practicing engineers and scientists and graduate students. Undergraduate engineers and scientists

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Kinematics, thermodynamics and fluid transport properties

1.1 Kinematic preliminaries

1.2 Equilibrium thermodynamics

1.3 Compressible subsonic and supersonic flows

1.4 Turbulent flows and compressible turbulence

Chapter 2. The dynamics of compressible flows

2.1 Mass conservation

2.2 Momentum conservation

2.3 Energy conservation

2.4 Solenoidal velocity fields and density changes

2.5 Two-dimensional flow and a Reynolds analogy

Chapter 3. Compressible turbulent flow

3.1 Averaged and filtered variables

3.2 Density-weighted variables

3.3 Transport equations for the mean/resolved field

3.4 Fluctuation transport equations

3.5 Momentum and thermal flux relationships

Chapter 4. Measurement and analysis strategies

4.1 Experimental constraints for supersonic flows

4.2 Measurement methods

4.3 Analysis using modal representations

4.4 Reynolds- and Favre-averaged correlations

Chapter 5. Prediction strategies and closure models

5.1 Direct numerical simulations

5.2 Large eddy simulations and hybrid methods

5.3 Closure of the Reynolds-averaged Navier–Stokes equations

Chapter 6. Compressible shear layers

6.1 Free shear flows

6.2 Wall-bounded flows

Chapter 7. Shock and turbulence interactions

7.1 Homogeneous turbulence interactions

7.2 Inhomogeneous turbulence interaction

About the Author

Thomas Gatski

Dr. Gatski has been involved in turbulent flow research for over 25 years, primarily in the development and application of turbulent models to aerodynamic flows. He has edited books and published extensively in the field, and now serves as an Editor-in-Chief for the International Journal of Heat and Fluid Flow.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut Prime, CNRS, Université de Poitiers, ISAE-ENSMA, France

Jean-Paul Bonnet

Dr. Bonnet has worked on experimental research in compressible turbulence in supersonic flows since the early 1980s. He is a member of the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Heat and Fluid Flow and the ERCOFTAC Special Interest Group on turbulence in compressible flows.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut Prime, CNRS, Université de Poitiers, ISAE-ENSMA, France

