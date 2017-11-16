Compressed Sensing in Li-Fi and Wi-Fi Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482007, 9780081019689

Compressed Sensing in Li-Fi and Wi-Fi Networks

1st Edition

Authors: Malek Benslama Hatem Mokhtari
eBook ISBN: 9780081019689
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482007
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 16th November 2017
Page Count: 284
Description

Compressed Sensing in Li-Fi and Wi-Fi Networks features coverage of the first applications in optical telecommunications and wireless. After extensive development of basic theory, many techniques are presented, such as non-asymptotic analysis of random matrices, adaptive detection, greedy algorithms, and the use of graphical models. The book can be used as a comprehensive manual for teaching and research in courses covering advanced signal processing, efficient data processing algorithms, and telecommunications. After a thorough review of the basic theory of compressed sensing, many mathematical techniques are presented, including advanced signal modeling, Nyquist sub-sampling of analog signals, the non-asymptotic analysis of random matrices, adaptive detection, greedy algorithms, and the use of graphical models.

Key Features

  • Offers extensive development of basic theory behind telecommunications and wireless networks
  • Contains broad coverage of treat compressed sensing, including electromagnetism signals
  • Provides insights into the two key areas of telecommunications, WIFI and LIFI
  • Includes information on advanced signal modeling, Nyquist sub-sampling of analog signals, the non-asymptotic analysis of random matrices, adaptive detection, greedy algorithms, and more

Readership

Students and Researchers in signal processing and wireless telecommunications

Table of Contents

1. Shannon’s Theorem in Classic Data Processing
2. Shannon’s Theorem in Quantum Data
3. Sparse Signals and Compressed Sensing
4. Compressed Sensing and the Fourier Transform
5. Compressed Sensing and Entanglement
6. Compressed Sensing and Intelligent LiFi Systems
7. Compressed Sensing in LiFi Systems in Mobile Communications and Cryptography
8. Compressed Sensing in WiFi Systems
9. Compressed Sensing in Interconnections Covering WiMAX, UMTS and MANET Satellite Networks
10. Compressed Sensing in Radar Interferometry
11. Compressed Sensing in Radars
12. Compressed Sensing in Electromagnetism

Details

No. of pages:
284
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081019689
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482007

About the Author

Malek Benslama

Malek Benslama is currently Professor at the University of Constantine 1 in Algeria. He is also Doctor of Science with the INP Toulouse in France and a member of the scientific council of the Algerian Space Agency.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Constantine 1, Algeria

Hatem Mokhtari

Hatem Mokhtari was formerly Lecturer at the University of Constantine 1 in Algeria. He currently provides consulting services on an international scale for telecommunications and holds a doctorate from Paul Verlaine University – Metz in France.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Constantine 1, Algeria

