Comprehensive Two Dimensional Gas Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532374, 9780080932699

Comprehensive Two Dimensional Gas Chromatography, Volume 55

1st Edition

Editors: Lourdes Ramos
eBook ISBN: 9780080932699
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532374
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd July 2009
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
199.75
255.00
216.75
328.18
278.95
340.00
289.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
208.25
275.00
233.75
195.00
165.75
320.00
272.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Multidimensionality in gas chromatography: General concepts
Chapter 2. Basic instrumentation for GC X GC
Chapter 3. Theoretical aspects
Chapter 4. Data acquisition and data treatment
Chapter 5. Chemometric approaches
Chapter 6. Alternative couplings involving GC X GC
Chapter 7. Petrochemistry
Chapter 8. Air and aerosols
Chapter 9. Volatile compounds, essential oils and fragrances
Chapter 10. Food analysis
Chapter 11. Environmental applications

Description

The book reviews the basic concepts and highlights the most relevant advances and developments that have taken place in the field of comprehensive two dimensional gas chromatography (GC x GC) since its introduction in 1991. The several instrumental and technical approaches assayed and developed during these seventeen years and that have contributed to the development of this powerful separation technique and to its increasing application in many areas is explained and comprehensively illustrated through a number of chapters devoted these specific topics. More specialized aspects of the technique, including theoretical aspects, modelization of the chromatographic process, software developments, and alternative couplings is also covered. Finally, special attention is paid to data treatment, for both qualitative and quantitative analysis. This book will be a practical resource that will explain from basic to specialized concepts of GC x GC and will show the current state-of-the-art and discuss future trends of this technique.

Key Features

  • Outlines basic concepts and principles of GCxGC technique for non-specialists to apply the technique to their research
  • Provides detailed descriptions of recent technical advances and serves as an instructional guide in latest applications in GCxGC
  • Sets the scene for possible future development and alternative new applications of technique

Readership

Post-graduate students and researchers in range of disciplines: chemists, biologists, biochemists, food chemists, microbiologists and everybody who needs to learn about or use this separation technique for analytical purposes

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080932699
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444532374

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Lourdes Ramos Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.