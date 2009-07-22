Comprehensive Two Dimensional Gas Chromatography, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Multidimensionality in gas chromatography: General concepts
Chapter 2. Basic instrumentation for GC X GC
Chapter 3. Theoretical aspects
Chapter 4. Data acquisition and data treatment
Chapter 5. Chemometric approaches
Chapter 6. Alternative couplings involving GC X GC
Chapter 7. Petrochemistry
Chapter 8. Air and aerosols
Chapter 9. Volatile compounds, essential oils and fragrances
Chapter 10. Food analysis
Chapter 11. Environmental applications
Description
The book reviews the basic concepts and highlights the most relevant advances and developments that have taken place in the field of comprehensive two dimensional gas chromatography (GC x GC) since its introduction in 1991. The several instrumental and technical approaches assayed and developed during these seventeen years and that have contributed to the development of this powerful separation technique and to its increasing application in many areas is explained and comprehensively illustrated through a number of chapters devoted these specific topics. More specialized aspects of the technique, including theoretical aspects, modelization of the chromatographic process, software developments, and alternative couplings is also covered. Finally, special attention is paid to data treatment, for both qualitative and quantitative analysis. This book will be a practical resource that will explain from basic to specialized concepts of GC x GC and will show the current state-of-the-art and discuss future trends of this technique.
Key Features
- Outlines basic concepts and principles of GCxGC technique for non-specialists to apply the technique to their research
- Provides detailed descriptions of recent technical advances and serves as an instructional guide in latest applications in GCxGC
- Sets the scene for possible future development and alternative new applications of technique
Readership
Post-graduate students and researchers in range of disciplines: chemists, biologists, biochemists, food chemists, microbiologists and everybody who needs to learn about or use this separation technique for analytical purposes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 22nd July 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932699
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532374