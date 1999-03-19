Comprehensive Supramolecular Chemistry, Volume 10, Volume 10

In this last volume of the set, a state-of-the-art overview of (future) supramolecular technology and its current applications is given, but without attempting to cover all possible emerging new technologies.

In the first part of this volume (Chapters 1-6) separation technologies based on selective molecular recognition are dealt with. The transduction of a chemical recognition phenomenon into a measurable signal is discussed in Chapters 7-10.

The next section covers the area of supramolecular reactivity. The design of molecules that will fit the transition state of a chemical reaction is one of the major challenges in supramolecular chemistry. This stabilization leads to catalysis. Related to this topic are the contents of Chapters 12-14 where the activation of reactive anions by complexation of the cation, phase-transfer catalysis, and the storage of reagents are reviewed. Medical applications such as drug delivery from, or imaging and targeting by, supramolecular systems are described in Chapters 16 and 17.

The last part of this volume covers different material properties ranging from inclusion polymerization to nonlinear optical materials.