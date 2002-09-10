Comprehensive Organometallic Chemistry II, Volume 7
1st Edition
Iron, Ruthenium and Osmium: A Review of the Literature 1982-1994
Description
The section devoted to iron in this volume reflects the tremendous progress in the area. Specifically cluster chemistry, ligand transformations and detailed structural results are more prominent in COMC II. The organic chemistry of ruthenium and osmium is an area which has burgeoned during the period since the publication of COMC. This is especially true for the cluster chemistry of these elements, which have provided most of the advances in this important field. Consequently, this volume will include an update (1981-1993) of the chemistry of mono- and bi-nuclear complexes of ruthenium and osmium, with a rather more extensive treatment of tri- and tetra-nuclear complexes. This is because many of the early results in ruthenium and osmium cluster chemistry described in COMC are now much better understood and can thus be placed in a more general context. In the case of complexes containing clusters with five or more metal atoms, the coverage is essentially complete, again because this chemistry has developed during the 1980s.
Table of Contents
Iron Compounds without Hydrocarbon Ligands (K.H. Whitmire). Mononuclear Iron Compounds with &eegr;1-&eegr;6 Hydrocarbon Ligands (R.C. Kerber). Dinuclear Iron Compounds with Hydrocarbon Ligands (P. Fagan). Polynuclear Iron Compounds with Hydrocarbon Ligands (M. Akita). Introduction to Organoruthenium and Organoosmium Chemistry (M.I. Bruce). Mononuclear Complexes of Ruthenium and Osmium Containing &eegr;1 Carbon Ligands (A.F. Hill). Complexes of Ruthenium and Osmium Containing &eegr;2-&eegr;6 Hydrocarbon Ligands: Alicyclic Systems (M.A. Bennett). Complexes of Ruthenium and Osmium Containing &eegr;2-&eegr;6 Hydrocarbon Ligands: Cyclic Systems (M.A. Bennett). Chemistry of Ruthenocences and Osmocenes (M.I. Bruce). Binuclear Complexes of Ruthenium and Osmium Containing Metal–Metal Bonds (R.J. Haines). Binuclear Complexes of Ruthenium and Osmium Containing Metal–Metal Bonds: Hydrocarbon Complexes (R.J. Haines). Trinuclear Clusters of Ruthenium and Osmium: Introduction and Simple Neutral, Anionic and Hydrido Clusters (A.J. Deeming). Trinuclear Cluster of Ruthenium and Osmium: Hydrocarbon Ligands on Metal Clusters (A.K. Smith). Trinuclear Clusters of Ruthenium and Osmium: Clusters with Metal–Carbon Bonds to Heteratom Ligands (E. Sappa). Tetranuclear Clusters of Ruthenium and Osmium (R.K. Pomeroy). Medium- and High-nuclearity Clusters of Ruthenium and Osmium (M.P. Cifuentes, M.G. Humphrey).
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 10th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080963969
About the Editor
D.F. Schriver
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University, USA
M.I. Bruce
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Adelaide, Australia