Comprehensive Management of Parotid Disorders, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323447560, 9780323447577

Comprehensive Management of Parotid Disorders, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-2

1st Edition

Authors: Babak Larian Babak Azizzadeh
eBook ISBN: 9780323447577
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323447560
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th April 2016
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, devoted to Parotid Disease, is guest edited by Drs. Babak Azizzadeh and Babak Larian. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Parotid Gland and Facial Nerve Anatomy; Parotid Gland Imaging; Evaluation of Parotid Lesions; Benign Parotid Tumors and Management; Diagnosis and Management of Malignant Salivary Gland Tumors of the Parotid Gland; Parotitis and Sialoendoscopy of the Parotid Gland; Parotidectomy for Benign Parotid Tumors; Parotidectomy for Parotid Cancer; Parotid Tumors and the Facial Nerve; Loco-Regional Parotid Reconstruction; Free Tissue Transfer in Parotid Reconstruction; Facial Paralysis Reconstruction; Periocular Reconstruction in Patients with Facial Paralysis; Rare Parotid Diseases; and Management of Frey's Syndrome.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323447577
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323447560

About the Authors

Babak Larian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Advanced Head & Neck Surgery, Beverly Hills

Babak Azizzadeh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, The Center for Facial and Nasal Plastic Surgery, Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Audrey Skirball-Kenis Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Beverly Hills, California

