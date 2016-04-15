Comprehensive Management of Parotid Disorders, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, devoted to Parotid Disease, is guest edited by Drs. Babak Azizzadeh and Babak Larian. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Parotid Gland and Facial Nerve Anatomy; Parotid Gland Imaging; Evaluation of Parotid Lesions; Benign Parotid Tumors and Management; Diagnosis and Management of Malignant Salivary Gland Tumors of the Parotid Gland; Parotitis and Sialoendoscopy of the Parotid Gland; Parotidectomy for Benign Parotid Tumors; Parotidectomy for Parotid Cancer; Parotid Tumors and the Facial Nerve; Loco-Regional Parotid Reconstruction; Free Tissue Transfer in Parotid Reconstruction; Facial Paralysis Reconstruction; Periocular Reconstruction in Patients with Facial Paralysis; Rare Parotid Diseases; and Management of Frey's Syndrome.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 15th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447577
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323447560
About the Authors
Babak Larian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Advanced Head & Neck Surgery, Beverly Hills
Babak Azizzadeh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, The Center for Facial and Nasal Plastic Surgery, Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Audrey Skirball-Kenis Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Beverly Hills, California