Comprehensive Insect Physiology, Volume 3
1st Edition
Integument, Respiration and Circulation
Description
This volume is primarily devoted to the analysis of the integument (epidermis, cuticle), the fat body, the connective tissues, the circulatory and respiratory systems. It discusses the organization and functioning of the insect systems implicated in growth, intermediary metabolism, homeostasis and defence mechanisms. Much of the volume is devoted to anatomical and structural developments, which appear as introductions to corresponding biochemical and physiological aspects. Many diagrams, drawings and photographs accompany the text throughout. Altogether, this volume presents a clear and up-to-date account of the most recent and important discoveries in the fields and shows the extent of progress which is expected in the near future.
Table of Contents
Structure of the integument, H R Hepburn. Sclerotization and tanning of the cuticle, S O Anderson. Chitin metabolism in insects, K J Kramer et al. Cuticular lipids, G J Blomquist & J W Dillwith. Structure of the fat body, R L Dean et al. Physiology and biochemistry of the fat body, L L Keeley. Connective tissues, D E Ashhurst. Structure and physiology of the circulatory system, T A Miller. Chemistry and physiology of the hemolymph, D E Mullins. Cellular elements in the hemolymph, A P Gupta. Insect immunity, P Götz & H G Boman. Nephrocytes and pericardial cells, A C Crossley. Structure and physiology of the respiratory system, P J Mill. Species index. Author index. Subject index.
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
Published:
- 20th June 1985
Imprint:
- Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286198