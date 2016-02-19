Comprehensive Insect Physiology, Volume 3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080308043, 9781483286198

Comprehensive Insect Physiology, Volume 3

1st Edition

Integument, Respiration and Circulation

Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483286198
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 20th June 1985
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
93.95
70.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume is primarily devoted to the analysis of the integument (epidermis, cuticle), the fat body, the connective tissues, the circulatory and respiratory systems. It discusses the organization and functioning of the insect systems implicated in growth, intermediary metabolism, homeostasis and defence mechanisms. Much of the volume is devoted to anatomical and structural developments, which appear as introductions to corresponding biochemical and physiological aspects. Many diagrams, drawings and photographs accompany the text throughout. Altogether, this volume presents a clear and up-to-date account of the most recent and important discoveries in the fields and shows the extent of progress which is expected in the near future.

Table of Contents

Structure of the integument, H R Hepburn. Sclerotization and tanning of the cuticle, S O Anderson. Chitin metabolism in insects, K J Kramer et al. Cuticular lipids, G J Blomquist & J W Dillwith. Structure of the fat body, R L Dean et al. Physiology and biochemistry of the fat body, L L Keeley. Connective tissues, D E Ashhurst. Structure and physiology of the circulatory system, T A Miller. Chemistry and physiology of the hemolymph, D E Mullins. Cellular elements in the hemolymph, A P Gupta. Insect immunity, P Götz & H G Boman. Nephrocytes and pericardial cells, A C Crossley. Structure and physiology of the respiratory system, P J Mill. Species index. Author index. Subject index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286198

About the Editor

G. A. Kerkut

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.