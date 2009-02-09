Comprehensive Handbook of Iodine
1st Edition
Nutritional, Biochemical, Pathological and Therapeutic Aspects
Description
Over two billion people worldwide are at risk for the spectrum of disorders known as "The Iodine Deficiency Disorders." 1-10% will suffer cretinism; 5-30% will have some sort of brain damage or neurological impairment and 30-70% will be hypothyroid.
The causes of iodine deficiencies can be considered from both simplistic and more complex perspectives: From the leaching of iodine from soil resulting in crops with low iodine content to malnutrition resulting in impaired iodine absorption. Poor dietary diversification and impoverished socio-economic development can also lead to iodine deficiencies.
Although it is possible to diagnose and treat deficiencies, there is still an ongoing dialogue regarding the detailed molecular pathology of iodine homeostatis, how hypothyroidism impacts the body tissues, and efficient diagnosis and treatment of the Iodine Deficiency Disorders.
This Handbook provides a resource of information on the various pathways and processes based on different countries or diseases. Because there is a constant flow of new information on iodine and related disorders, the goal of this Handbook is to provide a base of scientific information upon which additional knowledge can be applied.
Key Features
- Provides important information on one of the most common micro-nutrient deficiencies in the world, the most important "single nutrient-multiple consequences" paradigm today
- Includes information on iodine-related diseases, including those that are common, preventable and treatable
- Provides insight from a broad perspective of viewpoints -- from subcellular transports to economic impact
Readership
Nutritionists and Dietitians, Public Health Scientists and Workers, Epidemiologists, Food scientists, Pharmacologists
Table of Contents
Section 1: Forwards – ICCIDD and WHO
Section 2: Analytical Techniques
Chapter 1 Determination of Iodine in Seawater: Methods and Applications Hua-Bin Li, Xaing-Rong Xu, and Feng Chin
Chapter 2 Assay of Iodine in Foodstuffs: Methods and Applications Jane Kučera
Chapter 3 Determination of Iodine in-vivo and in-vitro by X-Ray Fluorescence Analysis: Methodology and Applications Marie Hansson, Gertrud Berg, and Mats Isaksson
Chapter 4 Plasma Analytes for Determination of Thyroid Status Ruth M. Ayling and Jinny Jeffrey
Chapter 5 Interpretation of Thyroid Function Tests and Their Relationship to Iodine Nutrition: Changes in TSH, Free T4 and Free T3 Resulting From Iodine Deficiency and Iodine Excess Colin M. Dayan and Vijay Panicker
Chapter 6 Thyroglobulin as an Indicator of Iodine Intake Radovan Bílek and Václav Zamrazil
Chapter 7 Computer Systems for Monitoring Effects of Iodine/Thyroid Status in Populations Inge Bülow Pederson, Peter Laurberg
Section 3: General Aspects of Iodine Sources and Intakes in the Diet, Main Routes of Iodine Metabolism and Metabolic Roles
Section 3.1: Iodine Cycle and Chemistry
Chapter 8 Iodine in the Air Russell W. Saunders and Alfonso Saiz-Lopez
Chapter 9 Iodine and Iodine Species in Sea Water: Speciation, distribution and dynamics Kazuaki Ito and Takeshi Hirokawa
Chapter 10 Geochemical Cycling of Iodine Species in Soils Qinhong Hu, Jean E. Moran, and Van Blackwood
Chapter 11 Transfers of Iodine in the Soil-Plant-Air System: Solid-Liquid Partitioning, Migration, Plant Uptake and Volatilisation Daniel J. Ashworth
Chapter 12 Iodine in the Ecosystem: An Overview Anthony J. Yun, Patrick Y. Lee, Kimberly A. Bazar, Stephanie M. Daniel, and John D. Doux
Chapter 13 The Nature of Iodine in Drinking Water Stig Andersen and Peter Laurberg
Chapter 14 Application of Iodine Water Purification Tablets: Iodine's Efficacy Against Cryptosporidium Parvum Jeffrey A. Starke
Chapter 15 Iodine Speciation in Foodstuff, Tissues and Environmental Samples: Iodine species and analytical method Xiaolin Hou
Chapter 16 Iodine in Farm Animals F. Schöne and Rajkumar Rajendram
Chapter 17 Radiochemistry of Iodine: relevance to health and disease C.C. Lin and J.H. Chao
Section 3.2: Physiology, Metabolism and Biochemistry
Chapter 18 Retention of Iodine in the Body: Biological Half-Life of Iodine in the Human Body Gary H. Kramer
Chapter 19 Mathematical Models of Human Iodine Metabolism, Including Assessment of Human Total Body Iodine Content Marguerite Hays
Chapter 20 Iodine Transfer Through Mother's Milk: The Influence of Bromide Stanislav Pavelka
Chapter 21 Cellular Iodine Transport: Body Distribution of the Human Sodium Iodide Symporter Matthew J. Provenzano and Frederick Domann
Chapter 22 Sodium-Iodide Symporter (NIS) in Gastric Mucosa: Gastric Iodide Secretion Malin Josefsson and Eva Ekblad
Chapter 23 Regulation and Enhancement of Sodium Iodide Symporter (NIS) Expression: NIS Regulatory Pathways in Thyroid and Breast Cancer Takahiko Kogai and Gregory A. Brent
Chapter 24 Pendred's Syndrome: Deficiency in Iodide Transport Peter Kopp, Sabine Schnyder, Liuska Pesce
Chapter 25 Autoregulation of Thyroid Growth and Function by Iodine: TSH-independent regulation of the thyroid gland by iodocompounds Roland Gärtner
Chapter 26 Is Iodine an Antioxidant and Antiproliferative Agent for the Mammary and Prostate Glands? Carmen Aceves and Brenda Anguiano
Chapter 27 Uncertainty of Iodine Particulate Deposition in the Respiratory Tract Richard P. Harvey
Chapter 28 The relationship Between Thiocyanate and Iodine Peter Laurberg, Inge Bülow Pedersen, Allan Carlé, Stig Andersen, Nils Knudsen, and Jesper Karmisholt
Chapter 29 Environmental Perchlorate and the Thyroid Lewis E. Braverman
Chapter 30 Iodate and Perchlorate in Bottled Water: Methods for Discovery and Impact to Humans Shane A. Snyder, Brett J. Vanderford, and Fernando L. Rosario-Ortiz
Chapter 31 Dioxins, PCBs and Iodine: Effects on Synthesis and Metabolism of the Iodine Containing Thyroid Hormones Veerle Bruggeman and Veerle Darras
Chapter 32 Iodide Effects on the Thyroid: Biochemical, Physiological, Pharmacological and Clinical Effects of Iodide in the Thyroid Valerie Panneels, Guillermo Juvenal, Jean-Marie Boeynaems, Jacques E. Dumont, and Jacqueline Van Sande
Chapter 33 Influences of Iodine on the Immunogenicity of Thyroglobulin George Carayanniotis and Yi-chi M. Kong
Chapter 34 Goiter in the Elderly: The Role of Iodine Shakaib U. Rehman, Mohammed M. Ahmed, and Florence N. Hutchison
Section 3.3: Nutrition and Dietary Aspects
Chapter 35 Iodine Intake and Food Choice Lone B. Rasmussen, Stig Andersen, Lars Ovesen, and Peter Laurberg
Chapter 36 Iodine Mineral Water and Its Therapeutic Use in Health Resorts: Iodine consumption from natural mineral waters and its effect on the body Manfred Klieber, Rudolf Winkler, and Rajaventhan Srirajaskanthan
Chapter 37 The Iodine Content of Foods and Diets: Norwegian Perspectives Lisbeth Dahl and Helle Margrete Meltzer
Chapter 38 Correlation between Soy Phytoestrogens and Thyroid Laboratory Parameters: Implications for Iodine Richard Hampl, Daniela Ostatníková, Peter Celec, Zdeněk Putz, Radovan Bílek, Oldřich Lapčik, Petr Matucha
Chapter 39 Knowledge of Iodine Nutrition Pieter L. Jooste
Chapter 40 Iodine Metabolism and Parenteral Nutrition Robert Hume and Fiona L.R. Williams
Chapter 41 Iodine Content of Standard Infant Formula and Specialized Enteral Preparations Robert Hume, Karen Lang, and Fiona L.R. Williams
Section 3.4: Iodine Metabolism
Chapter 42 Trimester-Specific Changes in Maternal Thyroid Hormones: Implications for Iodine Nutrition Offie P. Soldin and Danielle Soldin
Chapter 43 The Relationship between Population Iodine Statistics to Iodine Status of Individuals: A possible approach for more comprehensive characterization of iodine nutritional status Volker F.H. Brauer and Ralf Paschke
Chapter 44 Variation in Iodine Excretion in Healthy Individuals Stig Andersen, Jesper Karmisholt and Peter Laurberg
Chapter 45 Assessment of Iodine Intake and Iodine Status in Vegans Helen J. Lightowler
Chapter 46 Isotopes of Iodine in Thyroid Tissue and Urine: source, application, level and distribution Xiaolin Hou and Wenjun Ding
Chapter 47 The U-shaped Curve of Iodine Intake and Thyroid Disorders Peter Laurberg, Inge Bülow Pedersen, Allan Carlé, Nils Knudsen, Stig Andersen, Lars Ovesen, and Lone B. Rasmussen
Section 4: Pathological Aspects of Iodine Deficiency
Section 4.1: General Aspects of Pathology
Chapter 48 Iodine Deficiency: The Extent of the Problem Bruno de Benoist, Erin McLean, and Maria Andersson
Chapter 49 Iodine Deficiency in Pregnancy: Iodine deficiency and supplementation in pregnancy John H. Lazarus and Peter PA Smyth
Chapter 50 Iodine Nutrition and Iodine Deficiency in Term and Pre-Term Newborns Susana Ares, José Quero, and Gabriella Morreale de Escobar
Chapter 51 Oxidative Damage in Iodine Deficiency Filiz Hincal
Chapter 52 Iodine Deficiency in Relation to Iron Deficiency and Parasitosis: Effect of iron status and parasites on iodine deficiency disorders Edgar M. Vásquez-Garibay and Enrique Romero Velarde
Chapter 53 Iodine Deficiency and Thyroid Cancers: Effect of Iodine Prophylaxis on Thyroid Cancer Morphology H. Rubén Harach
Chapter 54 Iodine Deficiency in Vegetarian and Vegan Diets: Evidence-Based Review of the World's Literature on Iodine Content in Vegetarian Diets Cheryl Fields and Jonathan Borak
Chapter 55 Relationship between Iodine Intake and Thyroid Size Lone B. Rasmussen, Peter Laurberg, and Lars Ovesen
Chapter 56 Thyroid Peroxidase (TPO) Deficiency and Total Iodide Organification Defect Laura Fugazzola
Chapter 57 Iodine Deficiency, Antioxidant Response and Mutagenesis in the Thyroid Gland Knut Krohn and Ralf Paschke
Chapter 58 Adaptation to Iodine Deficiency: experimental aspects Gabriella Morreale de Escobar, Maria-Jesus Obregon, Pablo-Enrique Pedraza, Rosa Calvo, and Francisco Escobar del Rey
Chapter 59 Iodine and Exercise Peter PA Smyth, Derek F. Smith, George C. Cloughley, Robert A. Burns, and L.H. Duntas
Chapter 60 Antibodies to Thyroid Peroxidase and Thyroglobulin in Iodine Deficiencies Inge Bülow Pedersen and Peter Laurberg
Chapter 61 Bromide Interference with Iodine Metabolism: Goitrogenic and Whole-Body Effects of Excessive Inorganic Bromide in the Rat Stanislav Pavelka
Section 4.2: The Effects on the Brain and Neurological Aspects
Chapter 62 Iodine Deficiency and the Brain: an overview Basil S. Hetzel
Chapter 63 Iodine-Deficient Gestation and Neuro-Development of 3 Year-Old Children M. Francisco Rivas-Crespo, Isolina Riaño Galán, Paloma Sánchez Martínez, and María Pilar Mosteiro Díaz
Chapter 64 Experimental Models of Iodine Deficiency and Cretinism During Development: The Role of the Mother Maria-Jesus Obregon, Rosa Maria Calvo, Francisco Escobar del Rey, and Gabriella Morreale de Escobar
Chapter 65 The Effects of Hypothyroidism Due to Iodine Deficiency in Neonatal Brain: The Changes in Brain Metabolites Detected by Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Ayşehan Akinci and Hakki Muammer Karakaş
Chapter 66 The DI02 (Deiodinase Type 2) Gene and Mental Retardation in Iodine-Deficiency Ting-wei Guo, David St. Clair, and Lin He
Chapter 67 DNA Damage in Brain and Thyroid Gland Cells Due to High Fluoride and Low Iodine Jundong Wang, Yaming Ge, Hongmei Ning, and Ruiyan Niu
Chapter 68 Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorders Due to Iodine Deficiency: A Novel Iodine Deficiency Disorder Affecting the Offspring of Hypothyroxinemic Mothers Francesco Vermiglio, Mariacarla Moleti, and Francisco Trimarchi
Chapter 69 Brain Iodine and Other Halogens of Control and Alzheimer's Diseased Patients: brain iodine deficiency in Alzheimer’s disease E. Andrasi and N. Páli
Chapter 70 A Novel Iodine Deficient Disorder: Gestational Hypothyroxinemia. How Safe is it for Progeny? Maricarla Moleti, Francisco Trimarchi, and Francesco Vermiglio
Chapter 71 Iodine, Selenium Deficiency and Kashin-Beck Disease Rodrigo Moreno-Reyes
Chapter 72 Iodine, Thyroid Diseases and Neuromuscular Dysfunction Huy A. Tran
Chapter 73 Reduced Iodine Intake and Iodine Prophylaxis in Pregnancy: Importance of Hypothyroxinemia in the First Trimester of Gestation Ricardo V. Garcia-Mayor, Antonia Rego-Iraeta, and Montserrat Rios
Section 5: Treatment of Iodine Deficiency Disorders
Chapter 74 The Role of the ICCIDD in the Global Program for the Elimination of Brain Damage Due to Iodine Deficiency Basil S. Hetzel
Chapter 75 Iodine Fortification: Some Industrial Initiatives and Concerns Ruchika Mehra and Kalyan Srinivasan
Chapter 76 Labelling Techniques Using Iodine-123: Applications to Clincial Settings Valerie Ardisson and Nicolas Lepareur
Chapter 77 Effect of Iodine Restriction on Thyroid Function in Patients with Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Kyung Rae and Chul Sik Kim
Chapter 78 Effect of Lifelong Iodine Supplementation Gertrud Berg and Ernst Nyström
Chapter 79 Evaluating the Efficiency of Iodisation Programmes: Impact of Iodine Prophylaxis on Different Aspects of Life and Society Amar K. Chandra
Chapter 80 Net Benefits of the Active Iodine Prophylaxis Over the Silent Prophylaxis: Policy Implications Based on a Natural Experiment Venanzio Vella
Chapter 81 Treatment Regimens in Toxic and Diffuse Goiters in Iodine Deficiency: Goiter and Hyperthyroidism in Iodine Deficiency Rudolf Hoermann
Chapter 82 Are There Side Effects When Using Supraphysiologic Levels of Iodine in Treatment Regimens? Jack Kessler
Chapter 83 Iodination of Salt in Poland: Past and the Future Wieslaw M. Grzesiuk
Chapter 84 Iodine Supplementation Fails to Target the Elderly: Perspectives from Austria Peter Lind, Susanne Kohlfürst, Isabel Igerc, Martin Heinisch, Hans Jürgen Gallowitsch, and Hartmut Aigner
Chapter 85 Healthcare Service Delivery in Achieving Sustained Elimination of Iodine Deficiency Disorders: A Case Study of China Mu Li, Zupei Chen, and Creswell J. Eastman
Chapter 86 Evaluation of Iodine Prophylaxis in Czech Republic: Changes of Ioduria, Thyroid Status and Autoimmunity Václav Zamrazil, Radovan Bilek, Jarmilla Čerovská, Marcela Dvoráková, Petra Hoskovcová, and Ivan Šterzl
Chapter 87 The Effects of Salt Iodination on Normal Thyroid Physiology and Graves’ Disease in India Ajay Sood and Denish Moorthy
Section 6: Damage and Disease Due to Iodine Toxicity
Chapter 88 Developmental Effects of Toxic Doses of Iodine X.F. Sun and X.F. Yang
Chapter 89 Thyroiditis and Salt Iodination: Effect of dietary iodine on the prevalence of histological autoimmune thyroiditis H. Rubén Harach
Chapter 90 Detrimental Effects of Increasing Iodine Supply: Iodine-Induced Hyperthyroidism, Following Iodine Prophylaxis Andrzej Lewinski, Dorota Slowinska-Klencka, Mariusz Klencki, Bozena Popowicz, Arkadiusz Zygmunt, and Malgorzata Karbownik-Lewinska
Chapter 91 Experimental Studies on the Effects of Excessive Iodine Supplementation on the Thyroid Tissue Zhongyan Shan, Weiping P. Teng, and Yaxin Lai
Chapter 92 Frequency, Pathogenesis, Prevention and Treatment of Iodine-Induced Hyperthyroidism Katja S. Mühlberg and Ralf Paschke
Chapter 93 Iodine-Induced Toxic Effects Due to Seaweed Consumption Karsten Müssig
Chapter 94 The Toxicology of Iodate: A Literate Survey in View of its Use in Iodized Salt Hans Bürgi, Th. Schaffner, and J.P. Seiler
Chapter 95 Iodine-Containing Compounds: Use in Patients with Documented Adverse Reactions Sara D. Brouse
Chapter 96 Influence of Iodine-Containing Pharmaceuticals on Iodine Status and Thyroid Function: Iodine-Induced Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism Keigo Nobukuni
Chapter 97 Two Unusual Situations of Excess Iodine Ingestion: A Faulty Iodinator and the US Space Program Lewis E. Braverman
Section 7: Radiodine in the Non-Iodine Deficient Subject
Chapter 98 The Use of 131-Iodine in the Treatment of Graves' Disease in Children Scott A. Rivkees and Catherine Dinauer
Chapter 99 The Low Iodine Diet Prior to Radioiodine Administration in the Management of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer Robin J. Prestwich and Georgina E. Gerrard
Chapter 100 Use of 131-Iodine and Risk of Radiation Exposure: Potential Hazards to the Patient and Other People Tone Cappelen and Jan Frede Unhjem
Chapter 101 The Sodium Iodide Symporter (NIS): NIS-Mediated Radioiodide Therapy Christine Spitzweg and John C. Morris
Chapter 102 Using Retinoids to Increase Radio-Iodine Uptake in Thyroid Cancer: Role as Potential Re-Differentiation Agents Wendy Ella and Susan Short
Chapter 103 The Use of Lithium as an Adjuvant in the Radioactive Iodine Treatment of Thyroid Cancer Marina S. Zemskova and Francesco Saverio Celi
Chapter 104 131 Iodine in Thyroid Cancer: Use of 131 I in the Diagnosis and Therapy of Differentiated Thyroid Carcinomas Dominick Lamonica
Section 8: Other Causes of Hypothyroidism
Chapter 105 The Extent of Hypothyroidism in the United States Henry G. Fein and David S. Cooper
Chapter 106 Hypothyroidism in the Middle Aged and Elderly: Clinical Aspects Juan J. Diez and Pedro Iglesias
Chapter 107 Hypothyroidism in the Middle Aged and Elderly: Therapeutical Aspects Juan J. Diez and Pedro Iglesias
Chapter 108 Brain Damage in Clinical Hypothyroidism in Childhood Junko Arii and Yuzo Tanabe
Chapter 109 Hypertension and Hypothyroidism: A Thyroid Dysfunction Frequently Associated with an Abnormal Dietary Iodine Intake Giorgio Iervasi and Enza Fommei
Chapter 110 Heart Failure, Iodine Intake and Thyroid Hormones Giorgio Iervasi and Alessandro Pingitore
Chapter 111 Skeletal Muscle Changes in Hypothyroidism Carlos B. Mantilla, Douglas E. Dow, and Gary C. Sieck
Chapter 112 Ocular Aspects of Hypothyroidism: Neuro-Ophthalmological Dysfunction in Relation to Thyroid Disease and Iodine A. Seah and Y.L. Lo
Chapter 113 Pregnancy and Hypothyroidism: Autoimmune Thyroiditis and Iodine Deficiency Complicating Mother and Fetus Marcos Abalovich and Daniel Glinoer
Chapter 114 How the Public and Private Sector Have Successfully Come Together in Efforts to Universally Iodize Salt Zahra Popatia, Barbara Macdonald, and Rajan Sankar
Chapter 115 Iodine Status Reflected by Urinary Concentrations: Comparison with USA and Other Countries Offie P. Soldin
Chapter 116 Iodine Intake in European Elderly Agnes N. Pedersen and Lone B. Rasmussen
Chapter 117 Iodine Deficiency in Pregnant Women in England Mohammed S. Kibirige
Chapter 118 Epidemiology of Thyroid Disorders in Germany Henry Völzke and Michael Thamm
Chapter 119 Surveillance of Thyroid Disorders and Iodine Intake in the Danish Population Before and After Mandatory Iodide Fortification of Salt: The DanThyr Program Peter Laurberg, Torben Jørgensen, Hans Perrild, Lars Ovesen, Nils Knudsen, Inge Bülow Pedersen, Lone B. Rasmussen, Allan Carlé, and Pernille Vejbjerg
Chapter 120 Iodine Nutrition in Bulgaria: Results from the National Strategy for Elimination of Iodine Deficiency Disorders in Bulgaria-Epidemiologic Studies on Risk Population Groups Penka Dimitrova Gatseva and Mariana Dimitrova Argirova
Chapter 121 Iodine Status in Individuals: An Italian Perspective Giuseppe Costante
Chapter 122 Dietary Iodine Intake in Ukraine Kunio Shiraishi, Susumu Ko, Pavlo V. Zamostyan, Nikolay Y. Tsigankov, Ivan P. Los, and Vitaly N. Korzun
Chapter 123 Iodine Status in Individuals: An Argentine Perspective Hugo Niepomniszcze, Daniel Bernatené, and Gerardo Sartorio
Chapter 124 Iodization of Salt: The Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorders in Brazil Margarete Nimer, José Armando Ansaloni, and Marcelo Eustáquio Silva
Chapter 125 Effects of Excessive Iodine Intake on Thyroid Diseases: An Epidemiological Study from China Weiping P. Teng, Zhongyan Shan, and Xiaochun Teng
Chapter 126 Iodine Deficiency Disorders in Thailand Sangsom Sinawat
Chapter 127 The Current State of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD) in Australia and the Pacific States Creswell J. Eastman and Mu Li
Chapter 128 History of Iodine Deficiency in School Children in Tasmania, Australia Kristen L. Hynes, C. Leigh Blizzard, Petr Otahal, Judy A. Seal, Alison J. Venn, Terence Dwyer, John R. Burgess, and RoscoeTaylor
Chapter 129 Iodine Deficiency Disorders in New Zealand Christine D. Thomson and Sheila A. Skeaff
Chapter 130 Iodine Nutrition in Pregnancy: Meeting Iodine Requirements in the Diets of Pregnant Women Sheila A. Skeaff
Chapter 131 Iodine Deficiency Disorders in Mali Abdel Kader Traoré and Liv Elin Torheim
Chapter 132 Nutritional, Endocrine and Pathological Aspects of Iodine Deficiency Disorders in India Arijit Chakrabarty, Chandrakant S. Pandav, N. Tandon, and M.G. Karmarkar
- 1334
- English
- © Academic Press 2009
- 9th February 2009
- Academic Press
- 9780080920863
- 9780123741356
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London
Gerard Burrow
David Paige Smith Professor of Medicine, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA