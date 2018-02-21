Comprehensive Energy Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128095973, 9780128149256

Comprehensive Energy Systems

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Ibrahim Dincer
eBook ISBN: 9780128149256
Book ISBN: 9780128095973
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st February 2018
Page Count: 5540
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
3439.94
4200.00
3840.00
3320.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
2856.00
2085.00
3200.00
4479.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Comprehensive Energy Systems provides a unified source of information covering the entire spectrum of energy, one of the most significant issues humanity has to face. This comprehensive book describes traditional and novel energy systems, from single generation to multi-generation, also covering theory and applications. In addition, it also presents high-level coverage on energy policies, strategies, environmental impacts and sustainable development. No other published work covers such breadth of topics in similar depth. High-level sections include Energy Fundamentals, Energy Materials, Energy Production, Energy Conversion, and Energy Management.

Key Features

  • Offers the most comprehensive resource available on the topic of energy systems
  • Presents an authoritative resource authored and edited by leading experts in the field
  • Consolidates information currently scattered in publications from different research fields (engineering as well as physics, chemistry, environmental sciences and economics), thus ensuring a common standard and language

Readership

Professors, researchers, scientists, technologists, engineers and policy makers in the fields of energy sciences and engineering as well as physics, materials science, chemistry and environmental science. Undergraduate and graduate courses, a reference for trainees as well as experts in the field

Table of Contents

Energy Fundamentals
Energy Materials
Energy Production
Energy Conversion
Energy Management

Details

No. of pages:
5540
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128149256
Book ISBN:
9780128095973

About the Editor-in-Chief

Ibrahim Dincer

Dr. Ibrahim Dincer is full Professor of Mechanical Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Canada. He is also Vice President for Strategy of the International Association for Hydrogen Energy (IAHE) and Vice-President of the World Society of Sustainable Energy Technologies (WSSET). Renowned for his pioneering work on sustainable energy technologies, he has authored and co-authored numerous books and book chapters, more than a thousand refereed journal and conference papers, as well as technical reports. He has chaired national and international conferences, symposia, workshops and technical meetings. He has delivered more than 300 keynote and invited lectures. His main research interests include energy conversion and management, hydrogen and fuel cell systems and renewable energy technologies. Dr. Dincer is an active member of various scientific societies, and serves as Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Board member on several international journals, including Elsevier`s International Journal of Hydrogen Energy and Applied Energy. Dr. Dincer has received research, teaching and service awards, including the Premier’s Research Excellence Award in Ontario, Canada, in 2004. More recently, he has been identified as one of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Most Influential Scientific Minds in Engineering. This honor, presented by Thomson Reuters, is given to researchers who rank in the top 1% for number of citations in their subject field in a given year.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), Oshawa, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.