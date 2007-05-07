Comprehensive Coronary Care
4th Edition
Description
The new edition continues to be a practical, easy to understand, and up to date resource for managing coronary disease. It not only encompasses modern cardiology practice, but also considers how the patient came to arrive on coronary care, and what will happen them after they leave. The combined authorship of doctor and nurse reflects the close teamwork vital to the management of both patients and their families. Management of the cardiac patent is a complex process and this book has a clear approach conveying the necessary information in an easily understood way. It also has an excellent evidence base to ensure best practice and should appeal to staff in every cardiac unit.
Key Features
- Up to date coverage of a rapidly developing field
- Offers a multi-disciplinary approach to coronary care
- Easy to read and therefore easily understood
- Research/evidence based content ensures best practice
Table of Contents
Introduction to coronary care. Anatomy, Physiology and Pathology. Risk factors and primary prevention. Assessing the patient. Investigation and monitoring of patients with CHD. Introduction to the acute coronary syndromes. Management of ST elevation MI. Management of unstable angina and non-ST elevation MI. Nursing patients with acute coronary syndromes. Complications of acute MI and their management. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Management of other conditions presenting to the coronary care unit. Cardiac pacing and implantable defibrillators. Cardiac rehabilitation. Assessing progress and reducing risk in patients with acute coronary syndromes. Percutaneous coronary intervention and cardiac surgery in patients with coronary artery disease. Therapeutics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2007
- Published:
- 7th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702028595
About the Author
Nigel Jowett
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Clinical Medicine and Consultant Physician, Pembrokeshire Health Trust, Wales, UK
David Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiovascular Nursing, Australian Catholic University, Melbourne, Australia