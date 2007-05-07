Comprehensive Coronary Care

The new edition continues to be a practical, easy to understand, and up to date resource for managing coronary disease. It not only encompasses modern cardiology practice, but also considers how the patient came to arrive on coronary care, and what will happen them after they leave. The combined authorship of doctor and nurse reflects the close teamwork vital to the management of both patients and their families. Management of the cardiac patent is a complex process and this book has a clear approach conveying the necessary information in an easily understood way. It also has an excellent evidence base to ensure best practice and should appeal to staff in every cardiac unit.