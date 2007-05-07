Comprehensive Coronary Care - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702028595

Comprehensive Coronary Care

4th Edition

Authors: Nigel Jowett David Thompson
Paperback ISBN: 9780702028595
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 7th May 2007
Page Count: 448
Description

The new edition continues to be a practical, easy to understand, and up to date resource for managing coronary disease. It not only encompasses modern cardiology practice, but also considers how the patient came to arrive on coronary care, and what will happen them after they leave. The combined authorship of doctor and nurse reflects the close teamwork vital to the management of both patients and their families. Management of the cardiac patent is a complex process and this book has a clear approach conveying the necessary information in an easily understood way. It also has an excellent evidence base to ensure best practice and should appeal to staff in every cardiac unit.

Key Features

  • Up to date coverage of a rapidly developing field
  • Offers a multi-disciplinary approach to coronary care
  • Easy to read and therefore easily understood
  • Research/evidence based content ensures best practice

Table of Contents

Introduction to coronary care. Anatomy, Physiology and Pathology. Risk factors and primary prevention. Assessing the patient. Investigation and monitoring of patients with CHD. Introduction to the acute coronary syndromes. Management of ST elevation MI. Management of unstable angina and non-ST elevation MI. Nursing patients with acute coronary syndromes. Complications of acute MI and their management. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Management of other conditions presenting to the coronary care unit. Cardiac pacing and implantable defibrillators. Cardiac rehabilitation. Assessing progress and reducing risk in patients with acute coronary syndromes. Percutaneous coronary intervention and cardiac surgery in patients with coronary artery disease. Therapeutics

About the Author

Nigel Jowett

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Clinical Medicine and Consultant Physician, Pembrokeshire Health Trust, Wales, UK

David Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Cardiovascular Nursing, Australian Catholic University, Melbourne, Australia

