Comprehensive Composite Materials II
2nd Edition
Description
Comprehensive Composite Materials II, Second Edition is a one-stop reference work spanning the whole composites science field, covering such topics as fiber reinforcements and general theory of composites, polymer matrix composites, metal matrix composites, test methods, nondestructive evaluation and smart composites, design and application, and nanocomposites, multifunctional materials and smart materials.
Detailed coverage is also given to the development and application of the principles of multi-scale mechanics and physical model-based design methods and the incorporation of mechanisms of deformation and fracture into predictive design equations that are useful for the design engineer.
Extensive coverage of topics related to nanocomposites, including nanoscale reinforcements, such as single-wall and multi-wall nanotubes, graphene nanoplatelets, and nanodiamonds are also covered.
Key Features
- Includes up-to-date coverage of important commercial, consumer and aerospace/defense applications, including structural, mechanical, electronic, and medical uses of composites
- Covers new technologies with a special focus on nanocomposites and multifunctional materials, important for many areas, including structures and electronics
- Contains approximately 85% newly commissioned articles, with 15% of articles updated from the previous edition
Readership
Researchers, undergraduate and graduate students, and practicing engineers working in materials science, chemistry, applied mechanics, and mechanical, civil, aerospace, chemical, manufacturing, and electrical engineering
Table of Contents
Volume 1: Reinforcements and General Theories of Composites
Edited by Emmanuel E. Gdoutos, School of Engineering, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece
Volume 2: Polymer Matrix Composites: Fundamentals
Edited by Ramesh Talreja, Department of Aerospace Engineering, Texas A&M University, USA
Volume 3: Polymer Matrix Composites: Manufacture and Applications
Edited by Anoush Poursartip, Department of Materials Engineering, the University of British Columbia, Canada
Volume 4: Metal Matrix Composites
Edited by T W Clyne, Department of Materials Science & Metallurgy, Cambridge, UK
Volume 5: Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites
Edited by Marina B. Ruggles-Wrenn, Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Air Force Institute of Technology, USA
Volume 6: Nanocomposites and Multifunctional Materials
Edited by Ton Peijs, The School of Engineering and Materials Science, Queen Mary, University of London, UK, and Erik T Thostenson, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Delaware, USA
Volume 7: Testing, Nondestructive Evaluation and Structural Health Monitoring
Edited by Robert Crane, Emeritus, US Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, USA
Volume 8: Design and Analysis of Composite Structures
Edited by Alastair Johnson, Composites Consultant, Stuttgart, Germany, and Constantinos Soutis, Aerospace Research Institute, University of Manchester, UK
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 3rd August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005347
- Book ISBN:
- 9780081005330
About the Editor-in-Chief
Carl H. Zweben
Carl H. Zweben is an Industry Consultant (Zweben Consulting, USA) with over 40 years' experience in advanced thermal materials and composite structural, optical and mechanical systems. He is former Division Fellow and Advanced Technology Manager, and directed the GE Aerospace Group Composites Center of Excellence (now retired). Zweben has also held positions at Du Pont and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He is a Life Fellow of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), a Fellow of Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE) and American Society for Metals (ASM) and an Associate Fellow of The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). He was first to win GE Engineer-of-the-Year and One-in-a-Thousand Awards, and was the co-Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Composite Materials, 1st Ed., with Anthony Kelly.
Affiliations and Expertise
Industry Consultant, Zweben Consulting, PA, USA
Peter Beaumont
Dr Peter Beaumont is Reader in Engineering Materials at the Engineering Department in the University of Cambridge. Over several decades, Dr Beaumont has researched the relation between structure and properties of engineering materials especially composite materials, polymers and ceramic systems. His research has led to a new formulation of the principles of damage mechanics of composite materials for which he received the Distinguished Research Award of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He has published extensively on the structure and properties of composite materials, polymers and ceramics, and he is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of international journal Applied Composite Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cambridge University Department of Engineering and Wolfson College, Cambridge, UK