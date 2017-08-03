Comprehensive Composite Materials II, Second Edition is a one-stop reference work spanning the whole composites science field, covering such topics as fiber reinforcements and general theory of composites, polymer matrix composites, metal matrix composites, test methods, nondestructive evaluation and smart composites, design and application, and nanocomposites, multifunctional materials and smart materials.

Detailed coverage is also given to the development and application of the principles of multi-scale mechanics and physical model-based design methods and the incorporation of mechanisms of deformation and fracture into predictive design equations that are useful for the design engineer.

Extensive coverage of topics related to nanocomposites, including nanoscale reinforcements, such as single-wall and multi-wall nanotubes, graphene nanoplatelets, and nanodiamonds are also covered.