Compounds of the Transition Elements Involving Metal-Metal Bonds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188805, 9781483151748

Compounds of the Transition Elements Involving Metal-Metal Bonds

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 27

Authors: D. L. Kepert K. Vrieze
eBook ISBN: 9781483151748
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 175
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Compounds of the Transition Elements Involving Metal-Metal Bonds deals with compounds of the transition elements involving metal-metal bonds, with particular emphasis on metal-metal bonds in coordination compounds and organometallic complexes, halides, and oxides. Factors that influence the formation, stability, and properties of such compounds, as well as their application in various fields of chemistry and physics, are discussed. This book is divided into four sections and begins with a classification of metal-metal bonds and some of the physical and chemical methods used to study them, including X-ray crystallography, magnetic susceptibility and electron spin resonance, nuclear spin resonance, Mössbauer measurements, infrared and Raman spectroscopy, visible and ultraviolet spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, electrical conductivity, electrochemical methods, and chemical reactivity. Factors influencing the strength of metal-metal bonds in metals and compounds are also examined. The remaining sections deal with metal-metal bonds in coordination compounds and organometallic complexes, halides, and oxides. This monograph will be a useful resource for inorganic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

2. Metal-Metal Bonds in Coordination Compounds and Organometallic Complexes

3. Metal-Metal Bonds in Halides

4. Metal-Metal Bonds in Oxides

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Independent Opinion

Details

No. of pages:
175
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151748

About the Author

D. L. Kepert

K. Vrieze

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.