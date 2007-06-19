Compost Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080439600, 9780080545981

Compost Science and Technology, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: L.F. Diaz M. de Bertoldi W. Bidlingmaier
eBook ISBN: 9780080545981
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080439600
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th June 2007
Page Count: 380
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction (L.F. Diaz). 2. History of composting (L.F. Diaz, M. de Bertoldi). 3. Microbiology of the composting process (H. Insam, M. de Bertoldi). 4. Factors that affect the process (L.F. Diaz, G.M. Savage). 5. Systems used in composting (L.F. Diaz, G.M. Savage, L.L. Eggerth). 6. Design of composting plants (U. de Bertoldi-Schnappinger). 7. Quality and agronomic use of compost (F. Tittarelli, G. Petruzelli, et al.). 8. Bioremediation (G.M. Savage, L.F. Diaz). 9. Pathogenic agents (R. Böhm). 10. Suppression of soil-borne phytopathogens by compost (J.D. van Elsas, J. Postma). 11. Odor emissions from composting plants (W. Bidlingmaier, J. Müsken). 12. Marketing of composts (L.L. Eggerth, L.F. Diaz, et al.).

Description

Composting is a widely used biological process for the management of some wastes produced in communities and agricultural activities, which have experienced substantial growth during the last few years. Because this and the knowledge of composting has increased, the number of composting facilities has increased tremendously, especially in some European countries. Interest has also increased in several countries in other regions of the world. Compost Science and Technology attempts to summarize some of the most important work conducted during the last few years under one cover. The contributions to the publication are made by some of the most qualified professionals in the world and present the information in a clear and objective manner. The readers will find the information very useful and will be helpful in the design of new facilities and organic recycling programs. The manager or interested member of the community does not have to have a rigorous training in science or technology.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date contributions by some of the most knowledgeable and respected leaders in the field
  • Clear and objective presentations, which are arranged in such a way that it is not necessary to read the entire book
  • Information is supported by data, tables and references
  • Covers most important aspects of the process including a brief historical review
  • May be used by teachers as well as practicioners in the field

Readership

Solid waste managers; Public works directors; Researchers; Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in environmental engineering and waste management

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080545981
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080439600

About the Editors

L.F. Diaz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CalRecovery Inc., Concord, California, USA

M. de Bertoldi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Udine, Italy

W. Bidlingmaier Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Bauhaus University of Weimar, Germany

