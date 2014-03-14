Composite nonwoven materials are versatile materials with a variety of applications, including hygiene, medicine and filtration. This important book provides a technical resource for professionals and academics in the field. It explores these materials in terms of fiber types used, manufacturing processes, structure, and physical properties.

The first part of the book focuses on the use of natural and synthetic fibers in composite nonwovens, discusses their structure in terms of fiber packing and alignment, and their physical properties. Further chapters deal with the practical applications of composite nonwoven materials. Hygiene applications, such as diapers, female sanitary products, incontinence pads, and wipes are covered, as well as composite nonwoven-based medical products and filters.

Composite Nonwoven Materials is an ideal reference for R&D managers in the textile industry and academic researchers in textile science.