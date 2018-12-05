Composite Nanoadsorbents
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Graphene composites for adsorption applications
2. Polymeric nanoadsorbents
3. Effect of grafting in chitosan adsorbents
4. Modelling in adsorbents: Fundamentals and applications
5. Nanotechnology in decontamination
6. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials
7. Composite carbon nanomaterials
8. Carbon nanotubes for heavy metals removal
9. Next-generation nanoadsorbents: Opportunities and challenges
10. Mesoporous composite nanomaterials for dyes adsorption
11. Magnetic nanocomposite adsorbents
Description
Composite Nanoadsorbents discusses the most recent advances in the field, including promising techniques for waste water decontamination and the advantages and drawbacks of nanoadsorbents in these applications. The implications of nanoadsorbents to public health and future developments for facilitating environmental sustainability are also discussed. New approaches for nanomaterials are analyzed, focusing on the effect of nanotechnology in adsorption applications. The effectiveness of nanosized materials is evaluated, along with cost factors and new synthesis routes of composite nanomaterials. Combining the areas of nanotechnology, adsorption, and composite surface chemistry, the synthesis, modifications and applications of nanotechnology in the adsorption process are demonstrated.
Edited by a prolific expert in the field, this book will be a valuable resource for researchers, postgraduate students and professionals in the fields of nanotechnology, adsorption and materials synthesis.
Key Features
- Bridges the gap between theory and application of composite nanoadsorbents
- Provides an understanding of the benefits of nanoadsorbents and their cost, efficiency and novelty
- Includes material on inorganic nanoadsorbents and carbon nanotubes
Readership
Researchers, postgraduate students and professionals in the fields of nanotechnology, adsorption, and materials synthesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 385
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 5th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141335
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141328
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
George Kyzas Editor
Dr. George Z. Kyzas obtained his BSc, MSc and PhD degrees at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (Greece). His current interests include the synthesis of various adsorbent materials for the treatment of wastewaters (dyes, heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, phenols, etc.). He has published significant scientific papers, books (as author and/or editor), chapters in books, teaching notes and reports. He also acted as guest editor in special issues of journals and presented many works in international conferences. He has been awarded with honors, grants and fellowships for his research career/profile by (i) Research Committee of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (2009, 2013), (ii) National State Scholarships Foundation of Greece (2013), (iii) Stavros Niarchos Foundation (2016).
Affiliations and Expertise
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Institute of Technology, Kavala, Greece