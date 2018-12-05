Composite Nanoadsorbents discusses the most recent advances in the field, including promising techniques for waste water decontamination and the advantages and drawbacks of nanoadsorbents in these applications. The implications of nanoadsorbents to public health and future developments for facilitating environmental sustainability are also discussed. New approaches for nanomaterials are analyzed, focusing on the effect of nanotechnology in adsorption applications. The effectiveness of nanosized materials is evaluated, along with cost factors and new synthesis routes of composite nanomaterials. Combining the areas of nanotechnology, adsorption, and composite surface chemistry, the synthesis, modifications and applications of nanotechnology in the adsorption process are demonstrated.

Edited by a prolific expert in the field, this book will be a valuable resource for researchers, postgraduate students and professionals in the fields of nanotechnology, adsorption and materials synthesis.