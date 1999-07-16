Composite Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734739, 9781845698553

Composite Materials

1st Edition

Engineering and Science

Authors: F L Matthews R D Rawlings
eBook ISBN: 9781845698553
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734739
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 16th July 1999
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

Reinforcements and the reinforcement-matrix interface; Composites with metallic matrices; Ceramic matrix composites; Polymer matrix composites; Stiffness, strength and related topics; Stiffness of unidirectional composites and laminates; Micromechanics of unidirectional composites; Strength of unidirectional composites and laminates; Short fibre composites; Fracture mechanics and toughening mechanisms; Impact resistance; Fatigue and environmental effects; Joining; Non-destructive testing.

Description

The purpose of this wide-ranging introductory text is to provide a basic understanding of the underlying science as well as the engineering applications of composite materials. It explains how composite materials, with their advantages of high strength with stiffness, together with low weight and other desirable properties are formed and discusses the nature of the different types of reinforcement and matrix – and their interaction. Methods of production, examples of typical applications and essential data are all included.

Composite materials: Engineering and science is based on a successful long running course at Imperial College, London, and the numerous worked examples combined with a comprehensive set of problems and self-assessment questions (with answers) provide an excellent text for senio undergraduate and graduate courses in materials science, engineering and physics. It will also be invaluable to any designer or professional engineer new to the composite materials field.

This is a reissue of a successful and well-regarded textbook originally published in 1994 by Chapman & Hall.

Readership

Professionals and academics.

Reviews

An ideal text for designers and engineers new to the world of composites with its coverage by numerous examples and self-assessment questions throughout the text., SAMPE Journal

About the Authors

F L Matthews Author

R D Rawlings Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College London, UK

