Composite Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408221658, 9781483161037

Composite Materials

1st Edition

A Directory of European Research

Editors: A. R. Bunsell A. Kelly
eBook ISBN: 9781483161037
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th March 1985
Page Count: 176
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Composite Materials: A Directory of European Research is a directory of individuals, research establishments (academic, independent, and industrial), and research topics related to composite materials. The directory is divided into 10 sections, each of which represents nine European countries (Great Britain, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and Norway), and published in English, French, and German. The first section lists the names of people involved in research and development work involving composite materials, as well as the name of the establishment where the person is employed. Each name is assigned a unique four-digit code that provides a cross-reference to the second section. The second section lists the establishments with full postal addresses, each with a numerical code that identifies individual research staff (from the previous section); the number of research personnel associated with the named individual working on composite materials; the type of organization (academic, independent, or industrial); and whether or not the establishment accepts contract research. The remaining sections provide details of research topics and activities covered by the people listed in the first section, including fibers (monofilaments and bundles), types of composites, matrix, physical and mechanical testing, fabrication and processing, non-destructive testing, and applications. This monograph will be useful to those working in, or entering, the field of composites.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Using the Directory

Acknowledgments

Section 1 Research Personnel

1. Great Britain

2. France

3. Italy

4. Belgium

5. Netherlands

6. Denmark

7. Sweden

8. Germany

9. Norway

Section 2 Research Establishments

1. Great Britain

2. France

3. Italy

4. Belgium

5. Netherlands

6. Denmark

7. Sweden

8. Germany

9. Norway

Section 3 Research on Fibers (Monofilaments and Bundles)

1. Great Britain

2. France

3. Italy

4. Belgium

5. Netherlands

6. Denmark

7. Sweden

8. Germany

9. Norway

Section 4 The Matrix

1. Great Britain

2. France

3. Italy

4. Belgium

5. Netherlands

6. Denmark

7. Sweden

8. Germany

9. Norway

Section 5 Composites (Types)

1. Great Britain

2. France

3. Italy

4. Belgium

5. Netherlands

6. Denmark

7. Sweden

8. Germany

9. Norway

Section 6 Physical and Mechanical Testing

1. Great Britain

2. France

3. Italy

4. Belgium

5. Netherlands

6. Denmark

7. Sweden

8. Germany

9. Norway

Section 7 Analysis, Design and Joining

1. Great Britain

2. France

3. Italy

4. Belgium

5. Netherlands

6. Denmark

7. Sweden

8. Germany

9. Norway

Section 8 Fabrication and Processing

1. Great Britain

2. France

3. Italy

4. Belgium

5. Netherlands

6. Denmark

7. Sweden

8. Germany

9. Norway

Section 9 Applications

1. Great Britain

2. France

3. Italy

4. Belgium

5. Netherlands

6. Denmark

7. Sweden

8. Germany

9. Norway

Section 10 Non-Destructive Testing

1. Great Britain

2. France

3. Italy

4. Belgium

5. Netherlands

6. Denmark

7. Sweden

8. Germany

9. Norway

Organizations

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483161037

About the Editor

A. R. Bunsell

Dr Anthony Bunsell is Research Professor responsible for studies in the fields of fibre reinforcements and fibre composites at the Materials Centre of the Ecole des Mines de Paris. He is also Professor at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He has authored more than 250 papers in international scientific journals and has produced fifteen books on materials science, composites and fibres. He has received a number of rewards for his research and was the first person to be made life Fellow of the French Association for Composite Materials (AMAC) and is only one of very few recipients of the title World Fellow of the International Committee on Composite Materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, Materials Centre, Ecole des Mines de Paris, France

A. Kelly

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Materials Science & Metallurgy, University of Cambridge, Pembroke Street, Cambridge CB2 3QZ, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.