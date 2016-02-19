Composite Materials: A Directory of European Research is a directory of individuals, research establishments (academic, independent, and industrial), and research topics related to composite materials. The directory is divided into 10 sections, each of which represents nine European countries (Great Britain, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and Norway), and published in English, French, and German. The first section lists the names of people involved in research and development work involving composite materials, as well as the name of the establishment where the person is employed. Each name is assigned a unique four-digit code that provides a cross-reference to the second section. The second section lists the establishments with full postal addresses, each with a numerical code that identifies individual research staff (from the previous section); the number of research personnel associated with the named individual working on composite materials; the type of organization (academic, independent, or industrial); and whether or not the establishment accepts contract research. The remaining sections provide details of research topics and activities covered by the people listed in the first section, including fibers (monofilaments and bundles), types of composites, matrix, physical and mechanical testing, fabrication and processing, non-destructive testing, and applications. This monograph will be useful to those working in, or entering, the field of composites.