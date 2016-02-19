Composite Materials
1st Edition
A Directory of European Research
Description
Composite Materials: A Directory of European Research is a directory of individuals, research establishments (academic, independent, and industrial), and research topics related to composite materials. The directory is divided into 10 sections, each of which represents nine European countries (Great Britain, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and Norway), and published in English, French, and German. The first section lists the names of people involved in research and development work involving composite materials, as well as the name of the establishment where the person is employed. Each name is assigned a unique four-digit code that provides a cross-reference to the second section. The second section lists the establishments with full postal addresses, each with a numerical code that identifies individual research staff (from the previous section); the number of research personnel associated with the named individual working on composite materials; the type of organization (academic, independent, or industrial); and whether or not the establishment accepts contract research. The remaining sections provide details of research topics and activities covered by the people listed in the first section, including fibers (monofilaments and bundles), types of composites, matrix, physical and mechanical testing, fabrication and processing, non-destructive testing, and applications. This monograph will be useful to those working in, or entering, the field of composites.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Using the Directory
Acknowledgments
Section 1 Research Personnel
1. Great Britain
2. France
3. Italy
4. Belgium
5. Netherlands
6. Denmark
7. Sweden
8. Germany
9. Norway
Section 2 Research Establishments
1. Great Britain
2. France
3. Italy
4. Belgium
5. Netherlands
6. Denmark
7. Sweden
8. Germany
9. Norway
Section 3 Research on Fibers (Monofilaments and Bundles)
1. Great Britain
2. France
3. Italy
4. Belgium
5. Netherlands
6. Denmark
7. Sweden
8. Germany
9. Norway
Section 4 The Matrix
1. Great Britain
2. France
3. Italy
4. Belgium
5. Netherlands
6. Denmark
7. Sweden
8. Germany
9. Norway
Section 5 Composites (Types)
1. Great Britain
2. France
3. Italy
4. Belgium
5. Netherlands
6. Denmark
7. Sweden
8. Germany
9. Norway
Section 6 Physical and Mechanical Testing
1. Great Britain
2. France
3. Italy
4. Belgium
5. Netherlands
6. Denmark
7. Sweden
8. Germany
9. Norway
Section 7 Analysis, Design and Joining
1. Great Britain
2. France
3. Italy
4. Belgium
5. Netherlands
6. Denmark
7. Sweden
8. Germany
9. Norway
Section 8 Fabrication and Processing
1. Great Britain
2. France
3. Italy
4. Belgium
5. Netherlands
6. Denmark
7. Sweden
8. Germany
9. Norway
Section 9 Applications
1. Great Britain
2. France
3. Italy
4. Belgium
5. Netherlands
6. Denmark
7. Sweden
8. Germany
9. Norway
Section 10 Non-Destructive Testing
1. Great Britain
2. France
3. Italy
4. Belgium
5. Netherlands
6. Denmark
7. Sweden
8. Germany
9. Norway
Organizations
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 19th March 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161037
About the Editor
A. R. Bunsell
Dr Anthony Bunsell is Research Professor responsible for studies in the fields of fibre reinforcements and fibre composites at the Materials Centre of the Ecole des Mines de Paris. He is also Professor at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He has authored more than 250 papers in international scientific journals and has produced fifteen books on materials science, composites and fibres. He has received a number of rewards for his research and was the first person to be made life Fellow of the French Association for Composite Materials (AMAC) and is only one of very few recipients of the title World Fellow of the International Committee on Composite Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Materials Centre, Ecole des Mines de Paris, France
A. Kelly
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Science & Metallurgy, University of Cambridge, Pembroke Street, Cambridge CB2 3QZ, UK