Composite Joints and Connections - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845699901, 9780857094926

Composite Joints and Connections

1st Edition

Principles, Modelling and Testing

Editors: P Camanho Stephen Hallett
eBook ISBN: 9780857094926
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845699901
Paperback ISBN: 9780081016701
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 12th October 2011
Page Count: 544
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
300.91
255.77
225.00
191.25
295.00
250.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
290.00
246.50
225.00
191.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Introduction

Part I: Bolted joints

Chapter 1: Reinforcement of composite bolted joints by means of local metal hybridization

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Local hybridization concept

1.3 Reinforcement materials

1.4 Bearing strength

1.5 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Bolted joints in glass reinforced aluminium (Glare) and other hybrid fibre metal laminates (FML)

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Glare and the fibre metal laminate (FML) concept

2.3 Loads in a mechanically fastened FML joint

2.4 Static behaviour of FML joints

2.5 Fatigue behaviour of FML joints

2.6 Residual strength of FML joints

2.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 3: Bolted joints in pultruded glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) composites

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Experimental characterisation of stiffness and strength of bolted joints

3.3 Tests on tension joints

3.4 Analysis of stresses, deformations and bolt load-sharing in tension joints

3.5 Design guidance for tension joints

3.6 Research needs and future prospects

Chapter 4: Bolt-hole clearance effects in composite joints

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Single-bolt joints

4.3 Multi-bolt joints

4.4 Conclusions

Chapter 5: Stress analysis of bolted composite joints under multiaxial loading

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bolt load distribution

5.3 Numerical results

5.4 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Strength prediction of bolted joints in carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) composites

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Observed failure mechanisms

6.3 Physically based failure modelling

6.4 Strength analysis at the coupon level

6.5 Dealing with the component level

6.6 Conclusion and future trends

6.7 Acknowledgement

Chapter 7: Fatigue of bolted composite joints

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coefficient of friction

7.3 Clamping force

7.4 Hole wear

7.5 Fastener failure

7.6 Shear-out

7.7 Net-section failure

7.8 Joint design

Chapter 8: Influence of dynamic loading on fastened composite joints

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction and background

8.2 Test methods

8.3 Single fastener testing

8.4 Multiple fastener testing

8.5 Simulation methods

8.6 Future trends

8.7 Conclusion

8.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Effects of temperature on the response of composite bolted joints

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Effects of temperature on strength

9.3 Damage evolution

9.4 Analytical works

9.5 Conclusions

9.6 Acknowledgements

Part II: Bonded joints

Chapter 10: Calculation of strain energy release rates for bonded joints with a prescribed crack

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Strain energy release rate

10.3 Calculating strain energy release rate using finite element methods

10.4 Calculating strain energy release rate using an analytical approach

Chapter 11: Simulating fracture in bonded composite joints using cohesive zone models

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Implementation of a potential-based cohesive model in ABAQUS Standard framework

11.3 Analysis of debonding in AA6082T6/epoxy T-peel joints

11.4 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 12: Simulating fatigue failure in bonded composite joints using a modified cohesive zone model

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction to the simulation of fatigue in bonded joints

12.2 Simulation of fatigue crack growth with the cohesive zone model: basic concept and literature works

12.3 Development of a two-dimensional cohesive zone model for the prediction of the fatigue crack growth under mode I loading

12.4 Two-dimensional cohesive zone model for the prediction of fatigue crack growth under mixed mode I/II loading

12.5 Simulation of fatigue crack growth with crack length jumps due to static overloads

12.6 Conclusions

Chapter 13: Strength of bonded overlap composite joints in marine applications

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Design recommendations

13.3 Experimental studies on strength of adhesively bonded joints

13.4 General description of the response of bonded overlap joints to mechanical loads

13.5 Strength of materials approaches

13.6 Fracture mechanics approaches

13.7 Discussion, conclusions and future trends

13.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 14: Advanced modeling of the behavior of bonded composite joints in aerospace applications

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Bonded joints

14.3 Cohesive zone model (CZM) based bonded joint analysis

14.4 Design perspective

Chapter 15: Mixed mode energy release rates for bonded composite joints

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Basic formulae of mixed mode energy release rates

15.3 Parametric case studies

15.4 Comparison with FEA results

15.5 Experimental validation

15.6 Conclusions

15.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 16: Stress analysis of bonded patch and scarf repairs in composite structures

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Scarf joint and repair descriptions

16.3 Methodology

16.4 Numerical results

16.5 Conclusions

Chapter 17: High strain rate behaviour of bonded composite joints

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Typical rubber-modified epoxy adhesive performance

17.3 Dynamic joint failure

17.4 Testing and analysis of mixed and mode II specimens

17.5 Testing and analysis of scarf joint failure

17.6 Conclusion

17.7 Acknowledgements

Index

Description

The growing use of composites over metals for structural applications has made a thorough understanding of the behaviour of composite joints in various applications essential for engineers, but has also presented them with a new set of problems. Composite joints and connections addresses these differences and explores the design, modelling and testing of bonded and bolted joints and connections.

Part one discusses bolted joints whilst part two examines bonded joints. Chapters review reinforcement techniques and applications for composite bolted and bonded joints and investigate the causes and effects of fatigue and stress on both types of joint in various applications and environments. Topics in part one include metal hybridization, glass-reinforced aluminium (GLARE), hybrid fibre metal laminates (FML), glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) and carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) composites. Topics in part two include calculation of strain energy release rates, simulating fracture and fatigue failure using cohesive zone models, marine and aerospace applications, advanced modelling, stress analysis of bonded patches and scarf repairs.

Composite joints and connections is a valuable reference for composite manufacturers and composite component fabricators, the aerospace, automotive, shipbuilding and civil engineering industries and for anyone involved in the joining and repair of composite structures.

Key Features

  • Explores the design, modelling and testing of bonded and bolted joints and connections
  • Reviews reinforcement techniques and applications for composite bolted and bonded joints
  • Investigates the causes and effects of fatigue and stress on bolted and bonded joints in various applications and environments

Readership

Composite manufacturers and composite component fabricators, the aerospace, automotive, shipbuilding and civil engineering industries and for anyone involved in the joining and repair of composite structures.

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857094926
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845699901
Paperback ISBN:
9780081016701

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

P Camanho Editor

Pedro P. Camanho is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at The University of Porto, Portugal. Pedro P. Camanho is widely regarded for his research into composite joints and connections including modelling behaviour, failure analysis and smart structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculdade de Engenharia, Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal

Stephen Hallett Editor

Stephen R. Hallett is Professor in Composite Structures in the Advanced Composites Centre for Innovation and Science at the University of Bristol, UK. One of his main research interests is the development of physically based damage models for composite materials and their deployment for new and challenging applications. He has worked with on research projects for many of the major aerospace companies and is Technical Director for the Rolls-Royce Composites University Technology Centre at the University of Bristol. He has published over 70 scientific papers in international peer reviewed journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Composite Structures, Faculty of Engineering, University of Bristol, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.