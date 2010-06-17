Complications of Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 26-2
1st Edition
Authors: Jeffrey Greenberg
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718256
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2010
Description
Articles in this issue include: Complications of Small Joint Arthroplasty; Complications of Total Wrist Arthroplasty; Complications of limited and total wrist fusions; Soft tissue Complications of distal radius fractures; Bony Complications of distal radius fractures; Intra and extra-articular malunions; DRUJ disorders after distal radius fractures; Complex Regional Pain Syndrome; Complications of flexor tendon surgery; Treatment of the Stiff Finger; The Irritable Nerve; Post-operative sensory abnormalities; Complications of elective microsurgery; Soft tissue coverage; Treatment of Post-operative Infections; Complications of phalangeal and metacarpal fractures.
About the Authors
Jeffrey Greenberg Author
