Complications in Orthopaedics: Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323545983

Complications in Orthopaedics: Sports Medicine

1st Edition

Author: Stephen Thompson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323545983
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 412
Description

One of the hallmarks of a master surgeon is the ability to navigate a wide variety of inevitable difficult situations in surgery, whether errors in judgment, technical mistakes, or unavoidable outcomes. Complications in Orthopaedic Surgery is a new series designed to provide real-world guidance on recognizing and avoiding errors, as well as how to “course-correct” during surgery. In this inaugural volume dedicated to sports medicine surgery, series editor Dr. Stephen R. Thompson and Dr. Matthew Schmitz describe and demonstrate practical solutions that are integral to improving patient outcomes.

About the Author

Stephen Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado

