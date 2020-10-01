Complications in Orthopaedics: Sports Medicine

One of the hallmarks of a master surgeon is the ability to navigate a wide variety of inevitable difficult situations in surgery, whether errors in judgment, technical mistakes, or unavoidable outcomes. Complications in Orthopaedic Surgery is a new series designed to provide real-world guidance on recognizing and avoiding errors, as well as how to “course-correct” during surgery. In this inaugural volume dedicated to sports medicine surgery, series editor Dr. Stephen R. Thompson and Dr. Matthew Schmitz describe and demonstrate practical solutions that are integral to improving patient outcomes.