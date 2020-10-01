Complications in Orthopaedics: Sports Medicine
1st Edition
Description
One of the hallmarks of a master surgeon is the ability to navigate a wide variety of inevitable difficult situations in surgery, whether errors in judgment, technical mistakes, or unavoidable outcomes. Complications in Orthopaedic Surgery is a new series designed to provide real-world guidance on recognizing and avoiding errors, as well as how to “course-correct” during surgery. In this inaugural volume dedicated to sports medicine surgery, series editor Dr. Stephen R. Thompson and Dr. Matthew Schmitz describe and demonstrate practical solutions that are integral to improving patient outcomes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323545983
About the Author
Stephen Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado
