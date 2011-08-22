Complications in Dento-Alveolar Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-3
1st Edition
Authors: Dennis-Duke Yamashita James McAndrews
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710430
eBook ISBN: 9781455712120
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd August 2011
Page Count: 136
Description
A comprehensive review of dento-alveolar complications for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon! Topics will include bleeding, dento-alveolar infections, infections extending into the neck, osteomyelitis and osteitis, endodontic complications, nerve injuries, local anesthesia, pathology, bone grafting, osteoradionecrosis, bisphosphonate associated jaw necrosis, and much more!
About the Authors
Dennis-Duke Yamashita Author
Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, USC School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA
James McAndrews Author
Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, USC School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA
