Complications in Cosmetic Facial Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705126

Complications in Cosmetic Facial Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 21-1

1st Edition

Authors: Joe Niamtu
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705126
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2009
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Guest Editor Joseph Niamtu III presents a comprehensive look at cosmetic facial surgery complications for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon. The issue will cover complications in facelifts, skin resurfacing, botox and fillers, facial implants, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, fat injections, hair transplantation, and otoplasty. Other articles cover nerve injuries and treatment, and legal issues.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437705126

About the Authors

Joe Niamtu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice, Cosmetic Facial Surgery, Richmond, VA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.