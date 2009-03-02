Complications in Cosmetic Facial Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 21-1
1st Edition
Authors: Joe Niamtu
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705126
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
Guest Editor Joseph Niamtu III presents a comprehensive look at cosmetic facial surgery complications for the oral and maxillofacial surgeon. The issue will cover complications in facelifts, skin resurfacing, botox and fillers, facial implants, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, fat injections, hair transplantation, and otoplasty. Other articles cover nerve injuries and treatment, and legal issues.
About the Authors
Joe Niamtu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, Cosmetic Facial Surgery, Richmond, VA
