Complexity and Complex Chemo-Electric Systems

1: Complexity in Abstract and Physical Systems

1.1 Problem Formulation

1.2 Some Historical Aspects

1.3 Spontaneously-Created Complexities

1.4 Complex Thermodynamic Systems

1.4.1 Introduction

1.4.2 Classical and Quasi-Classical Complex Systems

1.4.3 Extended Thermodynamics of Complex Systems

References of Ch 1

2: Examples of Complex States and Complex Transformations

2.1 Instabilities in liquids

2.2 Turbulence and Randomness in Fluid Mechanics

2.3 Complexities in Chemically Reacting Systems

2.3.1 Introduction

2.3.2 Ways of Treating Complex Reaction Systems

2.3.3 Application of Chemical Invariants in Reacting Systems

2.4 Optical instabilities

2.5 Growth and Aging phenomena

References of Ch 2

3: Heylighen’s view of Growing Complexities in Evolution

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Different Concepts of Complexity

3.3 Evolutionary Mechanisms

3.4 Growth of Structural Complexity

3.5 Self-reinforcing Structural Complexification

3.6 Selection for Simplicity

3.7 Direction of Evolution

3.8 Concluding Remarks

References of Ch 3

4: Selected Aspects of Complexity in Biological Systems

4.1 Fractal Structure of Erythrocytes

4.2 Bejan’s Pulsating Physiologies

4.3 Thermostatistics of Helix-Coil Transitions

4.4 Biochemical Cycles in Living Cells

4.5 Sequence-Structure Relations in Proteins

4.6 Complexity in Self-organization, Evolution and Life

References of Ch 4

5: Modeling and Optimal Control of Bio-electrochemical Systems

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dynamic modelling

5.3 Control and Optimization of Bio-electrochemical systems

5.4. Perspectives

References of Ch 5

6: Hierarchical Scaling Complexities

6.1 Diversity of Trees

6.2 Effective-measure and forecasting complexity

6.3 Topological Exponents

6.4 Convergence and predictions of Badii and Politi model

6.5 Global Prediction

6.6 Detailed Function

6.7 Scaling Function

References of Ch 6

7: Modeling of Chemo-Electro-Mechanical Coupling I

7.1 Aims and Scope

7,2 Continuous Chemo-Electro-Mechanics

7,3 Discrete Chemo-Electro-Mechanics

7.4 Model of Chemo-Electro-Mechanics

References of Ch 7

8: Modeling of Chemo-Electro-Mechanical Coupling II

8.1 Example of Electro-Mechanical Coupling for a Single Cell

8.2 Example of Coupling in a Square Panel

8.3 Chemo-Electro-Mechanical Coupling in Human Heart

8.4 Final Remarks

References of Ch 8