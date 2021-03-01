COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Complexity and Complex Chemo-Electric Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128234600

Complexity and Complex Chemo-Electric Systems

1st Edition

Author: Stanislaw Sieniutycz
Paperback ISBN: 9780128234600
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 492
Description

Complexity and Complex Chemo-Electric Systems is directed towards analysis and synthesis in chemo-electric systems. It treats transports in electrolytes, electrode reactions, electrocatalysis, electrochemical membranes, and various aspects of heterogeneous systems and electrochemical engineering. The book is intended for both engineers and scientists.

The book describes the properties of complexity and complex chemo-electric systems as the consequence of formulations, definitions, tools, solutions and results that are often consistent with the best performance of the system. The book handles besides two classical approaches – cybernetics and systems theory – advanced contemporary techniques such as optimal control, neural networks and stochastic optimizations (adaptive random search, genetic algorithms, and simulated annealing). A brief part of the text is devoted to issues such as various definitions of complexity, hierarchical structures, self-organization examples, special references, and historical issues.

The book complements Sieniutycz’ recently published book Complexity and Complex Thermodynamic Systems by the inclusion of complex chemo-electric systems in which complexities, emergent properties, and self-organization play essential role.

Key Features

  • Treats the theory and applications of complex chemo-electric systems through modelling, analysis. synthesis and optimization
  • Provides a clear presentation of the applications of transport theory to electrolyte solutions, heterogeneous electrochemical systems, membranes, electro-kinetic phenomena and interface processes
  • Includes numerous explanatory graphs and drawings illustrating properties of complexities in complex chemo-electric systems
  • Written by an experienced expert in the field of advanced methods in thermodynamics and related aspects of macroscopic physics

Readership

Students at university and researchers and (chemical) engineers in industry working on applied electrochemistry and electrochemical energy sources. Researchers in industry involved in electrolysis, linked with chemical or other processes, e.g. chemical transformation or purification of outcoming streams

Table of Contents

1: Complexity in Abstract and Physical Systems 
1.1 Problem Formulation 
1.2 Some Historical Aspects 
1.3 Spontaneously-Created Complexities 
1.4 Complex Thermodynamic Systems 
1.4.1 Introduction 
1.4.2 Classical and Quasi-Classical Complex Systems 
1.4.3 Extended Thermodynamics of Complex Systems 
References of Ch 1 

2: Examples of Complex States and Complex Transformations 
2.1 Instabilities in liquids 
2.2 Turbulence and Randomness in Fluid Mechanics 
2.3 Complexities in Chemically Reacting Systems 
2.3.1 Introduction 
2.3.2 Ways of Treating Complex Reaction Systems 
2.3.3 Application of Chemical Invariants in Reacting Systems 
2.4 Optical instabilities 
2.5 Growth and Aging phenomena 
References of Ch 2 

3: Heylighen’s view of Growing Complexities in Evolution  
3.1 Introduction 
3.2 Different Concepts of Complexity 
3.3 Evolutionary Mechanisms 
3.4 Growth of Structural Complexity 
3.5 Self-reinforcing Structural Complexification 
3.6 Selection for Simplicity 
3.7 Direction of Evolution 
3.8 Concluding Remarks 
References of Ch 3 

4: Selected Aspects of Complexity in Biological Systems 
4.1 Fractal Structure of Erythrocytes 
4.2 Bejan’s Pulsating Physiologies 
4.3 Thermostatistics of Helix-Coil Transitions 
4.4 Biochemical Cycles in Living Cells 
4.5 Sequence-Structure Relations in Proteins 
4.6 Complexity in Self-organization, Evolution and Life 
References of Ch 4 

5: Modeling and Optimal Control of Bio-electrochemical Systems 
5.1 Introduction 
5.2 Dynamic modelling 
5.3 Control and Optimization of Bio-electrochemical systems 
5.4. Perspectives 
References of Ch 5 

6: Hierarchical Scaling Complexities 
6.1 Diversity of Trees 
6.2 Effective-measure and forecasting complexity 
6.3 Topological Exponents 
6.4 Convergence and predictions of Badii and Politi model 
6.5 Global Prediction 
6.6 Detailed Function 
6.7 Scaling Function 
References of Ch 6 

7: Modeling of Chemo-Electro-Mechanical Coupling I 
7.1 Aims and Scope 
7,2 Continuous Chemo-Electro-Mechanics 
7,3 Discrete Chemo-Electro-Mechanics 
7.4 Model of Chemo-Electro-Mechanics 
References of Ch 7 

8: Modeling of Chemo-Electro-Mechanical Coupling II 
8.1  Example of Electro-Mechanical Coupling for a Single Cell 
8.2 Example of Coupling in a Square Panel 
8.3 Chemo-Electro-Mechanical Coupling in Human Heart 
8.4 Final Remarks 
References of Ch 8 

Details

No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128234600

About the Author

Stanislaw Sieniutycz

Stanislaw Sieniutycz is Professor of Chemical Engineering at the Institute of Chemical and Process Engineering at the Warsaw University of Technology in Poland. His research focuses on thermal and chemical engineering with special emphasis on the control, stability and optimization of chemical and electrochemical reaction systems. He published 10 books with international scientific publishers and 224 articles in international scientific journals, and 140 conference and invited papers. He is Associate Editor and Member of Editorial Board of the Journal of Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics, Associate Editor and Member of Editorial Board of the Journal: Open Systems and Information Dynamics, Associate Editor and Member of Editorial Board of the Journal: International Journal of Applied Thermodynamics, Member of Editorial Board of the Journal: Energy & Conversion Management, Associate Editor of Advances in Thermodynamics Series, Member of Committee of Chemical Engineering at Polish Academy of Sciences. He received 7 awards.

Affiliations and Expertise

Warsaw University of Technology Faculty of Chemical and Process Engineering Poland

Ratings and Reviews

