Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 35-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Hand Clinics
Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity
Preface: Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity
Open Fractures of the Hand: Review of Pathogenesis and Introduction of a New Classification System
Antibiotic Management and Operative Debridement in Open Fractures of the Hand and Upper Extremity: A Systematic Review
"Damage Control" Hand Surgery: Evaluation and Emergency Management of the Mangled Hand
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Distal Radius Fractures
Open Distal Radius Fractures: Timing and Strategies for Surgical Management
Hand Compartment Syndrome
Forearm Compartment Syndrome: Evaluation and Management
Traumatic Wounds of the Upper Extremity: Coverage Strategies
Elbow Fractures with Instability: Evaluation and Treatment Strategies
Arterial Injury in the Upper Extremity: Evaluation, Strategies, and Anticoagulation Management
Ulnar Nerve Management with Distal Humerus Fracture Fixation: A Meta-Analysis
Radial Nerve Palsy After Humeral Shaft Fractures: The Case for Early Exploration and a New Classification to Guide Treatment and Prognosis
Distal Radius Fractures in a Functional Quadruped: Spanning Bridge Plate Fixation of the Wrist
Description
This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Asif M. Ilyas, will cover Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity. Topics discussed in the volume include: Open Hand Fractures; Open Fractures of the Upper Extremity, including Antibiotics and Debridement Strategies; Evaluation and Emergency Management for the Mangled Hand; Acute Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Distal Radius Fractures; Open Distal Radius Fractures; Forearm Compartment Syndrome; Traumatic Wounds of the Upper Extremity; Evaluation and Treatment Strategies; Ulnar Nerve Management with Distal Humerus Fractures; and Radial Nerve Palsy Management after Humerus fractures, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323569835
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323569828
About the Authors
Asif Ilyas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Rothman Institute