Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323569828, 9780323569835

Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Authors: Asif Ilyas
eBook ISBN: 9780323569835
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323569828
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Hand Clinics

Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity

Preface: Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity

Open Fractures of the Hand: Review of Pathogenesis and Introduction of a New Classification System

Antibiotic Management and Operative Debridement in Open Fractures of the Hand and Upper Extremity: A Systematic Review

"Damage Control" Hand Surgery: Evaluation and Emergency Management of the Mangled Hand

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Distal Radius Fractures

Open Distal Radius Fractures: Timing and Strategies for Surgical Management

Hand Compartment Syndrome

Forearm Compartment Syndrome: Evaluation and Management

Traumatic Wounds of the Upper Extremity: Coverage Strategies

Elbow Fractures with Instability: Evaluation and Treatment Strategies

Arterial Injury in the Upper Extremity: Evaluation, Strategies, and Anticoagulation Management

Ulnar Nerve Management with Distal Humerus Fracture Fixation: A Meta-Analysis

Radial Nerve Palsy After Humeral Shaft Fractures: The Case for Early Exploration and a New Classification to Guide Treatment and Prognosis

Distal Radius Fractures in a Functional Quadruped: Spanning Bridge Plate Fixation of the Wrist

Description

This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Asif M. Ilyas, will cover Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity. Topics discussed in the volume include: Open Hand Fractures; Open Fractures of the Upper Extremity, including Antibiotics and Debridement Strategies; Evaluation and Emergency Management for the Mangled Hand; Acute Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Distal Radius Fractures; Open Distal Radius Fractures; Forearm Compartment Syndrome; Traumatic Wounds of the Upper Extremity; Evaluation and Treatment Strategies; Ulnar Nerve Management with Distal Humerus Fractures; and Radial Nerve Palsy Management after Humerus fractures, among others.

About the Authors

Asif Ilyas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rothman Institute

