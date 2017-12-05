Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 35-1

Hand Clinics

Complex Trauma Management of the Upper Extremity

Open Fractures of the Hand: Review of Pathogenesis and Introduction of a New Classification System

Antibiotic Management and Operative Debridement in Open Fractures of the Hand and Upper Extremity: A Systematic Review

"Damage Control" Hand Surgery: Evaluation and Emergency Management of the Mangled Hand

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Distal Radius Fractures

Open Distal Radius Fractures: Timing and Strategies for Surgical Management

Hand Compartment Syndrome

Forearm Compartment Syndrome: Evaluation and Management

Traumatic Wounds of the Upper Extremity: Coverage Strategies

Elbow Fractures with Instability: Evaluation and Treatment Strategies

Arterial Injury in the Upper Extremity: Evaluation, Strategies, and Anticoagulation Management

Ulnar Nerve Management with Distal Humerus Fracture Fixation: A Meta-Analysis

Radial Nerve Palsy After Humeral Shaft Fractures: The Case for Early Exploration and a New Classification to Guide Treatment and Prognosis

Distal Radius Fractures in a Functional Quadruped: Spanning Bridge Plate Fixation of the Wrist